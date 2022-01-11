Basar // Wikicommons

Where people in San Luis Obispo are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from San Luis Obispo between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

Public Domain

#49. Madera, CA Metro Area

Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

FloNight // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 37- Migration from Columbus to San Luis Obispo: 0- Net migration: 37 to Columbus- Migration to Madera in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Madera to San Luis Obispo: 118 (#11 most common destination from Madera)- Net migration: 78 to San Luis Obispo- Migration to Elizabethtown in 2015-2019: 45- Migration from Elizabethtown to San Luis Obispo: 0- Net migration: 45 to Elizabethtown- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 45- Migration from Colorado Springs to San Luis Obispo: 8 (#244 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 37 to Colorado Springs- Migration to Lexington in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from Lexington to San Luis Obispo: 98 (#41 most common destination from Lexington)- Net migration: 52 to San Luis Obispo

Sue Stokes // Shutterstock

#45. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area

Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#44. Yuba City, CA Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#43. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#42. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

Mark Miller // Wikicommons

#41. Merced, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Bremerton to San Luis Obispo: 0- Net migration: 47 to Bremerton- Migration to Yuba City in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Yuba City to San Luis Obispo: 15 (#65 most common destination from Yuba City)- Net migration: 32 to Yuba City- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Washington to San Luis Obispo: 35 (#276 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 12 to Washington- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 50- Migration from New York to San Luis Obispo: 113 (#214 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 63 to San Luis Obispo- Migration to Merced in 2015-2019: 54- Migration from Merced to San Luis Obispo: 99 (#23 most common destination from Merced)- Net migration: 45 to San Luis Obispo

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

Public Domain

#39. Modesto, CA Metro Area

InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#38. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#37. Madison, WI Metro Area

Derek.cashman // Wikicommons

#36. Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 55- Migration from Pensacola to San Luis Obispo: 45 (#110 most common destination from Pensacola)- Net migration: 10 to Pensacola- Migration to Modesto in 2015-2019: 56- Migration from Modesto to San Luis Obispo: 126 (#24 most common destination from Modesto)- Net migration: 70 to San Luis Obispo- Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 59- Migration from Lake Havasu City to San Luis Obispo: 0- Net migration: 59 to Lake Havasu City- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 62- Migration from Madison to San Luis Obispo: 0- Net migration: 62 to Madison- Migration to Flagstaff in 2015-2019: 63- Migration from Flagstaff to San Luis Obispo: 0- Net migration: 63 to Flagstaff

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#33. Richmond, VA Metro Area

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#32. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#31. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 70- Migration from Charlotte to San Luis Obispo: 10 (#250 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 60 to Charlotte- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 71- Migration from Dallas to San Luis Obispo: 233 (#117 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 162 to San Luis Obispo- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 75- Migration from Richmond to San Luis Obispo: 0- Net migration: 75 to Richmond- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 76- Migration from Killeen to San Luis Obispo: 0- Net migration: 76 to Killeen- Migration to Olympia in 2015-2019: 79- Migration from Olympia to San Luis Obispo: 7 (#120 most common destination from Olympia)- Net migration: 72 to Olympia

OPMaster // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Bowling Green, KY Metro Area

Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#29. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

Matt314 // Wikicommons

#28. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area

VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#27. Visalia, CA Metro Area

Larry D. Moore // Wikicommons

#26. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Bowling Green in 2015-2019: 83- Migration from Bowling Green to San Luis Obispo: 0- Net migration: 83 to Bowling Green- Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 85- Migration from Fort Collins to San Luis Obispo: 25 (#102 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 60 to Fort Collins- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 86- Migration from Santa Rosa to San Luis Obispo: 202 (#23 most common destination from Santa Rosa)- Net migration: 116 to San Luis Obispo- Migration to Visalia in 2015-2019: 90- Migration from Visalia to San Luis Obispo: 206 (#12 most common destination from Visalia)- Net migration: 116 to San Luis Obispo- Migration to Corpus Christi in 2015-2019: 91- Migration from Corpus Christi to San Luis Obispo: 0- Net migration: 91 to Corpus Christi

Amoore5000 // Wikicommons

#25. Bend, OR Metro Area

Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#24. Redding, CA Metro Area

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#23. Boulder, CO Metro Area

Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#22. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#21. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Bend in 2015-2019: 93- Migration from Bend to San Luis Obispo: 57 (#32 most common destination from Bend)- Net migration: 36 to Bend- Migration to Redding in 2015-2019: 105- Migration from Redding to San Luis Obispo: 102 (#19 most common destination from Redding)- Net migration: 3 to Redding- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 105- Migration from Boulder to San Luis Obispo: 109 (#32 most common destination from Boulder)- Net migration: 4 to San Luis Obispo- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 115- Migration from Eugene to San Luis Obispo: 0- Net migration: 115 to Eugene- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 138- Migration from Portland to San Luis Obispo: 144 (#87 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 6 to San Luis Obispo

LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#20. Stockton, CA Metro Area

Armona // Wikicommons

#19. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area

Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#18. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

randy andy // Shutterstock

#17. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

Public Domain

#16. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 144- Migration from Stockton to San Luis Obispo: 1,003 (#5 most common destination from Stockton)- Net migration: 859 to San Luis Obispo- Migration to Hanford in 2015-2019: 151- Migration from Hanford to San Luis Obispo: 145 (#15 most common destination from Hanford)- Net migration: 6 to Hanford- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 157- Migration from Santa Cruz to San Luis Obispo: 132 (#23 most common destination from Santa Cruz)- Net migration: 25 to Santa Cruz- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 189- Migration from Las Vegas to San Luis Obispo: 79 (#124 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 110 to Las Vegas- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 223- Migration from Seattle to San Luis Obispo: 228 (#96 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 5 to San Luis Obispo

California Droning // Shutterstock

#15. Vallejo, CA Metro Area

Daderot // Wikicommons

#14. Chico, CA Metro Area

nickchapman // Wikicommons

#13. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#11. Salinas, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 280- Migration from Vallejo to San Luis Obispo: 152 (#29 most common destination from Vallejo)- Net migration: 128 to Vallejo- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 290- Migration from Chico to San Luis Obispo: 224 (#14 most common destination from Chico)- Net migration: 66 to Chico- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 292- Migration from Bakersfield to San Luis Obispo: 799 (#10 most common destination from Bakersfield)- Net migration: 507 to San Luis Obispo- Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 298- Migration from Oxnard to San Luis Obispo: 458 (#17 most common destination from Oxnard)- Net migration: 160 to San Luis Obispo- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 357- Migration from Salinas to San Luis Obispo: 633 (#11 most common destination from Salinas)- Net migration: 276 to San Luis Obispo

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#10. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

Pixabay

#9. Columbia, MO Metro Area

David Jordan // Wikicommons

#8. Fresno, CA Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#7. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#6. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

Pixabay

#5. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

SD Dirk // Flickr

#4. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#3. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

Pixabay

#1. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 396- Migration from San Jose to San Luis Obispo: 856 (#22 most common destination from San Jose)- Net migration: 460 to San Luis Obispo- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 445- Migration from Columbia to San Luis Obispo: 0- Net migration: 445 to Columbia- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 461- Migration from Fresno to San Luis Obispo: 665 (#10 most common destination from Fresno)- Net migration: 204 to San Luis Obispo- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 649- Migration from Phoenix to San Luis Obispo: 185 (#109 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 464 to Phoenix- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 709- Migration from Riverside to San Luis Obispo: 526 (#43 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 183 to Riverside- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 737- Migration from Sacramento to San Luis Obispo: 1,110 (#18 most common destination from Sacramento)- Net migration: 373 to San Luis Obispo- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 748- Migration from San Diego to San Luis Obispo: 917 (#32 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 169 to San Luis Obispo- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 1,115- Migration from San Francisco to San Luis Obispo: 1,865 (#25 most common destination from San Francisco)- Net migration: 750 to San Luis Obispo- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 1,296- Migration from Los Angeles to San Luis Obispo: 3,093 (#22 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 1,797 to San Luis Obispo- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 1,596- Migration from Santa Maria to San Luis Obispo: 1,742 (#2 most common destination from Santa Maria)- Net migration: 146 to San Luis Obispo