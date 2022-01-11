Public Domain

Where people in Parkersburg are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Parkersburg-Vienna, WV Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Parkersburg between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: Metros where people in Parkersburg are getting new jobs

Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#40. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#39. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#38. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

Max Pixel

#37. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Youngstown in 2015-2019: 10- Migration from Youngstown to Parkersburg: 0- Net migration: 10 to Youngstown- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 10- Migration from Riverside to Parkersburg: 8 (#284 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 2 to Riverside- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 11- Migration from Tampa to Parkersburg: 0- Net migration: 11 to Tampa- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from Los Angeles to Parkersburg: 0- Net migration: 12 to Los Angeles- Migration to Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from Milwaukee to Parkersburg: 0- Net migration: 12 to Milwaukee

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Parkersburg metro area

Pixabay

#36. Savannah, GA Metro Area

Vpuliva // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

skeeze // Pixabay

#34. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

Acroterion // Wikicommons

#33. Cumberland, MD-WV Metro Area

Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#32. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Savannah in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from Savannah to Parkersburg: 0- Net migration: 12 to Savannah- Migration to Hagerstown in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from Hagerstown to Parkersburg: 39 (#49 most common destination from Hagerstown)- Net migration: 27 to Parkersburg- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Houston to Parkersburg: 0- Net migration: 13 to Houston- Migration to Cumberland in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Cumberland to Parkersburg: 0- Net migration: 14 to Cumberland- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from North Port to Parkersburg: 42 (#106 most common destination from North Port)- Net migration: 24 to Parkersburg

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Parkersburg that require a graduate degree

Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#31. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

Teemu008 /// Flickr

#30. Bloomington, IL Metro Area

Ryan Stavely // Flickr

#29. Staunton, VA Metro Area

Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#28. Toledo, OH Metro Area

Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#27. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 19- Migration from Port St. Lucie to Parkersburg: 0- Net migration: 19 to Port St. Lucie- Migration to Bloomington in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Bloomington to Parkersburg: 0- Net migration: 20 to Bloomington- Migration to Staunton in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Staunton to Parkersburg: 0- Net migration: 20 to Staunton- Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 22- Migration from Toledo to Parkersburg: 0- Net migration: 22 to Toledo- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Durham to Parkersburg: 0- Net migration: 24 to Durham

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Parkersburg

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#26. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#25. Montgomery, AL Metro Area

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#24. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Canton-Massillon, OH Metro Area

Canva

#22. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Jacksonville to Parkersburg: 36 (#173 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 6 to Parkersburg- Migration to Montgomery in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Montgomery to Parkersburg: 0- Net migration: 31 to Montgomery- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from New York to Parkersburg: 12 (#327 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 19 to New York- Migration to Canton in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Canton to Parkersburg: 10 (#83 most common destination from Canton)- Net migration: 23 to Canton- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Cleveland to Parkersburg: 12 (#211 most common destination from Cleveland)- Net migration: 21 to Cleveland

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Parkersburg metro area

Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#21. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

Ken L. // Flickr

#20. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

Burkeanwhig // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL Metro Area

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#18. Beckley, WV Metro Area

MoodyGroove // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 35- Migration from Cape Coral to Parkersburg: 0- Net migration: 35 to Cape Coral- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 36- Migration from Charleston to Parkersburg: 0- Net migration: 36 to Charleston- Migration to Florence in 2015-2019: 36- Migration from Florence to Parkersburg: 0- Net migration: 36 to Florence- Migration to Beckley in 2015-2019: 37- Migration from Beckley to Parkersburg: 142 (#8 most common destination from Beckley)- Net migration: 105 to Parkersburg- Migration to Hilton Head Island in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Hilton Head Island to Parkersburg: 0- Net migration: 38 to Hilton Head Island

You may also like: Closest national parks to Parkersburg

Annette Teng // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Lynchburg, VA Metro Area

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

Jeremywagg // Wikicommons

#14. Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area

MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#13. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#12. Akron, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Lynchburg in 2015-2019: 42- Migration from Lynchburg to Parkersburg: 0- Net migration: 42 to Lynchburg- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 45- Migration from Charlotte to Parkersburg: 0- Net migration: 45 to Charlotte- Migration to Weirton in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Weirton to Parkersburg: 0- Net migration: 47 to Weirton- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Palm Bay to Parkersburg: 0- Net migration: 48 to Palm Bay- Migration to Akron in 2015-2019: 53- Migration from Akron to Parkersburg: 27 (#98 most common destination from Akron)- Net migration: 26 to Akron

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Parkersburg metro area

Brandon W. Holmes // Wikicommons

#11. Wheeling, WV-OH Metro Area

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#10. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#9. Columbus, OH Metro Area

VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#8. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Wheeling in 2015-2019: 61- Migration from Wheeling to Parkersburg: 40 (#22 most common destination from Wheeling)- Net migration: 21 to Wheeling- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 62- Migration from Virginia Beach to Parkersburg: 9 (#264 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 53 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 63- Migration from Columbus to Parkersburg: 81 (#103 most common destination from Columbus)- Net migration: 18 to Parkersburg- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 63- Migration from Lakeland to Parkersburg: 0- Net migration: 63 to Lakeland- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 65- Migration from Jacksonville to Parkersburg: 0- Net migration: 65 to Jacksonville

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Parkersburg metro area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#6. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#5. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#4. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

O Palsson // Flickr

#3. Charleston, WV Metro Area

Zverzver // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Morgantown, WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 81- Migration from Washington to Parkersburg: 35 (#276 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 46 to Washington- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 89- Migration from Chicago to Parkersburg: 12 (#330 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 77 to Chicago- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 98- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Parkersburg: 0- Net migration: 98 to Myrtle Beach- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 238- Migration from Charleston to Parkersburg: 252 (#6 most common destination from Charleston)- Net migration: 14 to Parkersburg- Migration to Morgantown in 2015-2019: 269- Migration from Morgantown to Parkersburg: 116 (#12 most common destination from Morgantown)- Net migration: 153 to Morgantown

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Parkersburg

Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area

- Migration to Huntington in 2015-2019: 322- Migration from Huntington to Parkersburg: 164 (#13 most common destination from Huntington)- Net migration: 158 to Huntington