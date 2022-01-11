ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

What’s hot on the web this morning

By Autumn Pitchure
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r17mC_0dicKgTA00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

Autopsy Finds No Drug Use, Foul Play in Bob Saget’s Death

A death investigation report was released by Florida’s Orange County Sheriff’s Office on the death of the beloved comedian and actor Bob Saget .

The report shows Saget last used his key to enter his hotel room at 2:17 a.m.

It also displayed how his family had been unable to get ahold of him.

Security sent a team member to check on the actor. When the team member entered the room, the lights were off and investigators found no signs of foul play.

Saget was found on the bed not breathing and with no pulse.

An initial autopsy found no evidence of drug use.

The “Full House” star’s cause of death is still under investigation. 6 News will keep you updated as more details become available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AhYpK_0dicKgTA00

Home COVID-19 Tests to be Covered by Insurers

Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month.

With the new policy Americans will be able to either purchase home testing kits for free under their insurance or show their receipts for the tests for reimbursement, up to the monthly per-person limit.

The Biden Administration announced this change as it searches for ways to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8rPu_0dicKgTA00

More Salad Products Recalled Due to Listeria Risk

Dole Fresh Vegetables Incorporated is adding more products to its voluntary recall of packaged salads due to a listeria outbreak.

The recall includes all dole-branded and private label packaged salads containing iceberg lettuce that was processed at its Springfield, Ohio and Soledad, California production facilities.

Currently there have been no reports of injuries or deaths related to the outbreak.

People who have any of these products are advised to not consume of them, and to throw them away as soon as possible.

You can find the full list and descriptions of the products recalled here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hZNEU_0dicKgTA00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WLNS

British national ID’d as hostage-taker at Texas synagogue

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities on Sunday identified a 44-year-old British national as the man who took four people, hostage, at a Texas synagogue for 10 hours before an FBI SWAT team stormed the building, ending a tense standoff that President Joe Biden called “an act of terror.” Malik Faisal Akram was shot and killed […]
COLLEYVILLE, TX
WLNS

Michigan parents advocate for Covid-19 safety in schools

Michigan (WLNS)—Kathleen Lucas and Brittnee Senecal are parents from Ottawa and Jackson counties. Together, they’re part of an online group of hundreds of parents in what they call the Michigan Parent Alliance for Safe Schools. Their mission is simple. “We want all kids to be safe in school, we want to protect our communities. It’s […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
State
California State
State
Florida State
Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Ohio State
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
WLNS

Are N95 masks safe for children?

The conflicting recommendations surrounding children and N95 masks have proven to be a source of frustration for parents looking to protect students during the state’s highest reported infection rates.
BEAVERTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orange County Sheriff#Americans#The Biden Administration
WLNS

These are the best beers in Michigan, BeerAdvocate says

(STACKER) — If you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you. The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a […]
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WLNS

WLNS

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy