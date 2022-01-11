Renelibrary // Wikicommons

Where people in Sherman are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Sherman-Denison, TX Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Sherman between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Sherman metro area

Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#44. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#43. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#42. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

Prizrak 2084//Wikicommons

#41. Missoula, MT Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock in 2015-2019: 10- Migration from Lubbock to Sherman: 17 (#82 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 7 to Sherman- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 11- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Sherman: 36 (#125 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)- Net migration: 25 to Sherman- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from Los Angeles to Sherman: 57 (#250 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 45 to Sherman- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Indianapolis to Sherman: 0- Net migration: 15 to Indianapolis- Migration to Missoula in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Missoula to Sherman: 0- Net migration: 16 to Missoula

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Sherman, according to Tripadvisor

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#40. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#39. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#38. Columbia, SC Metro Area

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#37. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#36. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Washington to Sherman: 39 (#270 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 23 to Sherman- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Phoenix to Sherman: 84 (#189 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 67 to Sherman- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Columbia to Sherman: 0- Net migration: 17 to Columbia- Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Crestview to Sherman: 0- Net migration: 17 to Crestview- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Tampa to Sherman: 0- Net migration: 17 to Tampa

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Sherman metro area

Public Domain

#35. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area

Ken L. // Flickr

#34. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

Matt314 // Wikicommons

#33. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area

Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#32. Springfield, MO Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#31. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Watertown in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Watertown to Sherman: 0- Net migration: 18 to Watertown- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 19- Migration from Charleston to Sherman: 0- Net migration: 19 to Charleston- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Santa Rosa to Sherman: 0- Net migration: 20 to Santa Rosa- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 21- Migration from Springfield to Sherman: 0- Net migration: 21 to Springfield- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 21- Migration from Denver to Sherman: 28 (#242 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 7 to Sherman

You may also like: Closest national parks to Sherman

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#30. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

Canva

#29. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#27. Toledo, OH Metro Area

VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#26. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from San Francisco to Sherman: 0- Net migration: 24 to San Francisco- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from Cincinnati to Sherman: 0- Net migration: 25 to Cincinnati- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from Fort Wayne to Sherman: 0- Net migration: 27 to Fort Wayne- Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Toledo to Sherman: 0- Net migration: 31 to Toledo- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Lakeland to Sherman: 0- Net migration: 34 to Lakeland

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Sherman metro area

Public Domain

#25. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area

M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#23. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

Barbara Brannon//Flickr

#22. Abilene, TX Metro Area

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#21. Salem, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 35- Migration from Kennewick to Sherman: 0- Net migration: 35 to Kennewick- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 37- Migration from Albuquerque to Sherman: 0- Net migration: 37 to Albuquerque- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 39- Migration from Palm Bay to Sherman: 0- Net migration: 39 to Palm Bay- Migration to Abilene in 2015-2019: 43- Migration from Abilene to Sherman: 70 (#24 most common destination from Abilene)- Net migration: 27 to Sherman- Migration to Salem in 2015-2019: 44- Migration from Salem to Sherman: 0- Net migration: 44 to Salem

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Sherman for high school graduates

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#20. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

Lpret // Wikicommons

#19. Waco, TX Metro Area

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

Pixabay

#17. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 45- Migration from Jacksonville to Sherman: 125 (#89 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 80 to Sherman- Migration to Waco in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Waco to Sherman: 13 (#66 most common destination from Waco)- Net migration: 34 to Waco- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Colorado Springs to Sherman: 19 (#205 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 28 to Colorado Springs- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 63- Migration from Austin to Sherman: 133 (#92 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 70 to Sherman- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 69- Migration from Pensacola to Sherman: 0- Net migration: 69 to Pensacola

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Sherman, according to Tripadvisor

Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#15. Billings, MT Metro Area

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#14. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#13. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

Larry D. Moore // Wikicommons

#12. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

Tricia Daniel // Shutterstock

#11. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Billings in 2015-2019: 73- Migration from Billings to Sherman: 0- Net migration: 73 to Billings- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 74- Migration from Killeen to Sherman: 80 (#72 most common destination from Killeen)- Net migration: 6 to Sherman- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 75- Migration from Tulsa to Sherman: 58 (#64 most common destination from Tulsa)- Net migration: 17 to Tulsa- Migration to Corpus Christi in 2015-2019: 79- Migration from Corpus Christi to Sherman: 0- Net migration: 79 to Corpus Christi- Migration to College Station in 2015-2019: 83- Migration from College Station to Sherman: 26 (#72 most common destination from College Station)- Net migration: 57 to College Station

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Sherman

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#10. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#9. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area

Wikimedia

#8. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

Philip Lange // Shutterstock

#7. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#6. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 90- Migration from Fayetteville to Sherman: 0- Net migration: 90 to Fayetteville- Migration to Wichita Falls in 2015-2019: 96- Migration from Wichita Falls to Sherman: 25 (#66 most common destination from Wichita Falls)- Net migration: 71 to Wichita Falls- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 97- Migration from Oklahoma City to Sherman: 36 (#131 most common destination from Oklahoma City)- Net migration: 61 to Oklahoma City- Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 101- Migration from Baton Rouge to Sherman: 0- Net migration: 101 to Baton Rouge- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 101- Migration from St. Louis to Sherman: 0- Net migration: 101 to St. Louis

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Sherman

Paul Anderson // Wikimedia

#5. Longview, TX Metro Area

Pixabay

#4. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

skeeze // Pixabay

#3. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

Charles Henry // Flickr

#2. Amarillo, TX Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Longview in 2015-2019: 110- Migration from Longview to Sherman: 4 (#81 most common destination from Longview)- Net migration: 106 to Longview- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 131- Migration from San Antonio to Sherman: 94 (#124 most common destination from San Antonio)- Net migration: 37 to San Antonio- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 218- Migration from Houston to Sherman: 778 (#42 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 560 to Sherman- Migration to Amarillo in 2015-2019: 272- Migration from Amarillo to Sherman: 11 (#88 most common destination from Amarillo)- Net migration: 261 to Amarillo- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 1,829- Migration from Dallas to Sherman: 3,752 (#8 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 1,923 to Sherman

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Sherman that require a bachelor's degree