Fresh paint for a new season at Rockingham Dragway

ROCKINGHAM – Rockingham Dragway’s iconic starting line tower, which has provided the distinctive backdrop for television coverage, magazine, newspaper and internet photographs for the last 30 years, got a makeover to commemorate the start of a jam-packed 2022 season that will include the filming of an October episode of the Discovery Channel’s hit show “Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings.”

The “Richmond County Rocks” logo that has become a symbol of the Richmond County Tourism Authority and the tower’s dominant piece of signage got a fresh coat of paint to start a campaign that, in addition to drag racing, will include festivals, the Rugged Maniacs obstacle course event and the inaugural National Muscle Car Association All-Star Nationals.

In addition, new logos were applied to the tower to acknowledge the RCTA’s new corporate neighbors: REV Federal Credit Union and Republic Services, Inc.

The track will be open Feb. 5 and Feb. 12 for MXA Motorsports’ private test sessions.