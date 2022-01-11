Ebyabe // Wikicommons

Where people in Sebastian are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Sebastian between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#50. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area

Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#49. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

Wikimedia

#48. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Syracuse, NY Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#46. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita Falls in 2015-2019: 21- Migration from Wichita Falls to Sebastian: 0- Net migration: 21 to Wichita Falls- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Durham to Sebastian: 0- Net migration: 24 to Durham- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 26- Migration from Oklahoma City to Sebastian: 0- Net migration: 26 to Oklahoma City- Migration to Syracuse in 2015-2019: 26- Migration from Syracuse to Sebastian: 0- Net migration: 26 to Syracuse- Migration to Manchester in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from Manchester to Sebastian: 0- Net migration: 27 to Manchester

David Wilson // Flickr

#45. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#44. Mobile, AL Metro Area

Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area

Dhacim // Wikicommons

#42. Saginaw, MI Metro Area

John Phelan // Wikimedia

#41. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Knoxville to Sebastian: 0- Net migration: 30 to Knoxville- Migration to Mobile in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Mobile to Sebastian: 5 (#107 most common destination from Mobile)- Net migration: 25 to Mobile- Migration to Huntington in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Huntington to Sebastian: 0- Net migration: 32 to Huntington- Migration to Saginaw in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Saginaw to Sebastian: 0- Net migration: 32 to Saginaw- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Hartford to Sebastian: 40 (#109 most common destination from Hartford)- Net migration: 8 to Sebastian

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#40. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

Pixabay

#39. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#38. Columbus, OH Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

Zereshk // Wikimedia

#36. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Boston to Sebastian: 188 (#93 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 155 to Sebastian- Migration to Huntsville in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Huntsville to Sebastian: 0- Net migration: 33 to Huntsville- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Columbus to Sebastian: 12 (#221 most common destination from Columbus)- Net migration: 21 to Columbus- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Dallas to Sebastian: 225 (#121 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 191 to Sebastian- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Tucson to Sebastian: 0- Net migration: 34 to Tucson

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#35. Asheville, NC Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#34. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia

#32. Jackson, TN Metro Area

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#31. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Asheville in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Asheville to Sebastian: 22 (#96 most common destination from Asheville)- Net migration: 12 to Asheville- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 36- Migration from Washington to Sebastian: 125 (#200 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 89 to Sebastian- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 36- Migration from Charlotte to Sebastian: 20 (#222 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 16 to Charlotte- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 39- Migration from Jackson to Sebastian: 0- Net migration: 39 to Jackson- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Virginia Beach to Sebastian: 0- Net migration: 40 to Virginia Beach

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#30. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#29. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#28. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#27. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

Library of Congress

#26. Auburn-Opelika, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Portland to Sebastian: 16 (#116 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 25 to Portland- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 42- Migration from Raleigh to Sebastian: 114 (#70 most common destination from Raleigh)- Net migration: 72 to Sebastian- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from North Port to Sebastian: 154 (#40 most common destination from North Port)- Net migration: 107 to Sebastian- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Deltona to Sebastian: 66 (#66 most common destination from Deltona)- Net migration: 18 to Sebastian- Migration to Auburn in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Auburn to Sebastian: 0- Net migration: 48 to Auburn

Luv24jmg // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Ocala, FL Metro Area

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#24. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#23. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#22. Akron, OH Metro Area

randy andy // Shutterstock

#21. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Ocala in 2015-2019: 50- Migration from Ocala to Sebastian: 3 (#137 most common destination from Ocala)- Net migration: 47 to Ocala- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from San Francisco to Sebastian: 0- Net migration: 51 to San Francisco- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 52- Migration from Detroit to Sebastian: 34 (#193 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 18 to Detroit- Migration to Akron in 2015-2019: 56- Migration from Akron to Sebastian: 46 (#74 most common destination from Akron)- Net migration: 10 to Akron- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 56- Migration from Las Vegas to Sebastian: 0- Net migration: 56 to Las Vegas

Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Brunswick, GA Metro Area

Imilious // Wikicommons

#19. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area

VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#18. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#17. Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#16. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Brunswick in 2015-2019: 63- Migration from Brunswick to Sebastian: 0- Net migration: 63 to Brunswick- Migration to Chattanooga in 2015-2019: 67- Migration from Chattanooga to Sebastian: 0- Net migration: 67 to Chattanooga- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 73- Migration from Lakeland to Sebastian: 80 (#60 most common destination from Lakeland)- Net migration: 7 to Sebastian- Migration to Atlantic City in 2015-2019: 75- Migration from Atlantic City to Sebastian: 0- Net migration: 75 to Atlantic City- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 76- Migration from Philadelphia to Sebastian: 240 (#106 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 164 to Sebastian

User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#15. Gainesville, FL Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#14. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia

#12. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 82- Migration from Gainesville to Sebastian: 91 (#45 most common destination from Gainesville)- Net migration: 9 to Sebastian- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 96- Migration from Chicago to Sebastian: 182 (#169 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 86 to Sebastian- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 100- Migration from Colorado Springs to Sebastian: 32 (#173 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 68 to Colorado Springs- Migration to Tallahassee in 2015-2019: 104- Migration from Tallahassee to Sebastian: 0- Net migration: 104 to Tallahassee- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 105- Migration from Atlanta to Sebastian: 96 (#187 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 9 to Atlanta

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

Michael Dubenetsky // Shutterstock

#9. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area

Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#8. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#7. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#6. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#5. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#4. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#2. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#1. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 118- Migration from Pensacola to Sebastian: 22 (#138 most common destination from Pensacola)- Net migration: 96 to Pensacola- Migration to Norwich in 2015-2019: 120- Migration from Norwich to Sebastian: 0- Net migration: 120 to Norwich- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 178- Migration from Cape Coral to Sebastian: 20 (#139 most common destination from Cape Coral)- Net migration: 158 to Cape Coral- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 182- Migration from Jacksonville to Sebastian: 53 (#147 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 129 to Jacksonville- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 231- Migration from Orlando to Sebastian: 498 (#41 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 267 to Sebastian- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 252- Migration from Nashville to Sebastian: 31 (#186 most common destination from Nashville)- Net migration: 221 to Nashville- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 365- Migration from Tampa to Sebastian: 836 (#24 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 471 to Sebastian- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 401- Migration from Miami to Sebastian: 866 (#37 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 465 to Sebastian- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 670- Migration from Palm Bay to Sebastian: 573 (#7 most common destination from Palm Bay)- Net migration: 97 to Palm Bay- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 970- Migration from Port St. Lucie to Sebastian: 805 (#3 most common destination from Port St. Lucie)- Net migration: 165 to Port St. Lucie