South Bend, IN

Where people in South Bend are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UigZu_0dicOhD300
Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock

Where people in South Bend are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from South Bend between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xlMZ_0dicOhD300
Pixabay

#50. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Sacramento to South Bend: 0
- Net migration: 48 to Sacramento
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vtAXJ_0dicOhD300
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#49. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Port St. Lucie to South Bend: 41 (#62 most common destination from Port St. Lucie)
- Net migration: 7 to Port St. Lucie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0dicOhD300
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#48. Boulder, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Boulder to South Bend: 0
- Net migration: 54 to Boulder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N28cp_0dicOhD300
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Manhattan, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Manhattan in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Manhattan to South Bend: 0

- Net migration: 54 to Manhattan https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dicOhD300
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#46. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from Portland to South Bend: 113 (#101 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 58 to South Bend

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I7mba_0dicOhD300
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#45. Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Homosassa Springs in 2015-2019: 57
- Migration from Homosassa Springs to South Bend: 49 (#28 most common destination from Homosassa Springs)

- Net migration: 8 to Homosassa Springs https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZwmE_0dicOhD300
Ken L. // Flickr

#44. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Charleston to South Bend: 5 (#203 most common destination from Charleston)
- Net migration: 58 to Charleston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0dicOhD300
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#43. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 65
- Migration from Kansas City to South Bend: 43 (#154 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 22 to Kansas City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0dicOhD300
f11photo // Shutterstock

#42. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Nashville to South Bend: 16 (#224 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 57 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0dicOhD300
f11photo // Shutterstock

#41. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from Philadelphia to South Bend: 78 (#170 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 4 to South Bend

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SdQ2u_0dicOhD300
Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#40. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area

- Migration to McAllen in 2015-2019: 75
- Migration from McAllen to South Bend: 24 (#74 most common destination from McAllen)
- Net migration: 51 to McAllen https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9Rvq_0dicOhD300
Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia

#39. Rockford, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Rockford in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Rockford to South Bend: 12 (#103 most common destination from Rockford)
- Net migration: 66 to Rockford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dicOhD300
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Colorado Springs to South Bend: 19 (#205 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 59 to Colorado Springs https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicOhD300
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 80
- Migration from Dallas to South Bend: 69 (#216 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 11 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicOhD300
Public Domain

#36. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 87
- Migration from Seattle to South Bend: 95 (#164 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 8 to South Bend

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicOhD300
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#35. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 96
- Migration from Tampa to South Bend: 105 (#138 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 9 to South Bend https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kO7C_0dicOhD300
VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#34. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 97
- Migration from Lakeland to South Bend: 9 (#163 most common destination from Lakeland)
- Net migration: 88 to Lakeland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7qpN_0dicOhD300
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#33. Madison, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 102
- Migration from Madison to South Bend: 17 (#142 most common destination from Madison)
- Net migration: 85 to Madison https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j1Yit_0dicOhD300
Quibik // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Battle Creek, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Battle Creek in 2015-2019: 102
- Migration from Battle Creek to South Bend: 137 (#6 most common destination from Battle Creek)
- Net migration: 35 to South Bend https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xhmFx_0dicOhD300
Yipdw // Wikicommons

#31. Terre Haute, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Terre Haute in 2015-2019: 104
- Migration from Terre Haute to South Bend: 88 (#12 most common destination from Terre Haute)
- Net migration: 16 to Terre Haute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicOhD300
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#30. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 104
- Migration from Orlando to South Bend: 98 (#119 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 6 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicOhD300
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#29. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 107
- Migration from Los Angeles to South Bend: 57 (#250 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 50 to Los Angeles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicOhD300
SD Dirk // Flickr

#28. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 108
- Migration from San Diego to South Bend: 51 (#211 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 57 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicOhD300
skeeze // Pixabay

#27. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 110
- Migration from Houston to South Bend: 55 (#217 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 55 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dicOhD300
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 112
- Migration from Miami to South Bend: 65 (#188 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 47 to Miami

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fleqe_0dicOhD300
Canva

#25. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 120
- Migration from Cincinnati to South Bend: 106 (#100 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 14 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497Uas_0dicOhD300
Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 121
- Migration from Dayton to South Bend: 110 (#46 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 11 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0dicOhD300
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#23. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 123
- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to South Bend: 38 (#122 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
- Net migration: 85 to Louisville/Jefferson County https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicOhD300
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#22. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 126
- Migration from Boston to South Bend: 86 (#144 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 40 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dicOhD300
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#21. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 133
- Migration from San Francisco to South Bend: 7 (#262 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 126 to San Francisco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XCsvI_0dicOhD300
FloNight // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Lexington in 2015-2019: 134
- Migration from Lexington to South Bend: 0
- Net migration: 134 to Lexington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LC80o_0dicOhD300
FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#19. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 141
- Migration from Naples to South Bend: 0
- Net migration: 141 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bn3Ff_0dicOhD300
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#18. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 154
- Migration from St. Louis to South Bend: 108 (#120 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 46 to St. Louis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicOhD300
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#17. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 185
- Migration from Washington to South Bend: 149 (#182 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 36 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dicOhD300
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#16. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 219
- Migration from Detroit to South Bend: 95 (#124 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 124 to Detroit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0dicOhD300
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Bloomington, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Bloomington in 2015-2019: 230
- Migration from Bloomington to South Bend: 309 (#4 most common destination from Bloomington)
- Net migration: 79 to South Bend https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYWmf_0dicOhD300
Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Muncie, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Muncie in 2015-2019: 244
- Migration from Muncie to South Bend: 31 (#29 most common destination from Muncie)
- Net migration: 213 to Muncie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I9izd_0dicOhD300
CaptainStegge // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Dalton, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Dalton in 2015-2019: 293
- Migration from Dalton to South Bend: 0
- Net migration: 293 to Dalton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33M5Ow_0dicOhD300
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 300
- Migration from Fort Wayne to South Bend: 286 (#10 most common destination from Fort Wayne)
- Net migration: 14 to Fort Wayne https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicOhD300
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#11. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 302
- Migration from New York to South Bend: 398 (#135 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 96 to South Bend

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKDYm_0dicOhD300
Mxobe//Wikicommons

#10. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Kalamazoo in 2015-2019: 310
- Migration from Kalamazoo to South Bend: 141 (#19 most common destination from Kalamazoo)
- Net migration: 169 to Kalamazoo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicOhD300
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 347
- Migration from Atlanta to South Bend: 111 (#177 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 236 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6XQn_0dicOhD300
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 392
- Migration from Grand Rapids to South Bend: 204 (#25 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 188 to Grand Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L777H_0dicOhD300
Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Lansing in 2015-2019: 446
- Migration from Lansing to South Bend: 44 (#61 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 402 to Lansing https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CawGl_0dicOhD300
Matt Morse // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Michigan City-La Porte, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Michigan City in 2015-2019: 477
- Migration from Michigan City to South Bend: 432 (#3 most common destination from Michigan City)
- Net migration: 45 to Michigan City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWqq1_0dicOhD300
Qsthomson // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Lafayette in 2015-2019: 592
- Migration from Lafayette to South Bend: 132 (#17 most common destination from Lafayette)
- Net migration: 460 to Lafayette https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlG2q_0dicOhD300
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#4. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 667
- Migration from Indianapolis to South Bend: 1,038 (#13 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Net migration: 371 to South Bend https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicOhD300
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#3. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 1,028
- Migration from Chicago to South Bend: 1,472 (#48 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 444 to South Bend https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rtzmu_0dicOhD300
Humbles Art // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Niles, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Niles in 2015-2019: 1,301
- Migration from Niles to South Bend: 1,459 (#1 most common destination from Niles)
- Net migration: 158 to South Bend https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mwFDS_0dicOhD300
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Elkhart-Goshen, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Elkhart in 2015-2019: 1,690
- Migration from Elkhart to South Bend: 2,153 (#1 most common destination from Elkhart)
- Net migration: 463 to South Bend

