What’s hot on the web this morning

Autopsy Finds No Drug Use, Foul Play in Bob Saget’s Death

A death investigation report was released by Florida’s Orange County Sheriff’s Office on the death of the beloved comedian and actor Bob Saget .

The report shows Saget last used his key to enter his hotel room at 2:17 a.m.

It also displayed how his family had been unable to get ahold of him.

Security sent a team member to check on the actor. When the team member entered the room, the lights were off and investigators found no signs of foul play.

Saget was found on the bed not breathing and with no pulse.

An initial autopsy found no evidence of drug use.

The “Full House” star’s cause of death is still under investigation. 6 News will keep you updated as more details become available.

Home COVID-19 Tests to be Covered by Insurers

Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month.

With the new policy Americans will be able to either purchase home testing kits for free under their insurance or show their receipts for the tests for reimbursement, up to the monthly per-person limit.

The Biden Administration announced this change as it searches for ways to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient.

More Salad Products Recalled Due to Listeria Risk

Dole Fresh Vegetables Incorporated is adding more products to its voluntary recall of packaged salads due to a listeria outbreak.

The recall includes all dole-branded and private label packaged salads containing iceberg lettuce that was processed at its Springfield, Ohio and Soledad, California production facilities.

Currently there have been no reports of injuries or deaths related to the outbreak.

People who have any of these products are advised to not consume of them, and to throw them away as soon as possible.

You can find the full list and descriptions of the products recalled here .

