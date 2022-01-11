Where people in Pocatello are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Pocatello, ID Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Pocatello between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#42. Visalia, CA Metro Area- Migration to Visalia in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Visalia to Pocatello: 0
- Net migration: 11 to Visalia
#41. Tucson, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Tucson to Pocatello: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Tucson
#40. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Washington to Pocatello: 18 (#301 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 2 to Pocatello
#39. Corvallis, OR Metro Area- Migration to Corvallis in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Corvallis to Pocatello: 54 (#21 most common destination from Corvallis)
- Net migration: 38 to Pocatello
#38. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Minneapolis to Pocatello: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Minneapolis
#37. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from San Diego to Pocatello: 47 (#218 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 29 to Pocatello
#36. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Indianapolis to Pocatello: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Indianapolis
#35. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area- Migration to Olympia in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Olympia to Pocatello: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Olympia
#34. Glens Falls, NY Metro Area- Migration to Glens Falls in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Glens Falls to Pocatello: 0
- Net migration: 21 to Glens Falls
#33. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from San Francisco to Pocatello: 0
- Net migration: 22 to San Francisco
#32. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Seattle to Pocatello: 62 (#185 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 40 to Pocatello
#31. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Riverside to Pocatello: 13 (#265 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 10 to Riverside
#30. Alexandria, LA Metro Area- Migration to Alexandria in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Alexandria to Pocatello: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Alexandria
#29. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Cleveland to Pocatello: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Cleveland
#28. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Columbus to Pocatello: 56 (#130 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 32 to Pocatello
#27. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Bremerton to Pocatello: 0
- Net migration: 27 to Bremerton
#26. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Pocatello: 0
- Net migration: 31 to Grand Rapids
#25. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Dallas to Pocatello: 9 (#325 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 23 to Dallas
#24. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from St. Louis to Pocatello: 243 (#65 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 208 to Pocatello
#23. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Bakersfield to Pocatello: 0
- Net migration: 36 to Bakersfield
#22. Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area- Migration to Champaign in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Champaign to Pocatello: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Champaign
#21. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area- Migration to Elizabethtown in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Elizabethtown to Pocatello: 120 (#20 most common destination from Elizabethtown)
- Net migration: 81 to Pocatello
#20. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Boston to Pocatello: 37 (#195 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 2 to Boston
#19. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Portland to Pocatello: 118 (#97 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 77 to Pocatello
#18. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Prescott Valley to Pocatello: 0
- Net migration: 48 to Prescott Valley
#17. Cedar Rapids, IA Metro Area- Migration to Cedar Rapids in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Pocatello: 0
- Net migration: 49 to Cedar Rapids
#16. St. George, UT Metro Area- Migration to St. George in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from St. George to Pocatello: 0
- Net migration: 49 to St. George
#15. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Provo to Pocatello: 78 (#57 most common destination from Provo)
- Net migration: 24 to Pocatello
#14. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Las Vegas to Pocatello: 38 (#180 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 22 to Las Vegas
#13. Coeur d'Alene, ID Metro Area- Migration to Coeur d'Alene in 2015-2019: 62
- Migration from Coeur d'Alene to Pocatello: 69 (#20 most common destination from Coeur d'Alene)
- Net migration: 7 to Pocatello
#12. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Austin to Pocatello: 16 (#228 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 51 to Austin
#11. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 68
- Migration from Kansas City to Pocatello: 12 (#226 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 56 to Kansas City
#10. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 69
- Migration from Los Angeles to Pocatello: 54 (#258 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 15 to Los Angeles
#9. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 87
- Migration from Denver to Pocatello: 13 (#277 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 74 to Denver
#8. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 120
- Migration from Phoenix to Pocatello: 231 (#94 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 111 to Pocatello
#7. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 155
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Pocatello: 174 (#47 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 19 to Pocatello
#6. Modesto, CA Metro Area- Migration to Modesto in 2015-2019: 174
- Migration from Modesto to Pocatello: 6 (#112 most common destination from Modesto)
- Net migration: 168 to Modesto
#5. Logan, UT-ID Metro Area- Migration to Logan in 2015-2019: 185
- Migration from Logan to Pocatello: 133 (#9 most common destination from Logan)
- Net migration: 52 to Logan
#4. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area- Migration to Ogden in 2015-2019: 298
- Migration from Ogden to Pocatello: 46 (#77 most common destination from Ogden)
- Net migration: 252 to Ogden
#3. Twin Falls, ID Metro Area- Migration to Twin Falls in 2015-2019: 358
- Migration from Twin Falls to Pocatello: 293 (#3 most common destination from Twin Falls)
- Net migration: 65 to Twin Falls
#2. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area- Migration to Idaho Falls in 2015-2019: 456
- Migration from Idaho Falls to Pocatello: 675 (#2 most common destination from Idaho Falls)
- Net migration: 219 to Pocatello
#1. Boise City, ID Metro Area- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 1,081
- Migration from Boise City to Pocatello: 964 (#4 most common destination from Boise City)
- Net migration: 117 to Boise City
