ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman wanted in deadly Oak Court mall shooting

By Destinee Hannah
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have identified a woman who is wanted in connection to a November shooting at Oak Court Mall that left one man dead and a nine-month-old injured.

Police have person of interest in Oak Court shooting

Officers say Samantha Bowens, 30, is wanted in connection with the shooting.

When police arrived on the scene, they found Jayson Hill suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Family members said little Jaylen Hill was shot five times while his father held him in his arms. The nine-month-old was listed in critical condition .

Click here to read the original post.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BJQgJ_0dicKoWy00
    Samantha Bowens

Police are also looking for a man who is also wanted in the shooting. MPD said the suspects fled the scene in a silver vehicle, which police believe is a Chevrolet Malibu.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this incident, call (901)-528-CASH.

All calls are confidential.

NEXT: Family identifies victims of Oak Court Mall shooting

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 9

really, unbelievable
5d ago

LHM , these she devils are no different then their demonic male counterparts. their all the same Satan's own

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Woman killed in shooting off Winchester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left one woman dead on Saturday morning. The shooting happened on the 5100 block of Winchester Road around 3:00 a.m. When police arrived, they found one woman shot lying under a white pick-up truck. She was pronounced dead […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman killed at Dixie Queen on South Bellevue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting overnight on South Bellevue at Dixie Queen. Memphis Police say it happened at 1:30 a.m. Saturday at 1181 S. Bellevue. Officers said the victim, Maresha Williams, got into an argument with two suspects at the drive-thru window. According to police, the suspects drove away but […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Two men fill garbage can with stolen hair products

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for two suspects who they say stole hair products from a beauty supply store on Saturday morning. The robbery happened on the 4600 block of Knight Arnold at B&B Beauty Supply around 5:00 a.m. The suspects broke into the business and stole hair products, according to MPD. Officers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested after series of Kroger thefts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they have arrested the man responsible for multiple robberies at Kroger stores around the city. MPD said Chriszale Samuels is the man responsible for multiple robberies at Kroger stores around Memphis over the course of three months. Police said on November 3, a man robbed the Kroger off Kirby […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Shooting at Greyhound station leaves one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were on the scene of a shooting at the Greyhound Station near the Memphis International Airport around 5:30 Friday morning. One person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. He is expected to recover. Two men and a woman fled the scene in a blue pickup truck, police say. Investigators […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD issues city watch for missing child

UPDATE: Mia Belski has been found. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a City Watch Alert for a girl that was last seen on January 15. Police said the girl, Mia Belski, was last spotted on 900 block of Dillworth in a white pickup truck occupied by two men. Police described the girl as 3’0″, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Passenger dead after crash in north Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Sheriff traffic investigators were on the scene of a single vehicle crash in north Shelby County early Sunday morning. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 3:45 a.m on Quito Road and West Union Road. A 36-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Police chase ends with attempted carjacking in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after he led officers on a police chase, attempted to steal two cars and caused a traffic accident in Southeast Memphis on Thursday. Police said they observed Julius Collins, 31, speeding and driving recklessly in a Cadillac going east on Shelby Drive near Getwell. When they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Memphis Police#Woman Wanted#Mpd#Chevrolet#Oak Court Mall
WREG

Woman charged with reckless homicide in boy’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing reckless homicide charges less than two days after a 2-year-old boy was shot to death at her home. Police say little Charvez Akins died after shots were fired Wednesday night inside a residence on Clayton Avenue in North Memphis. He was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital but […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pedestrian hit off Summer and Tillman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to hit and run off Summer and Tillman Saturday where they found a pedestrian had been hit. Police said one person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and the vehicle fled the scene. MPD said they do not have a description of the vehicle, and this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man critical after shooting at Hickory Hill apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police responded to a shooting at a Hickory Hill apartment complex Friday night. Police say a man was shot at The Landings apartment complex at 6793 North Landing Way after 6:30 p.m. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. If you have […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman dead after tree falls on car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers responded to a scene of a vehicle accident after a tree fell onto a passing car Sunday afternoon. Officers said the accident happened around 1:15 p.m on Lowrance Road. One woman, 76, was pronounced dead on the scene. WREG will update this page when more information becomes available. NEXT: Woman killed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Man indicted in death of ex-girlfriend and male friend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted after he shot and killed ex-girlfriend and her friend at her home, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. The incident began shortly after midnight on Dec. 6 of last year when Corey Lurry, 27, forced his way into the woman’s home on the 3400 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

4 charged for drugs, stolen Dodge Charger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men were arrested in Cordova Thursday after riding in a stolen Dodge Charger with drugs, guns, burglary tools and large amounts of money, police say. Anthony Green, Victor Ordaz, Ladarius Rodgers and Cory Simmons were charged after police observed a fraudulent tag number on the vehicle. Around 2 p.m., officers saw […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police look for man with mohawk after deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD is looking for a suspect who they say killed one person and injured another around 4:45 Thursday afternoon in Cherokee. The injured victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. Police said the suspect is a black man with a blonde Mohawk. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged in deadly wrong way crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man was charged in a deadly wrong way crash that happened on Interstate 240 Thursday morning. Police say 65-year old Nathan Lewis was driving north bound in the south bound lanes of I-240 near Norris Road before 5 a.m. when he collided with another car. The impact sent the victim’s car […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis residents gather to call end to gun violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fresh off of a record year for violence in Memphis, a community is relying on its faith along with the support of three families to further the message of ending the violence. “We’re here to stomp this out Memphis,” Jacob Blake Sr. said. “We’re here to walk this out Memphis.” In an […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect captured after woman shot with 1-year-old in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing multiple charges in connection to a shooting in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas where a woman was shot several times in a vehicle with a baby inside on Thursday, police said. Xavier Arter was arrested on Friday morning after being wanted for the shooting for several hours. Helena-West Helena Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged in connection to New Horn Lake Road shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been charged in connection to a shooting on New Horn Lake Road Wednesday afternoon where they found one teenager dead and another injured. According to Memphis Police, 20-year-old Cartavious Reed observed a domestic altercation between a woman at the home and a 16-year-old boy. Video surveillance shows the boy involved […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy