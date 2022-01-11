Where people in Sheboygan are moving to most
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources // Flickr
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Sheboygan, WI Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Sheboygan between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
OPMaster // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Bowling Green, KY Metro Area- Migration to Bowling Green in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Bowling Green to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 10 to Bowling Green
Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Clarksville to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Clarksville
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock
#37. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Sheboygan: 1 (#291 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 11 to Virginia Beach
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Colorado Springs
Chris Watson // Wikicommons
#35. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Louisville/Jefferson County
Michael Dubenetsky // Shutterstock
#34. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area- Migration to Norwich in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Norwich to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Norwich
spablab // Flickr
#33. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Providence to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Providence
Frank K. // Wikicommons
#32. Anchorage, AK Metro Area- Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Anchorage to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Anchorage
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#31. Lincoln, NE Metro Area- Migration to Lincoln in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Lincoln to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Lincoln
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#30. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Boston to Sheboygan: 17 (#238 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 2 to Sheboygan
Michlaovic // Wikimedia
#29. Jackson, MS Metro Area- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Jackson to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Jackson
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Jacksonville to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Jacksonville
Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Muncie, IN Metro Area- Migration to Muncie in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Muncie to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Muncie
Michael Shake // Shutterstock
#26. Toledo, OH Metro Area- Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Toledo to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Toledo
f11photo // Shutterstock
#25. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Denver to Sheboygan: 57 (#191 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 39 to Sheboygan
Ken L. // Flickr
#24. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Charleston to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 21 to Charleston
America's Power // Wikicommons
#23. Topeka, KS Metro Area- Migration to Topeka in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Topeka to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 22 to Topeka
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#22. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Portland to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 25 to Portland
Cindy Funk // Wikicommons
#21. Springfield, OH Metro Area- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Springfield to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 26 to Springfield
Visit Beloit // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Janesville-Beloit, WI Metro Area- Migration to Janesville in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Janesville to Sheboygan: 118 (#7 most common destination from Janesville)
- Net migration: 91 to Sheboygan
Canva
#19. Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Duluth in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Duluth to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Duluth
Canva
#18. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Cleveland to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 33 to Cleveland
WillHuebie // Shutterstock
#17. Lawton, OK Metro Area- Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Lawton to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 41 to Lawton
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'
#16. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 43
- Migration from Jacksonville to Sheboygan: 9 (#241 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 34 to Jacksonville
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Wausau-Weston, WI Metro Area- Migration to Wausau in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Wausau to Sheboygan: 39 (#25 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 8 to Wausau
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#14. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Chicago to Sheboygan: 198 (#166 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 150 to Sheboygan
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Appleton, WI Metro Area- Migration to Appleton in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Appleton to Sheboygan: 114 (#13 most common destination from Appleton)
- Net migration: 65 to Sheboygan
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 52
- Migration from Miami to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 52 to Miami
gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Racine, WI Metro Area- Migration to Racine in 2015-2019: 53
- Migration from Racine to Sheboygan: 34 (#30 most common destination from Racine)
- Net migration: 19 to Racine
DPPed// Wikimedia
#10. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 68
- Migration from Phoenix to Sheboygan: 11 (#315 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 57 to Phoenix
Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Eau Claire, WI Metro Area- Migration to Eau Claire in 2015-2019: 115
- Migration from Eau Claire to Sheboygan: 7 (#57 most common destination from Eau Claire)
- Net migration: 108 to Eau Claire
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#8. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 134
- Migration from Minneapolis to Sheboygan: 252 (#60 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 118 to Sheboygan
Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons
#7. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN Metro Area- Migration to La Crosse in 2015-2019: 141
- Migration from La Crosse to Sheboygan: 17 (#40 most common destination from La Crosse)
- Net migration: 124 to La Crosse
Chris Rand//Wikicommons
#6. Green Bay, WI Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay in 2015-2019: 145
- Migration from Green Bay to Sheboygan: 78 (#23 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 67 to Green Bay
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Fond du Lac, WI Metro Area- Migration to Fond du Lac in 2015-2019: 158
- Migration from Fond du Lac to Sheboygan: 121 (#9 most common destination from Fond du Lac)
- Net migration: 37 to Fond du Lac
Creative Commons
#4. Oshkosh-Neenah, WI Metro Area- Migration to Oshkosh in 2015-2019: 211
- Migration from Oshkosh to Sheboygan: 55 (#27 most common destination from Oshkosh)
- Net migration: 156 to Oshkosh
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons
#3. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 282
- Migration from Cape Coral to Sheboygan: 0
- Net migration: 282 to Cape Coral
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock
#2. Madison, WI Metro Area- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 356
- Migration from Madison to Sheboygan: 106 (#48 most common destination from Madison)
- Net migration: 250 to Madison
Max Pixel
#1. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area- Migration to Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 1,667
- Migration from Milwaukee to Sheboygan: 682 (#11 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Net migration: 985 to Milwaukee
