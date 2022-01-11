Woman wanted in deadly Oak Court mall shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have identified a woman who is wanted in connection to a November shooting at Oak Court Mall that left one man dead and a nine-month-old injured.

Officers say Samantha Bowens, 30, is wanted in connection with the shooting.

When police arrived on the scene, they found Jayson Hill suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Family members said little Jaylen Hill was shot five times while his father held him in his arms. The nine-month-old was listed in critical condition .

Samantha Bowens





Police are also looking for a man who is also wanted in the shooting. MPD said the suspects fled the scene in a silver vehicle, which police believe is a Chevrolet Malibu.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this incident, call (901)-528-CASH.

All calls are confidential.

NEXT: Family identifies victims of Oak Court Mall shooting

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.