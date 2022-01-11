ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No phone service will be impacted Jan. 26 in Manitowoc County as Nsight Telservices delays upgrade work

By Brandon Reid, Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter
 5 days ago

Editor's note: This story was updated Jan. 12 after Nsight Telservices announced it was delaying planned upgrades to its service.

MANITOWOC - Nsight Telservices customers in Manitowoc County will not experience an interruption in phone service on Jan. 26, as previously reported.

The company said Jan. 12 that planned upgrades that would have led to the brief phone service outage on Jan. 26 have been delayed.

A new date for the upgrade work has not yet been set, the company said Jan. 12.

Anyone with questions can contact Nsight Telservices customer care at 800-826-5215.

LOCAL NEWS: Mishicot couple Angel and George Mueller continue push to increase epinephrine access with expansion of Dillon’s Law

LOCAL NEWS: 20-year-old Sheboygan husband, father passes away from COVID-19, leaving behind pregnant wife and daughter

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @breidHTRNews.

