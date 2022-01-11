Alabama QB Bryce Young takes blame for 33-18 loss to Georgia, ‘that’s on me’

2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Jordan Davis #99 of the Georgia Bulldogs tackles Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first quarter of the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Alabama quarterback Bryce Young felt the heat from Georgia’s dominant front seven throughout the CFP Championship Game on Monday night, and then he took the blame in the aftermath.

Young, the Heisman Trophy winner and SEC Offensive Player of the Year, was 35-of-57 passing for 369 yards with a touchdown and 2 interceptions, his final pick returned 79 yards by Kelee Ringo for the Bulldogs’ game-clinching touchdown.

“It’s my job to put the ball into the end zone, and I wasn’t able to do that tonight,” Young said. “We had a lot of opportunities, moved the ball relatively well. We did some stuff well. We didn’t execute. And at the end of the day, that’s on me. For us not finishing drives like we want to, it’s just not executing.”

Alabama out-gained Georgia 399-364, but the Bulldogs’ defense stiffened most every time the Tide reach the Red Zone.

The Tide drove to the Georgia 30-yard line or closer six times, but it came away with only one touchdown, settling four for field goals in the 33-18 loss at Lucas Oil Stadium in the national championship game.

