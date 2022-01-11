ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Prosecutors offer to toss perjury charges against Ghislaine Maxwell if sex trafficking conviction stands

By Barnini Chakraborty
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell is seated at the defense table during her trial on Nov. 30. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Federal prosecutors are willing to drop two perjury charges against Ghislaine Maxwell if her sex trafficking conviction is allowed to stand, according to a letter they wrote to Judge Alison Nathan on Monday.

They argued that dropping the two perjury counts would bring the high-profile case to a close and prevent victims from being retraumatized by another trial.

"In the event the defendant's post-trial motions are denied, the government is prepared to dismiss the severed perjury counts at the time of sentencing, in light of the victims' significant interests in bringing closure to this matter and avoiding the trauma of testifying again," the letter read.

The perjury charges in question center on allegations that Maxwell lied about what she knew about her ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein's behavior in depositions taken in 2016 for a civil lawsuit.

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. (Department of Justice/SDNY)

GHISLAINE MAXWELL'S SEX TRAFFICKING CONVICTION IN JEOPARDY OVER JUROR'S BEHAVIOR, SAY EXPERTS

The government also requested sentencing take place in three to four months.

Maxwell, who on Christmas Day turned 60 behind bars at a Brooklyn detention center, was convicted on Dec. 29 on five of six criminal counts that she helped recruit and groom young girls to be sexually abused by Epstein and his friends between 1994 and 2004. If her conviction is upheld, she could spend the rest of her life behind bars.

Last week, that conviction was put in jeopardy after a juror claimed to multiple media outlets that he used his personal experience with sexual abuse to sway jurors who were on the fence about Maxwell's guilt.

Ghislaine Maxwell. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)

The prosecutors' case against the British socialite relied heavily on the testimony of four accusers: Jane, Kate, Carolyn, and Annie Farmer.

Juror Scotty David, 35, told two foreign publications that he detailed his own experience when other jurors questioned the accuracy of the memory of two of Maxwell's and Epstein's accusers during deliberations.

Another juror, who wished to remain anonymous, told the New York Times he, too, used his personal experience to sway jurors.

The problem is that David didn't seem to disclose his personal experience with sexual abuse in a 50-question survey sent to prospective jurors that asked that question. By omitting the information, whether intentional or not, he laid the groundwork for a mistrial. His comments brought up two big problems: perjury and prejudice, or lying under oath and having a preconceived opinion that swayed the jury.

FORMER EPSTEIN EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT ACCUSED OF ENABLING SEX TRAFFICKING WON'T BE CHARGED, LAWYERS SAY

"It's so incredibly rare that you have a juror who sets forth the prejudice argument," Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, told the Washington Examiner.

Maxwell's lawyers have already sent a letter to Nathan that said that "based on undisputed, publicly available information, the Court can and should order a new trial without any evidentiary hearing."

Her lawyers also pushed back on the government's sentencing date timeline and argued David "influenced the deliberations and convinced other members of the jury to convict Ms. Maxwell," and therefore, they "object to setting a schedule for sentencing until this motion is resolved."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Nathan had given Maxwell's lawyers until Jan. 19 to present why her conviction should be overturned. Prosecutors were given until Feb. 2 to respond.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Donald Trump silent on Ghislaine Maxwell guilty verdict after previous comments wishing her ‘well’

Donald Trump’s multiple comments sending Ghislaine Maxwell kind wishes after her arrest last year have been bubbling back up on social media, after a New York federal court jury found the British socialite guilty on Wednesday of five charges related to sex trafficking. But so far, the former president has been silent now that a conviction has been handed down.Last year, after her arrest in rural New Hampshire, the then-president had warm words for Maxwell, a fellow member of the New York and Florida social scene in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, a period during which Maxwell and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
New York Post

Baltimore prosecutor facing perjury charges was praised by Kamala Harris

The top Baltimore prosecutor indicted this week on federal perjury charges modeled herself on Vice President Kamala Harris, who in turn supported her protégé, saying she “cannot fail.”. Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, 41, previously called Harris her “inspiration” and “role model” as a progressive prosecutor, proudly...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annie Farmer
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Washington Post

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Conviction Can Survive a Juror’s Disclosure

The news that a juror in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial apparently failed to disclose that he was a victim of sexual abuse might be stunning, but as a legal matter it’s likely to blow over. Courts hesitate to delve into jury deliberations, and defendants who plead juror misconduct hardly ever win. And the reasons we draw a curtain around the jury room help preserve the myth of impartiality that attaches, even in our angry age, to the great majority of jury verdicts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PennLive.com

Legal risks in sedition conspiracy case against Oath Keepers, but experts say prosecutors ‘stand a good chance of winning convictions’

The seditious conspiracy case against members and associates of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group marks the boldest attempt so far by the government to prosecute those who attacked the U.S. Capitol, but invoking the rarely used charge carries considerable risks. Still, legal experts who have reviewed the indictment unsealed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perjury#Sex Abuse#Sex Trafficking#Sentencing#Ghislaine Maxwell S#Ap Photo#British
foxbaltimore.com

Former city prosecutor weighs in on Mosby indictment

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is now facing up to 70 years in prison after being indicted on 4 federal charges. These include 2 counts of perjury and 2 counts of lying on a mortgage application. According to federal investigators, Mosby took 80 thousand dollars from her city retirement account by allegedly lying about being impacted by the coronavirus. Her defense attorney says that Mosby was unaware of the tax lien on her property and she was only trying to withdraw the money that was already hers.
BALTIMORE, MD
atlantatribune.com

FBI Informant Exposes Active KKK Members Working In Law Enforcement

An FBI informant working undercover inside a Florida chapter of the Ku Klux Klan exposed a troubling connection between the white supremacist organization’s members and local law enforcement agencies. For ten years, Joe Moore worked as a confidential informant in the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, as a key...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wabcradio.com

France’s First Lady set to sue over allegations she is transgender

PARIS, FRANCE (77WABC) – The wife of French President Emmanuel Macron is set to take legal action over a conspiracy theory that she is transgender and was born a man. The lies about the 68-year-old have been spread by accounts opposed to her husband including those on the political far-right, anti-vaccine groups, and from the QAnon conspiracy movement.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Dangerous’: Wife of indicted Oath Keepers founder calls him a ‘sociopath’

The founder of the extremist right-wing gang the Oath Keepers has been described as a "complete sociopath" by his estranged wife. Tasha Adams, the wife of Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes, made the comments during an interview on CNN a day after he was charged with seditious conspiracy for his alleged role in the Capitol riot. Ms Adams said she was happy he was arrested and that she had previous feared for the safety of herself and her family. She said she felt "so much relief" that the man was behind bars and facing serious charges. "I knew...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
58K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy