ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, WV

West Virginia town prepares for annual Wizard Weekend

By Rivers Upchurch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33PblA_0dicM2ED00

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – All witches, wizards, and muggles of West Virginia should clear their calendars for the last weekend in January.

Visit Fayetteville is hosting their annual Wizard Weekend on January 29th and 30th, 2022. The festival will be entirely outside this year due to COVID precautions. Tabitha Stover, with Visit Fayetteville, said the event will feature a sorting hat ceremony, potions classes, and quidditch tournaments.

“The quidditch, we’ll have a big tournament on Sunday. Bring out a broom if you’re willing. We try to do one-wheel quidditch and we’re hoping to do that but usually it’s a little wet so our back up plan is to just do it on foot so we’re kind of preparing for that. Anyone can get involved in it, we have the hoops and everything. We’ve had a golden snitch make appearances so you want to be looking out for that. That’s a lot of fun,” Stover said.

All of Downtown Fayetteville will be decked out for the occasion, with local businesses turning into broom stores, wand shops and more for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 4

Related
WTRF- 7News

Famous West Virginia singer plans residency at The Greenbrier

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– One famous singer from Southern West Virginia is ready for a residency at The Greenbrier. Landau Eugene Murphy Jr from Logan County, is continuing to make a name for himself. Murphy is a winner of America’s Got Talent and recently acquired a residency at The Greenbrier. He will be performing all January […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia kids reflect on Dr. Martin Luther King’s philosophy

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling’s yearly celebration of our country’s most famous civil rights leader reaches far beyond the Friendly City’s boundaries—they make sure to include talented kids from across the Mountain State. The YWCA fielded submissions for the 2022 Project on Racism late last year, asking kindergarten through 12th graders to submit music, an […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Winter Storm Watch outlines West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania

Wheeling, WV (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has outlines the surrounding areas of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia in a Winter Storm Watch. A winter system is expected to move into the Ohio Valley as we head into Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. The current setup of this system is the […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia under State of Preparedness for winter storm Sunday

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia on Friday due to the winter storm event forecast to hit the state Sunday. The declaration directs the State Emergency Operations Center and its partner agencies to prepare to respond to the impending winter storm, posturing personnel and […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, WV
Sports
Fayetteville, WV
Government
City
Fayetteville, WV
State
West Virginia State
WTRF- 7News

Snow is good news if you’re hitting the slopes

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) — Snow might not be your favorite thing to deal with, but if you like skiing or snowboarding it’s always good news when it arrives. This weekend families are dusting off their snow gear and bundling up to enjoy a day at Oglebay’s slopes.   Snowboarder Kayla Irwin says she looks forward to this day every year and that it makes […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Capito reacts to historic Nucor investment, “A great day for working West Virginians”

W.Va. (WTRF) – Reactions continue to pour in following Wednesday’s announcement that Nucor Corporation selected Mason County, West Virginia to be the site of a state-of-the-art sheet steel mill. Largest steel producer in the US to possibly pave the way for economic opportunities locally, but how? The investment will reportedly exceed $2.7 billion, which would […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Weather#Wvns#Covid
WTRF- 7News

No 2022 season for the West Virginia Roughriders in Wheeling

The West Virginia Roughriders will not have a season in Wheeling during the 2022 year. On their Facebook page, the team announced due to the WesbBanco Area closing from June 1- September for remodeling the Roughriders will not be playing a 2022 season. The social media account says that the Roughriders plan to play in […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

A newly released mystery-thriller novel features New Martinsville

NEW MARTINSVILLE W.Va. — (WTRF) Do you like a good mystery or thriller? How about one based in your hometown? A young local author has just released her first book. It’s called “The Pen Pal” and it’s based in small-town New Martinsville, West Virginia.   The author, Storm Young, says she moved to New Martinsville while in high school and the sense of community inspired her to incorporate it in her first novel.   Young says the […]
NEW MARTINSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia to manufacture zero-emission, all-electric school buses

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has signed an agreement with the state to lease/purchase a 9.5-acre manufacturing facility in South Charleston. The 80,000 square-foot building will manufacture zero-emission, all-electric school buses that are expected to bring hundreds of new jobs and millions of dollars in economic impact to West […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia bill would ban most abortions after 15 weeks

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There have been several Republican-controlled states in the last few years trying to roll back abortion rights across the country. Now it’s happening in West Virginia where House Bill 4004 would ban most abortions after 15 weeks. Experts say this bill is very similar to the one that passed in Mississippi […]
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

A new ice surface is in the works at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. – (WTRF) A new ice surface is in the works at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, just in time for next year’s hockey season. WesBanco Executive Director Denny Magruder spoke with 7News about the replacement of the current portable, modular ice system that has been in place for the last three years. According to […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Fish declared extinct found alive in Ohio River

A native Ohio fish that was said to be extinct was found alive by fish management crews in the Ohio River according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife. The fish that was found was a longhead darter and they didn’t just find one, they found two. The Ohio Division of Wildlife. says these were the […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Can Babydog get COVID-19 from West Virginia Governor?

Early Wednesday morning West Virginia Govenor Jim Justice said he has tested positive for COVID-19. Many people on social media are wondering, what about Babydog? There is no report that Babydog is sick or has COVID-19 but can Babydog even get COVID-19? The short answer to that is yes, according to the FDA. The FDA […]
PETS
WTRF- 7News

UPDATE: Impending winter system through Ohio Valley

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – From the Desk of StormTracker7: A winter system is starting to move into the Ohio Valley and stay with us as we head through Monday afternoon that could provide significant snowfall and or slight risk of icy spots. There were two scenarios that were outlined earlier this week of possible storm […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

What’s the highest rated beer in West Virginia?

If you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you. The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by […]
DRINKS
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy