San Luis Obispo, CA

Where people in San Luis Obispo are moving to most

By Stacker
 5 days ago

Basar // Wikicommons

Where people in San Luis Obispo are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from San Luis Obispo between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Columbus to San Luis Obispo: 0
Public Domain

#49. Madera, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Madera in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Madera to San Luis Obispo: 118 (#11 most common destination from Madera)
Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Elizabethtown in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Elizabethtown to San Luis Obispo: 0
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 45

- Migration from Colorado Springs to San Luis Obispo: 8 (#244 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
FloNight // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Lexington in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Lexington to San Luis Obispo: 98 (#41 most common destination from Lexington)

- Net migration: 52 to San Luis Obispo

Sue Stokes // Shutterstock

#45. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Bremerton to San Luis Obispo: 0

Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#44. Yuba City, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Yuba City in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Yuba City to San Luis Obispo: 15 (#65 most common destination from Yuba City)
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#43. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Washington to San Luis Obispo: 35 (#276 most common destination from Washington)
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#42. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 50
- Migration from New York to San Luis Obispo: 113 (#214 most common destination from New York)
Mark Miller // Wikicommons

#41. Merced, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Merced in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Merced to San Luis Obispo: 99 (#23 most common destination from Merced)
- Net migration: 45 to San Luis Obispo

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from Pensacola to San Luis Obispo: 45 (#110 most common destination from Pensacola)
Public Domain

#39. Modesto, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Modesto in 2015-2019: 56
- Migration from Modesto to San Luis Obispo: 126 (#24 most common destination from Modesto)
InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#38. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 59
- Migration from Lake Havasu City to San Luis Obispo: 0
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#37. Madison, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 62
- Migration from Madison to San Luis Obispo: 0
Derek.cashman // Wikicommons

#36. Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Flagstaff in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Flagstaff to San Luis Obispo: 0
- Net migration: 63 to Flagstaff

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from Charlotte to San Luis Obispo: 10 (#250 most common destination from Charlotte)
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 71
- Migration from Dallas to San Luis Obispo: 233 (#117 most common destination from Dallas)
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#33. Richmond, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 75
- Migration from Richmond to San Luis Obispo: 0
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#32. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 76
- Migration from Killeen to San Luis Obispo: 0
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#31. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Olympia in 2015-2019: 79
- Migration from Olympia to San Luis Obispo: 7 (#120 most common destination from Olympia)
- Net migration: 72 to Olympia

OPMaster // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Bowling Green, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Bowling Green in 2015-2019: 83
- Migration from Bowling Green to San Luis Obispo: 0
Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#29. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 85
- Migration from Fort Collins to San Luis Obispo: 25 (#102 most common destination from Fort Collins)
Matt314 // Wikicommons

#28. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 86
- Migration from Santa Rosa to San Luis Obispo: 202 (#23 most common destination from Santa Rosa)
VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#27. Visalia, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Visalia in 2015-2019: 90
- Migration from Visalia to San Luis Obispo: 206 (#12 most common destination from Visalia)
Larry D. Moore // Wikicommons

#26. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Corpus Christi in 2015-2019: 91
- Migration from Corpus Christi to San Luis Obispo: 0
- Net migration: 91 to Corpus Christi

Amoore5000 // Wikicommons

#25. Bend, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Bend in 2015-2019: 93
- Migration from Bend to San Luis Obispo: 57 (#32 most common destination from Bend)
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#24. Redding, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Redding in 2015-2019: 105
- Migration from Redding to San Luis Obispo: 102 (#19 most common destination from Redding)
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#23. Boulder, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 105
- Migration from Boulder to San Luis Obispo: 109 (#32 most common destination from Boulder)
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#22. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 115
- Migration from Eugene to San Luis Obispo: 0
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#21. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 138
- Migration from Portland to San Luis Obispo: 144 (#87 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 6 to San Luis Obispo

LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#20. Stockton, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 144
- Migration from Stockton to San Luis Obispo: 1,003 (#5 most common destination from Stockton)
Armona // Wikicommons

#19. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Hanford in 2015-2019: 151
- Migration from Hanford to San Luis Obispo: 145 (#15 most common destination from Hanford)
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#18. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 157
- Migration from Santa Cruz to San Luis Obispo: 132 (#23 most common destination from Santa Cruz)
randy andy // Shutterstock

#17. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 189
- Migration from Las Vegas to San Luis Obispo: 79 (#124 most common destination from Las Vegas)
Public Domain

#16. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 223
- Migration from Seattle to San Luis Obispo: 228 (#96 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 5 to San Luis Obispo

California Droning // Shutterstock

#15. Vallejo, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 280
- Migration from Vallejo to San Luis Obispo: 152 (#29 most common destination from Vallejo)
Daderot // Wikicommons

#14. Chico, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 290
- Migration from Chico to San Luis Obispo: 224 (#14 most common destination from Chico)
nickchapman // Wikicommons

#13. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 292
- Migration from Bakersfield to San Luis Obispo: 799 (#10 most common destination from Bakersfield)
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 298
- Migration from Oxnard to San Luis Obispo: 458 (#17 most common destination from Oxnard)
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#11. Salinas, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 357
- Migration from Salinas to San Luis Obispo: 633 (#11 most common destination from Salinas)
- Net migration: 276 to San Luis Obispo

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#10. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 396
- Migration from San Jose to San Luis Obispo: 856 (#22 most common destination from San Jose)
Pixabay

#9. Columbia, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 445
- Migration from Columbia to San Luis Obispo: 0
David Jordan // Wikicommons

#8. Fresno, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 461
- Migration from Fresno to San Luis Obispo: 665 (#10 most common destination from Fresno)
DPPed// Wikimedia

#7. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 649
- Migration from Phoenix to San Luis Obispo: 185 (#109 most common destination from Phoenix)
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#6. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 709
- Migration from Riverside to San Luis Obispo: 526 (#43 most common destination from Riverside)
Pixabay

#5. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 737
- Migration from Sacramento to San Luis Obispo: 1,110 (#18 most common destination from Sacramento)
SD Dirk // Flickr

#4. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 748
- Migration from San Diego to San Luis Obispo: 917 (#32 most common destination from San Diego)
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#3. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 1,115
- Migration from San Francisco to San Luis Obispo: 1,865 (#25 most common destination from San Francisco)
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 1,296
- Migration from Los Angeles to San Luis Obispo: 3,093 (#22 most common destination from Los Angeles)
Pixabay

#1. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 1,596
- Migration from Santa Maria to San Luis Obispo: 1,742 (#2 most common destination from Santa Maria)
- Net migration: 146 to San Luis Obispo

