Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock

Where people in South Bend are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from South Bend between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in South Bend metro area

Pixabay

#50. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#49. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#48. Boulder, CO Metro Area

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Manhattan, KS Metro Area

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#46. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Sacramento to South Bend: 0- Net migration: 48 to Sacramento- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Port St. Lucie to South Bend: 41 (#62 most common destination from Port St. Lucie)- Net migration: 7 to Port St. Lucie- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 54- Migration from Boulder to South Bend: 0- Net migration: 54 to Boulder- Migration to Manhattan in 2015-2019: 54- Migration from Manhattan to South Bend: 0- Net migration: 54 to Manhattan- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 55- Migration from Portland to South Bend: 113 (#101 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 58 to South Bend

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in South Bend metro area

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#45. Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area

Ken L. // Flickr

#44. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#43. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#42. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#41. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Homosassa Springs in 2015-2019: 57- Migration from Homosassa Springs to South Bend: 49 (#28 most common destination from Homosassa Springs)- Net migration: 8 to Homosassa Springs- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 63- Migration from Charleston to South Bend: 5 (#203 most common destination from Charleston)- Net migration: 58 to Charleston- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 65- Migration from Kansas City to South Bend: 43 (#154 most common destination from Kansas City)- Net migration: 22 to Kansas City- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 73- Migration from Nashville to South Bend: 16 (#224 most common destination from Nashville)- Net migration: 57 to Nashville- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 74- Migration from Philadelphia to South Bend: 78 (#170 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 4 to South Bend

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in South Bend metro area

Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#40. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area

Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia

#39. Rockford, IL Metro Area

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

Public Domain

#36. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to McAllen in 2015-2019: 75- Migration from McAllen to South Bend: 24 (#74 most common destination from McAllen)- Net migration: 51 to McAllen- Migration to Rockford in 2015-2019: 78- Migration from Rockford to South Bend: 12 (#103 most common destination from Rockford)- Net migration: 66 to Rockford- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 78- Migration from Colorado Springs to South Bend: 19 (#205 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 59 to Colorado Springs- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 80- Migration from Dallas to South Bend: 69 (#216 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 11 to Dallas- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 87- Migration from Seattle to South Bend: 95 (#164 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 8 to South Bend

You may also like: Metros where people in South Bend are getting new jobs

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#35. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#34. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#33. Madison, WI Metro Area

Quibik // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Battle Creek, MI Metro Area

Yipdw // Wikicommons

#31. Terre Haute, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 96- Migration from Tampa to South Bend: 105 (#138 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 9 to South Bend- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 97- Migration from Lakeland to South Bend: 9 (#163 most common destination from Lakeland)- Net migration: 88 to Lakeland- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 102- Migration from Madison to South Bend: 17 (#142 most common destination from Madison)- Net migration: 85 to Madison- Migration to Battle Creek in 2015-2019: 102- Migration from Battle Creek to South Bend: 137 (#6 most common destination from Battle Creek)- Net migration: 35 to South Bend- Migration to Terre Haute in 2015-2019: 104- Migration from Terre Haute to South Bend: 88 (#12 most common destination from Terre Haute)- Net migration: 16 to Terre Haute

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in South Bend metro area

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#30. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#29. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

SD Dirk // Flickr

#28. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

skeeze // Pixabay

#27. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 104- Migration from Orlando to South Bend: 98 (#119 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 6 to Orlando- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 107- Migration from Los Angeles to South Bend: 57 (#250 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 50 to Los Angeles- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 108- Migration from San Diego to South Bend: 51 (#211 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 57 to San Diego- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 110- Migration from Houston to South Bend: 55 (#217 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 55 to Houston- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 112- Migration from Miami to South Bend: 65 (#188 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 47 to Miami

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in South Bend that require a graduate degree

Canva

#25. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#23. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#22. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#21. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 120- Migration from Cincinnati to South Bend: 106 (#100 most common destination from Cincinnati)- Net migration: 14 to Cincinnati- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 121- Migration from Dayton to South Bend: 110 (#46 most common destination from Dayton)- Net migration: 11 to Dayton- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 123- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to South Bend: 38 (#122 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)- Net migration: 85 to Louisville/Jefferson County- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 126- Migration from Boston to South Bend: 86 (#144 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 40 to Boston- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 133- Migration from San Francisco to South Bend: 7 (#262 most common destination from San Francisco)- Net migration: 126 to San Francisco

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in South Bend

FloNight // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#19. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#18. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#17. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#16. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Lexington in 2015-2019: 134- Migration from Lexington to South Bend: 0- Net migration: 134 to Lexington- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 141- Migration from Naples to South Bend: 0- Net migration: 141 to Naples- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 154- Migration from St. Louis to South Bend: 108 (#120 most common destination from St. Louis)- Net migration: 46 to St. Louis- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 185- Migration from Washington to South Bend: 149 (#182 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 36 to Washington- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 219- Migration from Detroit to South Bend: 95 (#124 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 124 to Detroit

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in South Bend

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Bloomington, IN Metro Area

Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Muncie, IN Metro Area

CaptainStegge // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Dalton, GA Metro Area

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#11. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Bloomington in 2015-2019: 230- Migration from Bloomington to South Bend: 309 (#4 most common destination from Bloomington)- Net migration: 79 to South Bend- Migration to Muncie in 2015-2019: 244- Migration from Muncie to South Bend: 31 (#29 most common destination from Muncie)- Net migration: 213 to Muncie- Migration to Dalton in 2015-2019: 293- Migration from Dalton to South Bend: 0- Net migration: 293 to Dalton- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 300- Migration from Fort Wayne to South Bend: 286 (#10 most common destination from Fort Wayne)- Net migration: 14 to Fort Wayne- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 302- Migration from New York to South Bend: 398 (#135 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 96 to South Bend

You may also like: Closest national parks to South Bend

Mxobe//Wikicommons

#10. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

Matt Morse // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Michigan City-La Porte, IN Metro Area

Qsthomson // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#4. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#3. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

Humbles Art // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Niles, MI Metro Area

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Elkhart-Goshen, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Kalamazoo in 2015-2019: 310- Migration from Kalamazoo to South Bend: 141 (#19 most common destination from Kalamazoo)- Net migration: 169 to Kalamazoo- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 347- Migration from Atlanta to South Bend: 111 (#177 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 236 to Atlanta- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 392- Migration from Grand Rapids to South Bend: 204 (#25 most common destination from Grand Rapids)- Net migration: 188 to Grand Rapids- Migration to Lansing in 2015-2019: 446- Migration from Lansing to South Bend: 44 (#61 most common destination from Lansing)- Net migration: 402 to Lansing- Migration to Michigan City in 2015-2019: 477- Migration from Michigan City to South Bend: 432 (#3 most common destination from Michigan City)- Net migration: 45 to Michigan City- Migration to Lafayette in 2015-2019: 592- Migration from Lafayette to South Bend: 132 (#17 most common destination from Lafayette)- Net migration: 460 to Lafayette- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 667- Migration from Indianapolis to South Bend: 1,038 (#13 most common destination from Indianapolis)- Net migration: 371 to South Bend- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 1,028- Migration from Chicago to South Bend: 1,472 (#48 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 444 to South Bend- Migration to Niles in 2015-2019: 1,301- Migration from Niles to South Bend: 1,459 (#1 most common destination from Niles)- Net migration: 158 to South Bend- Migration to Elkhart in 2015-2019: 1,690- Migration from Elkhart to South Bend: 2,153 (#1 most common destination from Elkhart)- Net migration: 463 to South Bend