Rochester Man Rear-Ends Squad Car; Admits Smoking Pot

With a bunch of the white stuff in the forecast again this weekend, have you ever wondered just how the city of Rochester figures out which roads to plow first?. First off, here's a shout-out to all the hard-working employees who work around the clock to keep our streets and roads in Rah-Rah-Rochester and across Minnesota clear of ice and snow during our cold-weather season. While most of us hunker down, snug in our homes during a winter storm, they put on their jackets, gloves and boots and head out to keep things moving.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO