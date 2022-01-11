ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

Houston and Joiner place on Phil Steele FCS All-America Team

By WIU ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 5 days ago
MACOMB, Ill. - Following nearly two months since the 2021 season wrapped for Western Illinois football, the program continues to roll in major postseason props for a standout duo of Dennis Houston and Darius Joiner.

The two were named to the 2021 Phil Steele FCS All-America Team on Tuesday (Jan. 11). Houston landed on the second team, while Joiner made a third team nod.

Second Team - Offense (WR)

#10 Dennis Houston, 6-2, 205, Sr., San Antonio, Tex.

Ended his Leatherneck as one of the nation's top wide receivers... started in all 11 games... FCS leader in receptions per game (8.5)... led the MVFC in receptions per game and total receptions... opened the year with an absolute bang -- posting a new career-high in receiving yards (237) during the season opener at Ball State (Sept. 2)... collected seven showings of seven or more receptions... ended the season with 1,015 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions... on his 'Senior Day' (Nov. 6), Houston became the program's new record holder in season receptions... ended the year with 90 receptions... longest rush was a 53-yard touchdown in WIU's home opener versus Eastern Washington (Sept. 18).

Third Team - Defense (DB)

#1 Darius Joiner, 6-2, 200, Sr., Roanoke, Ala.

Arriving in Macomb for his first year, Joiner made an immediate impact as one of the nation's best defenders... led the FCS in total tackles (142) and solo tackles (79)... exploded for a 23-tackle performance, which ranks sixth-best in program history for a single game, at Youngstown State (Sept. 25)... was subsequently tabbed the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) Defensive Player of the Week (Sept. 26) and FCS Stats Perform National Defensive Player of the Week (Sept. 27)... registered double-figures in tackles in all but two of the Leathernecks' 11 games... seven different showings saw him make 12 or more tackles... forced a fumble versus Illinois State (Oct. 30)... made three quarterback hurries versus Southern Illinois (Oct. 2)... ended the year with five pass breakups.

The list of accolades for Houston and Joiner now includes being named Stats Perform FCS All-Americans, All-MVFC first teamers, members of the Hero Sports FCS All-America Team, and members of the Associated Press FCS All-America Team.

