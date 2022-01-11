ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Portion of Evans Street to close for demo work related to upcoming hotel construction

By City of Greenville
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WQ4P4_0dicMUc400

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A portion of a major street in the Uptown district is scheduled to be closed on Thursday for construction.

Evans Street will be closed between East Fourth Street and East Fifth Street starting at 6 a.m., weather permitting, to allow for demolition work related to the upcoming construction of a hotel at 417 Evans Street. This closure is scheduled to be in place until approximately 6 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M1gQZ_0dicMUc400
(City of Greenville photo)

Northbound motorists can detour to South Washington Street or to Reade Street.

Businesses located on this block will remain open and accessible to customers during this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Why isn’t my road plowed? NCDOT explains snow-clearing priorities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Are you wondering when the snowplows will make it to your neighborhood? The North Carolina Department of Transportation said it prioritizes certain roadways based on connectivity, traffic volume, trucking routes and importance to hospitals. The first priority of NCDOT snow-clearing crews is focused on interstates and four-lane divided primary […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

NCDOT urges caution, patience to drivers as worst of winter storm hits

RALEIGH, N.C. – As the worst of the winter storm hits North Carolina, state transportation officials are urging people to stay off the roads because travel could be dangerous. “Even after the storm passes, we ask North Carolinians to be patient as our crews and emergency responders do their important work to clear the roads,” State […]
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Government
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
WNCT

Duke Energy warns customers of scammers during winter storm

CHARLOTTE N.C. —  Duke Energy warned customers in North Carolina and South Carolina of scammers who might call them – impersonating Duke Energy representatives and threatening to cut off customers’ power unless customers make a payment for late bills or other charges. Duke Energy never makes such calls to customers, never threatens to cut off customers’ power immediately, never […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Street#Weather#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

One person dead after hit-and-run crash in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman is dead after a hit-and-run early Saturday morning in Kinston. The Kinston Police Department said it happened just after 2 a.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Thompson Street. Police responded in reference to a woman who had been hit by a car. Officers said they found the woman, […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

United Way of Pitt County shares a ‘write a note’ challenge

GREENVILLE, N.C. — In efforts to give back and show gratitude for those who continue to work through the pandemic, the United Way of Pitt County is hosting a “write a note” challenge. Here’s how it works: Go to the UWPCNC.org, and from there you fill out your note. You can also click here for […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

NCDOT taking steps to stay ahead of potential winter storm

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Across North Carolina people are bracing themselves and prepping for potential winter weather this weekend. In Pitt County, the NC Department of Transportation crews is getting roads ready to keep you safe. The Pitt County Maintenance Yard has been mixing salt and water to create a brine solution to treat the […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

WNCT

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy