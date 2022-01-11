Where people in Sherman are moving to most
Renelibrary // Wikicommons
Where people in Sherman are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Sherman-Denison, TX Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Sherman between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Elred // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Lubbock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Lubbock in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Lubbock to Sherman: 17 (#82 most common destination from Lubbock)
- Net migration: 7 to Sherman
Chris Watson // Wikicommons
#44. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Sherman: 36 (#125 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
- Net migration: 25 to Sherman
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#43. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Los Angeles to Sherman: 57 (#250 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 45 to Sherman
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#42. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Indianapolis to Sherman: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Indianapolis
Prizrak 2084//Wikicommons
#41. Missoula, MT Metro Area- Migration to Missoula in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Missoula to Sherman: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Missoula
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#40. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Washington to Sherman: 39 (#270 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 23 to Sherman
DPPed// Wikimedia
#39. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Phoenix to Sherman: 84 (#189 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 67 to Sherman
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons
#38. Columbia, SC Metro Area- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Columbia to Sherman: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Columbia
Ebyabe // Wikicommons
#37. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area- Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Crestview to Sherman: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Crestview
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia
#36. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Tampa to Sherman: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Tampa
Public Domain
#35. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area- Migration to Watertown in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Watertown to Sherman: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Watertown
Ken L. // Flickr
#34. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Charleston to Sherman: 0
- Net migration: 19 to Charleston
Matt314 // Wikicommons
#33. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Santa Rosa to Sherman: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Santa Rosa
Jose Kevo // Wikicommons
#32. Springfield, MO Metro Area- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Springfield to Sherman: 0
- Net migration: 21 to Springfield
f11photo // Shutterstock
#31. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Denver to Sherman: 28 (#242 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 7 to Sherman
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia
#30. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from San Francisco to Sherman: 0
- Net migration: 24 to San Francisco
Canva
#29. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Cincinnati to Sherman: 0
- Net migration: 25 to Cincinnati
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Fort Wayne to Sherman: 0
- Net migration: 27 to Fort Wayne
Michael Shake // Shutterstock
#27. Toledo, OH Metro Area- Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Toledo to Sherman: 0
- Net migration: 31 to Toledo
VisitCentralFL // Flickr
#26. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Lakeland to Sherman: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Lakeland
Public Domain
#25. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from Kennewick to Sherman: 0
- Net migration: 35 to Kennewick
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Albuquerque to Sherman: 0
- Net migration: 37 to Albuquerque
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia
#23. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Palm Bay to Sherman: 0
- Net migration: 39 to Palm Bay
Barbara Brannon//Flickr
#22. Abilene, TX Metro Area- Migration to Abilene in 2015-2019: 43
- Migration from Abilene to Sherman: 70 (#24 most common destination from Abilene)
- Net migration: 27 to Sherman
Edmund Garman // Flickr
#21. Salem, OR Metro Area- Migration to Salem in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Salem to Sherman: 0
- Net migration: 44 to Salem
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'
#20. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Jacksonville to Sherman: 125 (#89 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 80 to Sherman
Lpret // Wikicommons
#19. Waco, TX Metro Area- Migration to Waco in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Waco to Sherman: 13 (#66 most common destination from Waco)
- Net migration: 34 to Waco
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Sherman: 19 (#205 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 28 to Colorado Springs
Pixabay
#17. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Austin to Sherman: 133 (#92 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 70 to Sherman
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 69
- Migration from Pensacola to Sherman: 0
- Net migration: 69 to Pensacola
Sara Goth // Wikicommons
#15. Billings, MT Metro Area- Migration to Billings in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Billings to Sherman: 0
- Net migration: 73 to Billings
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia
#14. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from Killeen to Sherman: 80 (#72 most common destination from Killeen)
- Net migration: 6 to Sherman
Caleb Long // Wikimedia
#13. Tulsa, OK Metro Area- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 75
- Migration from Tulsa to Sherman: 58 (#64 most common destination from Tulsa)
- Net migration: 17 to Tulsa
Larry D. Moore // Wikicommons
#12. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area- Migration to Corpus Christi in 2015-2019: 79
- Migration from Corpus Christi to Sherman: 0
- Net migration: 79 to Corpus Christi
Tricia Daniel // Shutterstock
#11. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area- Migration to College Station in 2015-2019: 83
- Migration from College Station to Sherman: 26 (#72 most common destination from College Station)
- Net migration: 57 to College Station
Brandonrush // Wikicommons
#10. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 90
- Migration from Fayetteville to Sherman: 0
- Net migration: 90 to Fayetteville
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia
#9. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area- Migration to Wichita Falls in 2015-2019: 96
- Migration from Wichita Falls to Sherman: 25 (#66 most common destination from Wichita Falls)
- Net migration: 71 to Wichita Falls
Wikimedia
#8. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 97
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Sherman: 36 (#131 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 61 to Oklahoma City
Philip Lange // Shutterstock
#7. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area- Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 101
- Migration from Baton Rouge to Sherman: 0
- Net migration: 101 to Baton Rouge
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#6. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 101
- Migration from St. Louis to Sherman: 0
- Net migration: 101 to St. Louis
Paul Anderson // Wikimedia
#5. Longview, TX Metro Area- Migration to Longview in 2015-2019: 110
- Migration from Longview to Sherman: 4 (#81 most common destination from Longview)
- Net migration: 106 to Longview
Pixabay
#4. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 131
- Migration from San Antonio to Sherman: 94 (#124 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 37 to San Antonio
skeeze // Pixabay
#3. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 218
- Migration from Houston to Sherman: 778 (#42 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 560 to Sherman
Charles Henry // Flickr
#2. Amarillo, TX Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo in 2015-2019: 272
- Migration from Amarillo to Sherman: 11 (#88 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 261 to Amarillo
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 1,829
- Migration from Dallas to Sherman: 3,752 (#8 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 1,923 to Sherman
