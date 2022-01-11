ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Royal Caribbean is quarantining crew members who test positive for COVID-19 on 2 of its cruise ships

By Brittany Chang
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Royal Caribbean’s Vision of the Seas ship.

Royal Caribbean

  • Royal Caribbean is using two of its cruise ships to quarantine crew members who have COVID-19.
  • The CDC is now monitoring the two ships, the Vision of the Seas and Rhapsody of the Seas.
  • COVID-19 cases have been spiking aboard cruise ships since mid-December 2021.

Royal Caribbean is using two of its cruise ships as quarantine facilities for crew who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The cruise line's COVID-19-infected crew members are now being transferred to the out-of-service Vision of the Seas and Rhapsody of the Seas "to keep our crew and ships as healthy as possible," Royal Caribbean told Insider in a statement.

The crew aboard the two ships were initially working on different Caribbean cruises before being sent to the Vision and Rhapsody of the Seas, Morgan Hines reported for USA Today. And on January 5, Royal Caribbean transferred about 100 crew members from multiple ships to the Rhapsody of the Seas, although the exact number of quarantined crew changes constantly, according to the report.

Royal Caribbean did not immediately respond to Insider's request for a comment regarding the number of people who are currently isolating aboard the two ships.

When the workers — who are asymptomatic or "mildly" symptomatic — finish their 10-day quarantine under a medical crew's supervision, they'll be transferred back to their designated ships, the cruise line said. All crew members working with Royal Caribbean are fully vaccinated.

For now, the CDC is monitoring the "crew-only" Vision of the Seas and Rhapsody of the Seas.

The spread of the Omicron variant has continued to cause setbacks for the cruising industry. On January 7, Royal Caribbean announced it will be pausing operations on four of its cruise ships — including the Vision of the Seas — due to "ongoing COVID-related circumstances." The ship will resume passenger sailings in early March.

Are you a cruise ship worker or did you recently contract COVID-19 on a cruise ship? If you have a story to share, email this reporter at bchang@insider.com.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Related
Daily Mail

Carnival cruise ship docked in Mexico with 69 positive COVID cases 'isn't allowing non-infected passengers to disembark' despite country saying it would accept healthy travelers

More than 3,000 passengers aboard a cruise ship carrying 69 people infected with COVID were reportedly blocked for disembarking by Carnival Cruise Line after health officials in the western Mexico state of Jalisco requested negative tests for all traveler who sought to leave the liner. Mexico news outlet Milenio reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Oceanview vs Balcony staterooms on a Royal Caribbean cruise

There are a number of different types of cabins on a modern Royal Caribbean cruise ship. Something to suit every budget and preference. Balcony rooms are the most prevalent cabin type, but for those who don’t think they need a balcony as they just won’t spend time on it, an oceanview (outside view) stateroom provides some natural light and views, at a more affordable price.
TRAVEL
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky man shares experience onboard Royal Caribbean cruise with 55 passengers positive for COVID-19, all vaccinated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Royal Caribbean International 8-day cruise that departed last week on Saturday, Dec. 18, is headed back to Fort Lauderdale, Florida after two destinations were nixed due 55 people onboard testing positive for COVID-19. Bob Sokoler, a Louisville resident on the ship, shared with Spectrum News 1 his concerns about some COVID-19 safety protocols not being followed by staff and passengers.
KENTUCKY STATE
SKIFT

Norwegian and Royal Caribbean Cancel Further Cruise Sailings

Even with zero infections onboard, cruise lines are falling foul of strict protocols. They simply can't win. Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line on Wednesday canceled sailings amid rising fears of Omicron-related coronavirus infections that have dampened the nascent recovery of the pandemic-ravaged cruise industry. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Ship Refused Entry at Another Caribbean Port

Carnival Freedom has been denied at another cruise port during its eight-day Caribbean itinerary. The Carnival cruise ship was not allowed to make a scheduled visit to Grand Turk in the Turks and Caicos on January 7 due to concerns over COVID. Carnival Cruise Ship Denied at Grand Turk. The...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
MarketWatch

‘They think $100 per room is enough compensation?’ Caribbean cruise denied entry by ports due to COVID-19 outbreak

Take a cruise during a pandemic at your peril. Some passengers on the Florida-based Carnival Freedom. cruise ship were crying foul over their curtailed Christmas-cruise schedule due to an undisclosed number of passengers testing positive for COVID-19. It’s the third Florida-based cruise ship with passengers who tested positive for the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bradenton Herald

To cruise or not to cruise as Omicron spreads? If you set sail, here’s what you need to know

With the rapid spread of the omicron variant — and the 48 cases of the coronavirus Saturday on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship from Miami and a second outbreak of 55 infections Wednesday on Royal’s Odyssey of the Seas ship from Fort Lauderdale — South Florida travelers likely wonder whether they should cruise over the holidays and during the winter months. Also, what can they do to reduce their risk of getting infected if they set sail?
PUBLIC HEALTH
KHOU

Couple forced to quarantine on cruise ship even though they were vaccinated, tested negative for COVID

Cruise ships are sailing again this new year. But just because the cruise is going and you've been vaccinated, your trip can still turn into a nightmare. Kelly and LuisCotto decided to take a 25th wedding anniversary trip abroad the Norwegian "Gem" before Christmas. But their celebration ended suddenly with a call and letter ordering them to quarantine in their cabin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefocus.news

Which Royal Caribbean cruises have been cancelled in 2022?

Despite many cruise lines and holiday destinations having plans to re-open to tourists, Royal Caribbean has recently announced a cancellation in the voyage of the Spectrum of the Seas which was due to depart from Hong Kong on 6 January 2022. The news came shortly after the announcement of Royal...
TRAVEL
arcamax.com

Third Royal Caribbean cruise ship sailing from South Florida hit with COVID-19 outbreak

Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas holiday voyage from Fort Lauderdale went awry for many passengers, after they or their family members tested positive for COVID-19. The cruise ship left Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 26 and stopped in Cozumel, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; Costa Maya, Mexico; and CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas, and returned to Fort Lauderdale Jan. 2.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cruisehive.com

What Happens if You Test Positive on a Carnival Cruise?

Despite all the preventive measures that the cruise industry has implemented onboard cruise ships, including extensive testing procedures and a vaccine mandate, the possibility still exists that you, or someone close to you, gets infected with Covid. So what happens when you wake up one morning not feeling 100%? We...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Cruise lines are canceling after covid outbreaks on board

Norwegian Cruise Line announced cancellations for three ships Tuesday, adding to a growing number of called-off cruises across the industry as the omicron variant sends case numbers soaring. Citing the spread of the coronavirus and ensuing travel restrictions, major companies have canceled voyages for more than 20 ships over the past four weeks.
INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Business Insider

