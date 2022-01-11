Portion of Evans Street to close for demo work related to upcoming hotel construction

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A portion of a major street in the Uptown district is scheduled to be closed on Thursday for construction.

Evans Street will be closed between East Fourth Street and East Fifth Street starting at 6 a.m., weather permitting, to allow for demolition work related to the upcoming construction of a hotel at 417 Evans Street. This closure is scheduled to be in place until approximately 6 p.m.

(City of Greenville photo)

Northbound motorists can detour to South Washington Street or to Reade Street.

Businesses located on this block will remain open and accessible to customers during this time.

