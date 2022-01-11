Michlaovic // Wikimedia

Where people in Pocatello are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Pocatello, ID Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Pocatello between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#42. Visalia, CA Metro Area

#41. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

#40. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

#39. Corvallis, OR Metro Area

#38. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Visalia in 2015-2019: 11- Migration from Visalia to Pocatello: 0- Net migration: 11 to Visalia- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Tucson to Pocatello: 0- Net migration: 15 to Tucson- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Washington to Pocatello: 18 (#301 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 2 to Pocatello- Migration to Corvallis in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Corvallis to Pocatello: 54 (#21 most common destination from Corvallis)- Net migration: 38 to Pocatello- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Minneapolis to Pocatello: 0- Net migration: 18 to Minneapolis

#37. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

#36. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

#35. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

#34. Glens Falls, NY Metro Area

#33. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from San Diego to Pocatello: 47 (#218 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 29 to Pocatello- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Indianapolis to Pocatello: 0- Net migration: 20 to Indianapolis- Migration to Olympia in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Olympia to Pocatello: 0- Net migration: 20 to Olympia- Migration to Glens Falls in 2015-2019: 21- Migration from Glens Falls to Pocatello: 0- Net migration: 21 to Glens Falls- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 22- Migration from San Francisco to Pocatello: 0- Net migration: 22 to San Francisco

#32. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

#31. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

#30. Alexandria, LA Metro Area

#29. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

#28. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 22- Migration from Seattle to Pocatello: 62 (#185 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 40 to Pocatello- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Riverside to Pocatello: 13 (#265 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 10 to Riverside- Migration to Alexandria in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Alexandria to Pocatello: 0- Net migration: 24 to Alexandria- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Cleveland to Pocatello: 0- Net migration: 24 to Cleveland- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Columbus to Pocatello: 56 (#130 most common destination from Columbus)- Net migration: 32 to Pocatello

#27. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area

#26. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

#25. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

#24. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

#23. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from Bremerton to Pocatello: 0- Net migration: 27 to Bremerton- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Grand Rapids to Pocatello: 0- Net migration: 31 to Grand Rapids- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Dallas to Pocatello: 9 (#325 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 23 to Dallas- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 35- Migration from St. Louis to Pocatello: 243 (#65 most common destination from St. Louis)- Net migration: 208 to Pocatello- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 36- Migration from Bakersfield to Pocatello: 0- Net migration: 36 to Bakersfield

#22. Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area

#21. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area

#20. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

#19. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

#18. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Champaign in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Champaign to Pocatello: 0- Net migration: 38 to Champaign- Migration to Elizabethtown in 2015-2019: 39- Migration from Elizabethtown to Pocatello: 120 (#20 most common destination from Elizabethtown)- Net migration: 81 to Pocatello- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 39- Migration from Boston to Pocatello: 37 (#195 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 2 to Boston- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Portland to Pocatello: 118 (#97 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 77 to Pocatello- Migration to Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Prescott Valley to Pocatello: 0- Net migration: 48 to Prescott Valley

#17. Cedar Rapids, IA Metro Area

#16. St. George, UT Metro Area

#15. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

#14. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

#13. Coeur d'Alene, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Pocatello: 0- Net migration: 49 to Cedar Rapids- Migration to St. George in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from St. George to Pocatello: 0- Net migration: 49 to St. George- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 54- Migration from Provo to Pocatello: 78 (#57 most common destination from Provo)- Net migration: 24 to Pocatello- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 60- Migration from Las Vegas to Pocatello: 38 (#180 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 22 to Las Vegas- Migration to Coeur d'Alene in 2015-2019: 62- Migration from Coeur d'Alene to Pocatello: 69 (#20 most common destination from Coeur d'Alene)- Net migration: 7 to Pocatello

#12. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

#11. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

#10. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

#9. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

#8. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 67- Migration from Austin to Pocatello: 16 (#228 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 51 to Austin- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 68- Migration from Kansas City to Pocatello: 12 (#226 most common destination from Kansas City)- Net migration: 56 to Kansas City- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 69- Migration from Los Angeles to Pocatello: 54 (#258 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 15 to Los Angeles- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 87- Migration from Denver to Pocatello: 13 (#277 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 74 to Denver- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 120- Migration from Phoenix to Pocatello: 231 (#94 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 111 to Pocatello

#7. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

#6. Modesto, CA Metro Area

#5. Logan, UT-ID Metro Area

#4. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

#3. Twin Falls, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 155- Migration from Salt Lake City to Pocatello: 174 (#47 most common destination from Salt Lake City)- Net migration: 19 to Pocatello- Migration to Modesto in 2015-2019: 174- Migration from Modesto to Pocatello: 6 (#112 most common destination from Modesto)- Net migration: 168 to Modesto- Migration to Logan in 2015-2019: 185- Migration from Logan to Pocatello: 133 (#9 most common destination from Logan)- Net migration: 52 to Logan- Migration to Ogden in 2015-2019: 298- Migration from Ogden to Pocatello: 46 (#77 most common destination from Ogden)- Net migration: 252 to Ogden- Migration to Twin Falls in 2015-2019: 358- Migration from Twin Falls to Pocatello: 293 (#3 most common destination from Twin Falls)- Net migration: 65 to Twin Falls

#2. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area

#1. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Idaho Falls in 2015-2019: 456- Migration from Idaho Falls to Pocatello: 675 (#2 most common destination from Idaho Falls)- Net migration: 219 to Pocatello- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 1,081- Migration from Boise City to Pocatello: 964 (#4 most common destination from Boise City)- Net migration: 117 to Boise City