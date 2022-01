The third-party autofocus lens collection for Fuji is just exploding now that they’ve opened up their protocols. The latest to be added to this list is an ultra-wide and super bright lens from Viltrox. It’s the Viltrox 13mm f/1.4 autofocus lens and it offers a field of view equivalent to about 20mm on a full-frame system. At f/1.4, though, for an APS-C lens this wide, that’s extremely fast, which should make it ideal for things like interiors, weddings and events.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO