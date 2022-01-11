Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources // Flickr

Where people in Sheboygan are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Sheboygan, WI Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Sheboygan between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#39. Bowling Green, KY Metro Area

#38. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

#37. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

#36. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

#35. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Bowling Green in 2015-2019: 10- Migration from Bowling Green to Sheboygan: 0- Net migration: 10 to Bowling Green- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from Clarksville to Sheboygan: 0- Net migration: 12 to Clarksville- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from Virginia Beach to Sheboygan: 1 (#291 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 11 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Colorado Springs to Sheboygan: 0- Net migration: 13 to Colorado Springs- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Sheboygan: 0- Net migration: 13 to Louisville/Jefferson County

#34. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area

#33. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

#32. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

#31. Lincoln, NE Metro Area

#30. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Norwich in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Norwich to Sheboygan: 0- Net migration: 13 to Norwich- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Providence to Sheboygan: 0- Net migration: 13 to Providence- Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Anchorage to Sheboygan: 0- Net migration: 14 to Anchorage- Migration to Lincoln in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Lincoln to Sheboygan: 0- Net migration: 14 to Lincoln- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Boston to Sheboygan: 17 (#238 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 2 to Sheboygan

#29. Jackson, MS Metro Area

#28. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

#27. Muncie, IN Metro Area

#26. Toledo, OH Metro Area

#25. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Jackson to Sheboygan: 0- Net migration: 16 to Jackson- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Jacksonville to Sheboygan: 0- Net migration: 18 to Jacksonville- Migration to Muncie in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Muncie to Sheboygan: 0- Net migration: 18 to Muncie- Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Toledo to Sheboygan: 0- Net migration: 18 to Toledo- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Denver to Sheboygan: 57 (#191 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 39 to Sheboygan

#24. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

#23. Topeka, KS Metro Area

#22. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

#21. Springfield, OH Metro Area

#20. Janesville-Beloit, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 21- Migration from Charleston to Sheboygan: 0- Net migration: 21 to Charleston- Migration to Topeka in 2015-2019: 22- Migration from Topeka to Sheboygan: 0- Net migration: 22 to Topeka- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from Portland to Sheboygan: 0- Net migration: 25 to Portland- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 26- Migration from Springfield to Sheboygan: 0- Net migration: 26 to Springfield- Migration to Janesville in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from Janesville to Sheboygan: 118 (#7 most common destination from Janesville)- Net migration: 91 to Sheboygan

#19. Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area

#18. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

#17. Lawton, OK Metro Area

#16. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

#15. Wausau-Weston, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Duluth in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Duluth to Sheboygan: 0- Net migration: 29 to Duluth- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Cleveland to Sheboygan: 0- Net migration: 33 to Cleveland- Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Lawton to Sheboygan: 0- Net migration: 41 to Lawton- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 43- Migration from Jacksonville to Sheboygan: 9 (#241 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 34 to Jacksonville- Migration to Wausau in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Wausau to Sheboygan: 39 (#25 most common destination from Wausau)- Net migration: 8 to Wausau

#14. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

#13. Appleton, WI Metro Area

#12. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

#11. Racine, WI Metro Area

#10. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Chicago to Sheboygan: 198 (#166 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 150 to Sheboygan- Migration to Appleton in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from Appleton to Sheboygan: 114 (#13 most common destination from Appleton)- Net migration: 65 to Sheboygan- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 52- Migration from Miami to Sheboygan: 0- Net migration: 52 to Miami- Migration to Racine in 2015-2019: 53- Migration from Racine to Sheboygan: 34 (#30 most common destination from Racine)- Net migration: 19 to Racine- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 68- Migration from Phoenix to Sheboygan: 11 (#315 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 57 to Phoenix

#9. Eau Claire, WI Metro Area

#8. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

#7. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN Metro Area

#6. Green Bay, WI Metro Area

#5. Fond du Lac, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Eau Claire in 2015-2019: 115- Migration from Eau Claire to Sheboygan: 7 (#57 most common destination from Eau Claire)- Net migration: 108 to Eau Claire- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 134- Migration from Minneapolis to Sheboygan: 252 (#60 most common destination from Minneapolis)- Net migration: 118 to Sheboygan- Migration to La Crosse in 2015-2019: 141- Migration from La Crosse to Sheboygan: 17 (#40 most common destination from La Crosse)- Net migration: 124 to La Crosse- Migration to Green Bay in 2015-2019: 145- Migration from Green Bay to Sheboygan: 78 (#23 most common destination from Green Bay)- Net migration: 67 to Green Bay- Migration to Fond du Lac in 2015-2019: 158- Migration from Fond du Lac to Sheboygan: 121 (#9 most common destination from Fond du Lac)- Net migration: 37 to Fond du Lac

#4. Oshkosh-Neenah, WI Metro Area

#3. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

#2. Madison, WI Metro Area

#1. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Oshkosh in 2015-2019: 211- Migration from Oshkosh to Sheboygan: 55 (#27 most common destination from Oshkosh)- Net migration: 156 to Oshkosh- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 282- Migration from Cape Coral to Sheboygan: 0- Net migration: 282 to Cape Coral- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 356- Migration from Madison to Sheboygan: 106 (#48 most common destination from Madison)- Net migration: 250 to Madison- Migration to Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 1,667- Migration from Milwaukee to Sheboygan: 682 (#11 most common destination from Milwaukee)- Net migration: 985 to Milwaukee