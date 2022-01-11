ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where people in Pocatello are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Pocatello, ID Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Pocatello between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTB0O_0dicPAb500
VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#42. Visalia, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Visalia in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Visalia to Pocatello: 0
- Net migration: 11 to Visalia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DK1z_0dicPAb500
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#41. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Tucson to Pocatello: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Tucson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicPAb500
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#40. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 16

- Migration from Washington to Pocatello: 18 (#301 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 2 to Pocatello https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FCVyt_0dicPAb500
Ian Poellet // Wikicommons

#39. Corvallis, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Corvallis in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Corvallis to Pocatello: 54 (#21 most common destination from Corvallis)

- Net migration: 38 to Pocatello https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0dicPAb500
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#38. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Minneapolis to Pocatello: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Minneapolis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicPAb500
SD Dirk // Flickr

#37. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from San Diego to Pocatello: 47 (#218 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 29 to Pocatello https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlG2q_0dicPAb500
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#36. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Indianapolis to Pocatello: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Indianapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntUzm_0dicPAb500
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#35. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Olympia in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Olympia to Pocatello: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Olympia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6Mkx_0dicPAb500
JBC3 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Glens Falls, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Glens Falls in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Glens Falls to Pocatello: 0
- Net migration: 21 to Glens Falls https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dicPAb500
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#33. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from San Francisco to Pocatello: 0
- Net migration: 22 to San Francisco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicPAb500
Public Domain

#32. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Seattle to Pocatello: 62 (#185 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 40 to Pocatello https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicPAb500
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#31. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Riverside to Pocatello: 13 (#265 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 10 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LUWrx_0dicPAb500
Robinaire // Wikimedia

#30. Alexandria, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Alexandria in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Alexandria to Pocatello: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Alexandria https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0dicPAb500
Canva

#29. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Cleveland to Pocatello: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Cleveland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZuss_0dicPAb500
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#28. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Columbus to Pocatello: 56 (#130 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 32 to Pocatello

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wLRpz_0dicPAb500
Sue Stokes // Shutterstock

#27. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Bremerton to Pocatello: 0
- Net migration: 27 to Bremerton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6XQn_0dicPAb500
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Pocatello: 0
- Net migration: 31 to Grand Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicPAb500
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Dallas to Pocatello: 9 (#325 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 23 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bn3Ff_0dicPAb500
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#24. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from St. Louis to Pocatello: 243 (#65 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 208 to Pocatello https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17L4RS_0dicPAb500
nickchapman // Wikicommons

#23. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Bakersfield to Pocatello: 0
- Net migration: 36 to Bakersfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TomQR_0dicPAb500
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Champaign in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Champaign to Pocatello: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Champaign https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b6vx9_0dicPAb500
Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Elizabethtown in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Elizabethtown to Pocatello: 120 (#20 most common destination from Elizabethtown)
- Net migration: 81 to Pocatello https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicPAb500
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#20. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Boston to Pocatello: 37 (#195 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 2 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dicPAb500
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#19. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Portland to Pocatello: 118 (#97 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 77 to Pocatello https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pe0WF_0dicPAb500
Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#18. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Prescott Valley to Pocatello: 0
- Net migration: 48 to Prescott Valley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rd98j_0dicPAb500
Davumaya//wikimedia

#17. Cedar Rapids, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Pocatello: 0
- Net migration: 49 to Cedar Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLgIz_0dicPAb500
MojaveNC // Wikimedia

#16. St. George, UT Metro Area

- Migration to St. George in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from St. George to Pocatello: 0
- Net migration: 49 to St. George https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYYHe_0dicPAb500
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Provo to Pocatello: 78 (#57 most common destination from Provo)
- Net migration: 24 to Pocatello https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicPAb500
randy andy // Shutterstock

#14. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Las Vegas to Pocatello: 38 (#180 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 22 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=187j3q_0dicPAb500
Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Coeur d'Alene, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Coeur d'Alene in 2015-2019: 62
- Migration from Coeur d'Alene to Pocatello: 69 (#20 most common destination from Coeur d'Alene)
- Net migration: 7 to Pocatello

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0dicPAb500
Pixabay

#12. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Austin to Pocatello: 16 (#228 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 51 to Austin https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0dicPAb500
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#11. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 68
- Migration from Kansas City to Pocatello: 12 (#226 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 56 to Kansas City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicPAb500
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#10. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 69
- Migration from Los Angeles to Pocatello: 54 (#258 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 15 to Los Angeles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicPAb500
f11photo // Shutterstock

#9. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 87
- Migration from Denver to Pocatello: 13 (#277 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 74 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicPAb500
DPPed// Wikimedia

#8. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 120
- Migration from Phoenix to Pocatello: 231 (#94 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 111 to Pocatello

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8eWt_0dicPAb500
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#7. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 155
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Pocatello: 174 (#47 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 19 to Pocatello https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rrOX_0dicPAb500
Public Domain

#6. Modesto, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Modesto in 2015-2019: 174
- Migration from Modesto to Pocatello: 6 (#112 most common destination from Modesto)
- Net migration: 168 to Modesto https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0dicPAb500
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Logan, UT-ID Metro Area

- Migration to Logan in 2015-2019: 185
- Migration from Logan to Pocatello: 133 (#9 most common destination from Logan)
- Net migration: 52 to Logan https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNNew_0dicPAb500
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Ogden in 2015-2019: 298
- Migration from Ogden to Pocatello: 46 (#77 most common destination from Ogden)
- Net migration: 252 to Ogden https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sh39B_0dicPAb500
Frank Schulenburg // Wikicommons

#3. Twin Falls, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Twin Falls in 2015-2019: 358
- Migration from Twin Falls to Pocatello: 293 (#3 most common destination from Twin Falls)
- Net migration: 65 to Twin Falls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZ1dy_0dicPAb500
Eric Fredericks // Wikimedia

#2. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Idaho Falls in 2015-2019: 456
- Migration from Idaho Falls to Pocatello: 675 (#2 most common destination from Idaho Falls)
- Net migration: 219 to Pocatello https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0dicPAb500
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#1. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 1,081
- Migration from Boise City to Pocatello: 964 (#4 most common destination from Boise City)
- Net migration: 117 to Boise City

