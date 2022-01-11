ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Plug Stock Popped Today

By Rich Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

What happened

A funny thing happened with Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock today. This morning, analysts at investment megabank Citigroup cut their price target on the fuel cell leader, but instead of falling, Plug Power stock popped 2.7% (as of 10:20 a.m. ET).

Now why did that happen?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PByDr_0dicOrn500

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Arguing that Plug Power is actually a chemicals company rather than a renewable energy company, Citi observes in its note today that chemicals stocks rallied in 2021 (as TheFly.com reports ).

On the one hand, this has Citi worried enough to cut its price target on Plug by 34%, to $37 per share. On the other hand, the analyst notes that historically, chemicals stocks tend to perform well in an era of high inflation and rising interest rates -- two factors that have been in the news a lot lately, and hurting other stocks.

Additionally, Citi argues that Plug Power stock in particular could perform well this year as the housing, electronics, and automotive industries revive and potentially create new uses for fuel cells.

Now what

Whether or not you buy these arguments from Citigroup, one fact remains clear: Despite "cutting" its price target on Plug Power stock, Citi cut it only to $37. And with Plug Power shares selling for less than $25 today, that implies that Citi still sees about 50% upside in Plug stock this year.

Personally, I'm not convinced by that argument either. With Plug Power stock still unprofitable, and trading for a staggering 550-times-sales valuation, this stock looks like the farthest thing from bargain priced .

For today, however, I seem to be in the minority in that view.

10 stocks we like better than Plug Power
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Plug Power wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Plug Power#Megabank Citigroup#Motley Fool Stock Advisor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
SPY

Save $120 on The Motley Fool Investment Tool That Averages 599% Returns

The new year is a time for setting goals, and there’s no better season to re-evaluate your budget, finances and investments than the beginning of a new trip around the sun. While cryptocurrency and NFT’s might sound like the hottest, trendiest place to put your money, the volatility and learning curve might be still too great to risk money you can’t afford to lose. That’s why we recommend turning to The Motley Fool for stock recommendations and taking advantage of their can’t-miss new year deal on Stock Advisor, an investment tool that averages 599%* returns. Through the end of January 2022,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
155K+
Followers
75K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy