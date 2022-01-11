Dayton Public Schools transition to blended learning plan later this week

Dayton Public School District to provide Chromebooks, WiFi to students

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools announced Tuesday morning that it will move the district to a blended learning plan later this week.

Supt. Elizabeth Lolli said the decision to make this move was due to increase is absences because of illness.

The blended learning plan will take place on Thursday, January 13th and Friday, January 14th.

Lolli said students and staff will return to the classroom on Tuesday, January 18th.

“We hope that this time at home will give everyone an opportunity to get well,” Lolli said in a message to the district.

