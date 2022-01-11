Where people in San Luis Obispo are moving to most
Basar // Wikicommons
Where people in San Luis Obispo are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from San Luis Obispo between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in San Luis Obispo
PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Columbus to San Luis Obispo: 0
- Net migration: 37 to Columbus
Public Domain
#49. Madera, CA Metro Area- Migration to Madera in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Madera to San Luis Obispo: 118 (#11 most common destination from Madera)
- Net migration: 78 to San Luis Obispo
Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area- Migration to Elizabethtown in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Elizabethtown to San Luis Obispo: 0
- Net migration: 45 to Elizabethtown
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Colorado Springs to San Luis Obispo: 8 (#244 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 37 to Colorado Springs
FloNight // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area- Migration to Lexington in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Lexington to San Luis Obispo: 98 (#41 most common destination from Lexington)
- Net migration: 52 to San Luis Obispo
You may also like: Metros where people in San Luis Obispo are getting new jobs
Sue Stokes // Shutterstock
#45. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Bremerton to San Luis Obispo: 0
- Net migration: 47 to Bremerton
Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons
#44. Yuba City, CA Metro Area- Migration to Yuba City in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Yuba City to San Luis Obispo: 15 (#65 most common destination from Yuba City)
- Net migration: 32 to Yuba City
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#43. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Washington to San Luis Obispo: 35 (#276 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 12 to Washington
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#42. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 50
- Migration from New York to San Luis Obispo: 113 (#214 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 63 to San Luis Obispo
Mark Miller // Wikicommons
#41. Merced, CA Metro Area- Migration to Merced in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Merced to San Luis Obispo: 99 (#23 most common destination from Merced)
- Net migration: 45 to San Luis Obispo
You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in San Luis Obispo metro area
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from Pensacola to San Luis Obispo: 45 (#110 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Net migration: 10 to Pensacola
Public Domain
#39. Modesto, CA Metro Area- Migration to Modesto in 2015-2019: 56
- Migration from Modesto to San Luis Obispo: 126 (#24 most common destination from Modesto)
- Net migration: 70 to San Luis Obispo
InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons
#38. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 59
- Migration from Lake Havasu City to San Luis Obispo: 0
- Net migration: 59 to Lake Havasu City
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock
#37. Madison, WI Metro Area- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 62
- Migration from Madison to San Luis Obispo: 0
- Net migration: 62 to Madison
Derek.cashman // Wikicommons
#36. Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Flagstaff in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Flagstaff to San Luis Obispo: 0
- Net migration: 63 to Flagstaff
You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in San Luis Obispo
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from Charlotte to San Luis Obispo: 10 (#250 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 60 to Charlotte
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 71
- Migration from Dallas to San Luis Obispo: 233 (#117 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 162 to San Luis Obispo
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons
#33. Richmond, VA Metro Area- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 75
- Migration from Richmond to San Luis Obispo: 0
- Net migration: 75 to Richmond
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia
#32. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 76
- Migration from Killeen to San Luis Obispo: 0
- Net migration: 76 to Killeen
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons
#31. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area- Migration to Olympia in 2015-2019: 79
- Migration from Olympia to San Luis Obispo: 7 (#120 most common destination from Olympia)
- Net migration: 72 to Olympia
You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in San Luis Obispo metro area
OPMaster // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Bowling Green, KY Metro Area- Migration to Bowling Green in 2015-2019: 83
- Migration from Bowling Green to San Luis Obispo: 0
- Net migration: 83 to Bowling Green
Citycommunications // Wikicommons
#29. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area- Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 85
- Migration from Fort Collins to San Luis Obispo: 25 (#102 most common destination from Fort Collins)
- Net migration: 60 to Fort Collins
Matt314 // Wikicommons
#28. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 86
- Migration from Santa Rosa to San Luis Obispo: 202 (#23 most common destination from Santa Rosa)
- Net migration: 116 to San Luis Obispo
VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons
#27. Visalia, CA Metro Area- Migration to Visalia in 2015-2019: 90
- Migration from Visalia to San Luis Obispo: 206 (#12 most common destination from Visalia)
- Net migration: 116 to San Luis Obispo
Larry D. Moore // Wikicommons
#26. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area- Migration to Corpus Christi in 2015-2019: 91
- Migration from Corpus Christi to San Luis Obispo: 0
- Net migration: 91 to Corpus Christi
You may also like: Closest national parks to San Luis Obispo
Amoore5000 // Wikicommons
#25. Bend, OR Metro Area- Migration to Bend in 2015-2019: 93
- Migration from Bend to San Luis Obispo: 57 (#32 most common destination from Bend)
- Net migration: 36 to Bend
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons
#24. Redding, CA Metro Area- Migration to Redding in 2015-2019: 105
- Migration from Redding to San Luis Obispo: 102 (#19 most common destination from Redding)
- Net migration: 3 to Redding
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock
#23. Boulder, CO Metro Area- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 105
- Migration from Boulder to San Luis Obispo: 109 (#32 most common destination from Boulder)
- Net migration: 4 to San Luis Obispo
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons
#22. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 115
- Migration from Eugene to San Luis Obispo: 0
- Net migration: 115 to Eugene
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#21. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 138
- Migration from Portland to San Luis Obispo: 144 (#87 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 6 to San Luis Obispo
You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in San Luis Obispo metro area
LPS.1 // Wikicommons
#20. Stockton, CA Metro Area- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 144
- Migration from Stockton to San Luis Obispo: 1,003 (#5 most common destination from Stockton)
- Net migration: 859 to San Luis Obispo
Armona // Wikicommons
#19. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area- Migration to Hanford in 2015-2019: 151
- Migration from Hanford to San Luis Obispo: 145 (#15 most common destination from Hanford)
- Net migration: 6 to Hanford
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons
#18. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 157
- Migration from Santa Cruz to San Luis Obispo: 132 (#23 most common destination from Santa Cruz)
- Net migration: 25 to Santa Cruz
randy andy // Shutterstock
#17. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 189
- Migration from Las Vegas to San Luis Obispo: 79 (#124 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 110 to Las Vegas
Public Domain
#16. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 223
- Migration from Seattle to San Luis Obispo: 228 (#96 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 5 to San Luis Obispo
You may also like: Highest paying jobs in San Luis Obispo that require a graduate degree
California Droning // Shutterstock
#15. Vallejo, CA Metro Area- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 280
- Migration from Vallejo to San Luis Obispo: 152 (#29 most common destination from Vallejo)
- Net migration: 128 to Vallejo
Daderot // Wikicommons
#14. Chico, CA Metro Area- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 290
- Migration from Chico to San Luis Obispo: 224 (#14 most common destination from Chico)
- Net migration: 66 to Chico
nickchapman // Wikicommons
#13. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 292
- Migration from Bakersfield to San Luis Obispo: 799 (#10 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Net migration: 507 to San Luis Obispo
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 298
- Migration from Oxnard to San Luis Obispo: 458 (#17 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Net migration: 160 to San Luis Obispo
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons
#11. Salinas, CA Metro Area- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 357
- Migration from Salinas to San Luis Obispo: 633 (#11 most common destination from Salinas)
- Net migration: 276 to San Luis Obispo
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in San Luis Obispo metro area
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons
#10. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 396
- Migration from San Jose to San Luis Obispo: 856 (#22 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 460 to San Luis Obispo
Pixabay
#9. Columbia, MO Metro Area- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 445
- Migration from Columbia to San Luis Obispo: 0
- Net migration: 445 to Columbia
David Jordan // Wikicommons
#8. Fresno, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 461
- Migration from Fresno to San Luis Obispo: 665 (#10 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 204 to San Luis Obispo
DPPed// Wikimedia
#7. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 649
- Migration from Phoenix to San Luis Obispo: 185 (#109 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 464 to Phoenix
Daniel Orth // Flickr
#6. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 709
- Migration from Riverside to San Luis Obispo: 526 (#43 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 183 to Riverside
Pixabay
#5. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 737
- Migration from Sacramento to San Luis Obispo: 1,110 (#18 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 373 to San Luis Obispo
SD Dirk // Flickr
#4. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 748
- Migration from San Diego to San Luis Obispo: 917 (#32 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 169 to San Luis Obispo
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia
#3. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 1,115
- Migration from San Francisco to San Luis Obispo: 1,865 (#25 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 750 to San Luis Obispo
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 1,296
- Migration from Los Angeles to San Luis Obispo: 3,093 (#22 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 1,797 to San Luis Obispo
Pixabay
#1. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 1,596
- Migration from Santa Maria to San Luis Obispo: 1,742 (#2 most common destination from Santa Maria)
- Net migration: 146 to San Luis Obispo
Comments / 0