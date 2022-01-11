Where people in Parkersburg are moving to most
Public Domain
Where people in Parkersburg are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Parkersburg-Vienna, WV Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Parkersburg between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#41. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area- Migration to Youngstown in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Youngstown to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 10 to Youngstown
#40. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Riverside to Parkersburg: 8 (#284 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 2 to Riverside
#39. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Tampa to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 11 to Tampa
#38. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Los Angeles to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Los Angeles
#37. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area- Migration to Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Milwaukee to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Milwaukee
#36. Savannah, GA Metro Area- Migration to Savannah in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Savannah to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Savannah
#35. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Hagerstown in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Hagerstown to Parkersburg: 39 (#49 most common destination from Hagerstown)
- Net migration: 27 to Parkersburg
#34. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Houston to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Houston
#33. Cumberland, MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Cumberland in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Cumberland to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Cumberland
#32. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from North Port to Parkersburg: 42 (#106 most common destination from North Port)
- Net migration: 24 to Parkersburg
#31. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Port St. Lucie to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 19 to Port St. Lucie
#30. Bloomington, IL Metro Area- Migration to Bloomington in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Bloomington to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Bloomington
#29. Staunton, VA Metro Area- Migration to Staunton in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Staunton to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Staunton
#28. Toledo, OH Metro Area- Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Toledo to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 22 to Toledo
#27. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Durham to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Durham
#26. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Jacksonville to Parkersburg: 36 (#173 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 6 to Parkersburg
#25. Montgomery, AL Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Montgomery to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 31 to Montgomery
#24. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from New York to Parkersburg: 12 (#327 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 19 to New York
#23. Canton-Massillon, OH Metro Area- Migration to Canton in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Canton to Parkersburg: 10 (#83 most common destination from Canton)
- Net migration: 23 to Canton
#22. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Cleveland to Parkersburg: 12 (#211 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 21 to Cleveland
#21. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from Cape Coral to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 35 to Cape Coral
#20. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Charleston to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 36 to Charleston
#19. Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL Metro Area- Migration to Florence in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Florence to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 36 to Florence
#18. Beckley, WV Metro Area- Migration to Beckley in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Beckley to Parkersburg: 142 (#8 most common destination from Beckley)
- Net migration: 105 to Parkersburg
#17. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC Metro Area- Migration to Hilton Head Island in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Hilton Head Island to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Hilton Head Island
#16. Lynchburg, VA Metro Area- Migration to Lynchburg in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from Lynchburg to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 42 to Lynchburg
#15. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Charlotte to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 45 to Charlotte
#14. Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area- Migration to Weirton in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Weirton to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 47 to Weirton
#13. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Palm Bay to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 48 to Palm Bay
#12. Akron, OH Metro Area- Migration to Akron in 2015-2019: 53
- Migration from Akron to Parkersburg: 27 (#98 most common destination from Akron)
- Net migration: 26 to Akron
#11. Wheeling, WV-OH Metro Area- Migration to Wheeling in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Wheeling to Parkersburg: 40 (#22 most common destination from Wheeling)
- Net migration: 21 to Wheeling
#10. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 62
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Parkersburg: 9 (#264 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 53 to Virginia Beach
#9. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Columbus to Parkersburg: 81 (#103 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 18 to Parkersburg
#8. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Lakeland to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 63 to Lakeland
#7. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 65
- Migration from Jacksonville to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 65 to Jacksonville
#6. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 81
- Migration from Washington to Parkersburg: 35 (#276 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 46 to Washington
#5. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from Chicago to Parkersburg: 12 (#330 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 77 to Chicago
#4. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 98
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Parkersburg: 0
- Net migration: 98 to Myrtle Beach
#3. Charleston, WV Metro Area- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 238
- Migration from Charleston to Parkersburg: 252 (#6 most common destination from Charleston)
- Net migration: 14 to Parkersburg
#2. Morgantown, WV Metro Area- Migration to Morgantown in 2015-2019: 269
- Migration from Morgantown to Parkersburg: 116 (#12 most common destination from Morgantown)
- Net migration: 153 to Morgantown
#1. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area- Migration to Huntington in 2015-2019: 322
- Migration from Huntington to Parkersburg: 164 (#13 most common destination from Huntington)
- Net migration: 158 to Huntington
