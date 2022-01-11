Janet D. Foster Announces Campaign for California Assembly in Newly Formed District for the Greater Long Beach Area
LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan 11, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Janet D. Foster, elected member of the Los Angeles County Democratic Central Committee representing Assembly District 70, political advocate and healthcare leader, today announced her intention to run for California Assembly representing the newly drawn district in the greater Long Beach area
