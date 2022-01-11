ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where people in Sebastian are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w5VGT_0dicPMBn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CVkVW_0dicPMBn00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

Where people in Sebastian are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Sebastian between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G35ox_0dicPMBn00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#50. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita Falls in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Wichita Falls to Sebastian: 0
- Net migration: 21 to Wichita Falls
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pyGEE_0dicPMBn00
Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#49. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Durham to Sebastian: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Durham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNGGV_0dicPMBn00
Wikimedia

#48. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Sebastian: 0
- Net migration: 26 to Oklahoma City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gsWuM_0dicPMBn00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Syracuse, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Syracuse in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Syracuse to Sebastian: 0
- Net migration: 26 to Syracuse https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWzCL_0dicPMBn00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#46. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area

- Migration to Manchester in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Manchester to Sebastian: 0
- Net migration: 27 to Manchester

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gOJx4_0dicPMBn00
David Wilson // Flickr

#45. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Knoxville to Sebastian: 0
- Net migration: 30 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09en6L_0dicPMBn00
Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#44. Mobile, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Mobile in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Mobile to Sebastian: 5 (#107 most common destination from Mobile)
- Net migration: 25 to Mobile https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZatcD_0dicPMBn00
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area

- Migration to Huntington in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Huntington to Sebastian: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Huntington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0syuFp_0dicPMBn00
Dhacim // Wikicommons

#42. Saginaw, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Saginaw in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Saginaw to Sebastian: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Saginaw https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2xfA_0dicPMBn00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#41. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Hartford to Sebastian: 40 (#109 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 8 to Sebastian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicPMBn00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#40. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Boston to Sebastian: 188 (#93 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 155 to Sebastian https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrdWT_0dicPMBn00
Pixabay

#39. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Huntsville in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Huntsville to Sebastian: 0
- Net migration: 33 to Huntsville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZuss_0dicPMBn00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#38. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Columbus to Sebastian: 12 (#221 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 21 to Columbus https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicPMBn00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Dallas to Sebastian: 225 (#121 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 191 to Sebastian https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DK1z_0dicPMBn00
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#36. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Tucson to Sebastian: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Tucson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=219N6o_0dicPMBn00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#35. Asheville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Asheville to Sebastian: 22 (#96 most common destination from Asheville)
- Net migration: 12 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicPMBn00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#34. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Washington to Sebastian: 125 (#200 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 89 to Sebastian https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0dicPMBn00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Charlotte to Sebastian: 20 (#222 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 16 to Charlotte https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WccYc_0dicPMBn00
Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia

#32. Jackson, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Jackson to Sebastian: 0
- Net migration: 39 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0dicPMBn00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#31. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Sebastian: 0
- Net migration: 40 to Virginia Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0sSr_0dicPMBn00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#30. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Portland to Sebastian: 16 (#116 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 25 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0dicPMBn00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#29. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from Raleigh to Sebastian: 114 (#70 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 72 to Sebastian https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9yMI_0dicPMBn00
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#28. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from North Port to Sebastian: 154 (#40 most common destination from North Port)
- Net migration: 107 to Sebastian https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d64dr_0dicPMBn00
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#27. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Deltona to Sebastian: 66 (#66 most common destination from Deltona)
- Net migration: 18 to Sebastian https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MYxA0_0dicPMBn00
Library of Congress

#26. Auburn-Opelika, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Auburn in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Auburn to Sebastian: 0
- Net migration: 48 to Auburn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JsYdA_0dicPMBn00
Luv24jmg // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Ocala, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Ocala in 2015-2019: 50
- Migration from Ocala to Sebastian: 3 (#137 most common destination from Ocala)
- Net migration: 47 to Ocala https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dicPMBn00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#24. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from San Francisco to Sebastian: 0
- Net migration: 51 to San Francisco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dicPMBn00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#23. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 52
- Migration from Detroit to Sebastian: 34 (#193 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 18 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6kte_0dicPMBn00
Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#22. Akron, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Akron in 2015-2019: 56
- Migration from Akron to Sebastian: 46 (#74 most common destination from Akron)
- Net migration: 10 to Akron https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicPMBn00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#21. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 56
- Migration from Las Vegas to Sebastian: 0
- Net migration: 56 to Las Vegas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37weNn_0dicPMBn00
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Brunswick, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Brunswick in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Brunswick to Sebastian: 0
- Net migration: 63 to Brunswick https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKICj_0dicPMBn00
Imilious // Wikicommons

#19. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area

- Migration to Chattanooga in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Chattanooga to Sebastian: 0
- Net migration: 67 to Chattanooga https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kO7C_0dicPMBn00
VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#18. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Lakeland to Sebastian: 80 (#60 most common destination from Lakeland)
- Net migration: 7 to Sebastian https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TiEc_0dicPMBn00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#17. Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Atlantic City in 2015-2019: 75
- Migration from Atlantic City to Sebastian: 0
- Net migration: 75 to Atlantic City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0dicPMBn00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#16. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 76
- Migration from Philadelphia to Sebastian: 240 (#106 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 164 to Sebastian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPHNA_0dicPMBn00
User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#15. Gainesville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 82
- Migration from Gainesville to Sebastian: 91 (#45 most common destination from Gainesville)
- Net migration: 9 to Sebastian https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicPMBn00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#14. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 96
- Migration from Chicago to Sebastian: 182 (#169 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 86 to Sebastian https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dicPMBn00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 100
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Sebastian: 32 (#173 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 68 to Colorado Springs https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lf0CM_0dicPMBn00
UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia

#12. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tallahassee in 2015-2019: 104
- Migration from Tallahassee to Sebastian: 0
- Net migration: 104 to Tallahassee https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicPMBn00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 105
- Migration from Atlanta to Sebastian: 96 (#187 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 9 to Atlanta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fAfA_0dicPMBn00
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 118
- Migration from Pensacola to Sebastian: 22 (#138 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Net migration: 96 to Pensacola https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwAXg_0dicPMBn00
Michael Dubenetsky // Shutterstock

#9. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Norwich in 2015-2019: 120
- Migration from Norwich to Sebastian: 0
- Net migration: 120 to Norwich https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8fy3_0dicPMBn00
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#8. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 178
- Migration from Cape Coral to Sebastian: 20 (#139 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Net migration: 158 to Cape Coral https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0dicPMBn00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#7. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 182
- Migration from Jacksonville to Sebastian: 53 (#147 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 129 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicPMBn00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#6. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 231
- Migration from Orlando to Sebastian: 498 (#41 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 267 to Sebastian https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0dicPMBn00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#5. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 252
- Migration from Nashville to Sebastian: 31 (#186 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 221 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicPMBn00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#4. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 365
- Migration from Tampa to Sebastian: 836 (#24 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 471 to Sebastian https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dicPMBn00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 401
- Migration from Miami to Sebastian: 866 (#37 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 465 to Sebastian https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0geBFl_0dicPMBn00
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#2. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 670
- Migration from Palm Bay to Sebastian: 573 (#7 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Net migration: 97 to Palm Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vtAXJ_0dicPMBn00
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#1. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 970
- Migration from Port St. Lucie to Sebastian: 805 (#3 most common destination from Port St. Lucie)
- Net migration: 165 to Port St. Lucie

