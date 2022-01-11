ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoping for a Speedy Recovery for Alabama Wide Receiver Jameson Williams

By Brian Smith
 5 days ago

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams appears to have a serious knee injury, and it’s likely an ACL.

Sometimes a dream has to be placed on the back burner while a difficult issue is dealt with. In sport, that happens quite often, and it can be oh so cruel. That’s certainly the case with what happened at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis when Alabama and Georgia collided in the National Championship game.

Many college football players suffer an ACL injury, and that appears to be the issue with Alabama junior wide receiver Jameson Williams based on the available video and what some people are saying around various social media handles, just like this one:

There will be further details coming out later today or soon thereafter, but for now, it certainly does not look good.

This is a truly unfortunate part of sport, with football being one of the primary culprits for it happening. With all of the conversation taking place about bowl game opt-outs and college players being paid, of course the injury to Williams will spark further conversation. This article is not about that, but rather an ode to his effort and team-first mentality after transferring to Alabama from Ohio State.

To be honest, many transfers are looking for one thing and one thing only: how do I get paid?

For Williams to be as great as he was this season and help his team reach the College Football Playoffs and the National Championship game, he needed a team-first attitude to make that happen. Kudos to him, as he was college football’s most explosive wide receiver in the process.

For the year, Williams generated 79 receptions, 1,572 yards, 19.9 average, and 15 touchdowns. Considering he plays in the SEC West, that’s a really incredible stat line.

While it’s unknown what his future will be with regards to the NFL or coming back for another season in Tuscaloosa, here’s to a fast and effective recovery for Williams. No matter which team a person roots for, this is the type of young man that’s easy to want to see long-term success. He’s also an example for many others.

With the type of attitude and commitment he displayed this season, many people would be wise to attempt to learn more about what he did to reach his level of play and also try to replicate it. Overall, Williams deserves well wishes from people across the college football community and beyond. Good luck with whatever he decides to do with turning pro or coming back to Alabama.

