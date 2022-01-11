ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where people in Parkersburg are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2euLOb_0dicPLJ400
Public Domain

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Parkersburg-Vienna, WV Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Parkersburg between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1em9Fw_0dicPLJ400
Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Youngstown in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Youngstown to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 10 to Youngstown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicPLJ400
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#40. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Riverside to Parkersburg: 8 (#284 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 2 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicPLJ400
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#39. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Tampa to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 11 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicPLJ400
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#38. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Los Angeles to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Los Angeles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v8Lrp_0dicPLJ400
Max Pixel

#37. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Milwaukee to Parkersburg: 0

- Net migration: 12 to Milwaukee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKxiH_0dicPLJ400
Pixabay

#36. Savannah, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Savannah to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Savannah https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MKKUs_0dicPLJ400
Vpuliva // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Hagerstown in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Hagerstown to Parkersburg: 39 (#49 most common destination from Hagerstown)
- Net migration: 27 to Parkersburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicPLJ400
skeeze // Pixabay

#34. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Houston to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09qRNw_0dicPLJ400
Acroterion // Wikicommons

#33. Cumberland, MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Cumberland in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Cumberland to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Cumberland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9yMI_0dicPLJ400
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#32. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from North Port to Parkersburg: 42 (#106 most common destination from North Port)
- Net migration: 24 to Parkersburg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vtAXJ_0dicPLJ400
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#31. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Port St. Lucie to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 19 to Port St. Lucie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qR81u_0dicPLJ400
Teemu008 /// Flickr

#30. Bloomington, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Bloomington in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Bloomington to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Bloomington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUlji_0dicPLJ400
Ryan Stavely // Flickr

#29. Staunton, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Staunton in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Staunton to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Staunton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eevFs_0dicPLJ400
Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#28. Toledo, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Toledo to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 22 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pyGEE_0dicPLJ400
Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#27. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Durham to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Durham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0dicPLJ400
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#26. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Jacksonville to Parkersburg: 36 (#173 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 6 to Parkersburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0sEP_0dicPLJ400
Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#25. Montgomery, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Montgomery to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 31 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicPLJ400
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#24. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from New York to Parkersburg: 12 (#327 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 19 to New York https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LpEI6_0dicPLJ400
Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Canton-Massillon, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Canton in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Canton to Parkersburg: 10 (#83 most common destination from Canton)
- Net migration: 23 to Canton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0dicPLJ400
Canva

#22. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Cleveland to Parkersburg: 12 (#211 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 21 to Cleveland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8fy3_0dicPLJ400
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#21. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from Cape Coral to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 35 to Cape Coral https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZwmE_0dicPLJ400
Ken L. // Flickr

#20. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Charleston to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 36 to Charleston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SAEvT_0dicPLJ400
Burkeanwhig // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Florence in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Florence to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 36 to Florence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fU1wL_0dicPLJ400
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#18. Beckley, WV Metro Area

- Migration to Beckley in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Beckley to Parkersburg: 142 (#8 most common destination from Beckley)
- Net migration: 105 to Parkersburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nYi7D_0dicPLJ400
MoodyGroove // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Hilton Head Island in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Hilton Head Island to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Hilton Head Island

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ylpGo_0dicPLJ400
Annette Teng // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Lynchburg, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Lynchburg in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from Lynchburg to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 42 to Lynchburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0dicPLJ400
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Charlotte to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 45 to Charlotte https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01pHRl_0dicPLJ400
Jeremywagg // Wikicommons

#14. Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area

- Migration to Weirton in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Weirton to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 47 to Weirton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0geBFl_0dicPLJ400
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#13. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Palm Bay to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 48 to Palm Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6kte_0dicPLJ400
Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#12. Akron, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Akron in 2015-2019: 53
- Migration from Akron to Parkersburg: 27 (#98 most common destination from Akron)
- Net migration: 26 to Akron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xz0s_0dicPLJ400
Brandon W. Holmes // Wikicommons

#11. Wheeling, WV-OH Metro Area

- Migration to Wheeling in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Wheeling to Parkersburg: 40 (#22 most common destination from Wheeling)
- Net migration: 21 to Wheeling https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0dicPLJ400
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#10. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 62
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Parkersburg: 9 (#264 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 53 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZuss_0dicPLJ400
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#9. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Columbus to Parkersburg: 81 (#103 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 18 to Parkersburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kO7C_0dicPLJ400
VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#8. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Lakeland to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 63 to Lakeland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luHCq_0dicPLJ400
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 65
- Migration from Jacksonville to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 65 to Jacksonville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicPLJ400
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#6. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 81
- Migration from Washington to Parkersburg: 35 (#276 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 46 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicPLJ400
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#5. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from Chicago to Parkersburg: 12 (#330 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 77 to Chicago https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bLLRP_0dicPLJ400
DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#4. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 98
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 98 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vOwGR_0dicPLJ400
O Palsson // Flickr

#3. Charleston, WV Metro Area

- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 238
- Migration from Charleston to Parkersburg: 252 (#6 most common destination from Charleston)
- Net migration: 14 to Parkersburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BIme0_0dicPLJ400
Zverzver // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Morgantown, WV Metro Area

- Migration to Morgantown in 2015-2019: 269
- Migration from Morgantown to Parkersburg: 116 (#12 most common destination from Morgantown)
- Net migration: 153 to Morgantown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZatcD_0dicPLJ400
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area

- Migration to Huntington in 2015-2019: 322
- Migration from Huntington to Parkersburg: 164 (#13 most common destination from Huntington)
- Net migration: 158 to Huntington

