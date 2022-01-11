ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Where people in Sheboygan are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VPY1f_0dicOvJz00
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources // Flickr

Where people in Sheboygan are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Sheboygan, WI Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau
. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Sheboygan between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcH0Y_0dicOvJz00
OPMaster // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Bowling Green, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Bowling Green in 2015-2019: 10

- Migration from Bowling Green to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 10 to Bowling Green https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QK0VT_0dicOvJz00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Clarksville to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Clarksville
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0dicOvJz00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#37. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Sheboygan: 1 (#291 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 11 to Virginia Beach
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dicOvJz00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Colorado Springs https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0dicOvJz00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#35. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Louisville/Jefferson County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwAXg_0dicOvJz00
Michael Dubenetsky // Shutterstock

#34. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Norwich in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Norwich to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Norwich https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0dicOvJz00
spablab // Flickr

#33. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Providence to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Providence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyCYf_0dicOvJz00
Frank K. // Wikicommons

#32. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

- Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Anchorage to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Anchorage https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3hkb_0dicOvJz00
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#31. Lincoln, NE Metro Area

- Migration to Lincoln in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Lincoln to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Lincoln https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicOvJz00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#30. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Boston to Sheboygan: 17 (#238 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 2 to Sheboygan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dFs7x_0dicOvJz00
Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#29. Jackson, MS Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Jackson to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luHCq_0dicOvJz00
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Jacksonville to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYWmf_0dicOvJz00
Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Muncie, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Muncie in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Muncie to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Muncie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eevFs_0dicOvJz00
Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#26. Toledo, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Toledo to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicOvJz00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#25. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Denver to Sheboygan: 57 (#191 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 39 to Sheboygan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZwmE_0dicOvJz00
Ken L. // Flickr

#24. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Charleston to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 21 to Charleston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HDTbj_0dicOvJz00
America's Power // Wikicommons

#23. Topeka, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Topeka in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Topeka to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 22 to Topeka https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dicOvJz00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#22. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Portland to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 25 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LoVI0_0dicOvJz00
Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

#21. Springfield, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Springfield to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 26 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LSBnV_0dicOvJz00
Visit Beloit // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Janesville-Beloit, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Janesville in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Janesville to Sheboygan: 118 (#7 most common destination from Janesville)
- Net migration: 91 to Sheboygan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0dicOvJz00
Canva

#19. Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Duluth in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Duluth to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Duluth https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0dicOvJz00
Canva

#18. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Cleveland to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 33 to Cleveland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NSZjb_0dicOvJz00
WillHuebie // Shutterstock

#17. Lawton, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Lawton to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 41 to Lawton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0dicOvJz00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#16. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 43
- Migration from Jacksonville to Sheboygan: 9 (#241 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 34 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z871v_0dicOvJz00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Wausau-Weston, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Wausau in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Wausau to Sheboygan: 39 (#25 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 8 to Wausau

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicOvJz00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#14. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Chicago to Sheboygan: 198 (#166 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 150 to Sheboygan https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZlBr_0dicOvJz00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Appleton, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Appleton in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Appleton to Sheboygan: 114 (#13 most common destination from Appleton)
- Net migration: 65 to Sheboygan https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dicOvJz00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 52
- Migration from Miami to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 52 to Miami https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSn8m_0dicOvJz00
gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Racine, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Racine in 2015-2019: 53
- Migration from Racine to Sheboygan: 34 (#30 most common destination from Racine)
- Net migration: 19 to Racine https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicOvJz00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#10. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 68
- Migration from Phoenix to Sheboygan: 11 (#315 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 57 to Phoenix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zjeoa_0dicOvJz00
Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Eau Claire, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Eau Claire in 2015-2019: 115
- Migration from Eau Claire to Sheboygan: 7 (#57 most common destination from Eau Claire)
- Net migration: 108 to Eau Claire https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0dicOvJz00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#8. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 134
- Migration from Minneapolis to Sheboygan: 252 (#60 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 118 to Sheboygan https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhJks_0dicOvJz00
Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons

#7. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN Metro Area

- Migration to La Crosse in 2015-2019: 141
- Migration from La Crosse to Sheboygan: 17 (#40 most common destination from La Crosse)
- Net migration: 124 to La Crosse https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Sdft_0dicOvJz00
Chris Rand//Wikicommons

#6. Green Bay, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay in 2015-2019: 145
- Migration from Green Bay to Sheboygan: 78 (#23 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 67 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DsrG5_0dicOvJz00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Fond du Lac, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Fond du Lac in 2015-2019: 158
- Migration from Fond du Lac to Sheboygan: 121 (#9 most common destination from Fond du Lac)
- Net migration: 37 to Fond du Lac

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382mJL_0dicOvJz00
Creative Commons

#4. Oshkosh-Neenah, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Oshkosh in 2015-2019: 211
- Migration from Oshkosh to Sheboygan: 55 (#27 most common destination from Oshkosh)
- Net migration: 156 to Oshkosh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8fy3_0dicOvJz00
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#3. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 282
- Migration from Cape Coral to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 282 to Cape Coral https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7qpN_0dicOvJz00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#2. Madison, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 356
- Migration from Madison to Sheboygan: 106 (#48 most common destination from Madison)
- Net migration: 250 to Madison https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v8Lrp_0dicOvJz00
Max Pixel

#1. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 1,667
- Migration from Milwaukee to Sheboygan: 682 (#11 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Net migration: 985 to Milwaukee

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

