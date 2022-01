More than a year after becoming the first denim mill to use Oritain’s cotton tracing technology, Cone Denim is reaffirming its commitment to responsible sourcing. The mill extended its partnership with Oritain across its global platform to further support customers in light of the recently enacted Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which prevents any materials or goods that have been wholly or partially mined, produced, or manufactured in the Xinjiang region of the People Republic of China from entering the U.S., was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden in December. Amidst...

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 DAYS AGO