Okemos, MI

Students walk out of Okemos High School over COVID-19, backpack concerns

By Autumn Pitchure
 5 days ago

Okemos, Mich. (WLNS) — Around 9:00 a.m. today, dozens of Okemos High School students walked out of their classrooms, over rising concerns over the school’s COVID-19 guidelines and its backpack policy .

Social media posts from uneasy students have been circulating for the last month.

Currently, none of the students that walked out have left the school premises.

Before the school’s winter break, the administration banned backpacks due to safety concerns in the wake of the Oxford school shooting.

Around this same time, an online petition was created by students.

“They are punishing the whole school because of a couple of kids carrying drugs and what occurred at Oxford High School. If they are worried about some kids taking drugs to school they can take those privileges away from them.”

Petition by students

The petition currently has almost 800 signatures.

Social media posts say students are frustrated that individuals are getting sick frequently and the school isn’t responding.

Andrea Hallead, Okemos High School’s Interim Principal, did respond to these concerns last week saying, they would meet with students soon to find a resolution.

No new comment has been made by the district or school officials about today’s walkout.

Correction: This story initially estimated the amount of students who walked out to be in the hundreds instead of dozens.

Comments

Don Perfect
5d ago

There is NO responsibility or accountability for your actions anymore. Time to teach these young people both. Instead of teaching them how the Democrats handle everything!!!! FJB FJB FJB FJB FJB FJB FJB FJB FJB FJB FJB FJB FJB FJB FJB

Reply
8
Lexy1981
5d ago

Good for them!!!! Stand up for yourselves, or this is going to keep getting worse.

Reply
10
Fun n Games
5d ago

It’s not okay for this principal to ignore these students. This situation needs to be addressed and the sooner the better. Stop fighting with these students, they know more than you give them credit for and it’s insulting to these students and families. Now step up principal and do what you were hired for, watching over the students and faculty members.

Reply
2
 

WLNS

WLNS

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

