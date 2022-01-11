No phone service will be impacted Jan. 26 in Manitowoc County as Nsight Telservices delays upgrade work

Editor's note: This story was updated Jan. 12 after Nsight Telservices announced it was delaying planned upgrades to its service.

MANITOWOC - Nsight Telservices customers in Manitowoc County will not experience an interruption in phone service on Jan. 26, as previously reported.

The company said Jan. 12 that planned upgrades that would have led to the brief phone service outage on Jan. 26 have been delayed.

A new date for the upgrade work has not yet been set, the company said Jan. 12.

Anyone with questions can contact Nsight Telservices customer care at 800-826-5215.

