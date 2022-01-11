Winter is a great time to get a jump on spring gardening

Authentic Movement is a meditative, intuitive, improvisational movement practice involving a mover and a witness. It is a practice of listening, attunement; slowing and opening to a deeper sensing of body and psyche. Authentic Movement was developed by dancer and psychotherapist Mary Starks Whitehouse, who, following her work with Carl Jung, became curious about moving without intention, or the practice of “waiting to be moved.” With eyes closed, maintaining a focus on bodily sensation and the flow of consciousness, the mover attunes to the inner landscape of the body and allows herself to be moved by whatever impulses arise from the body in the moment. The mover, in the presence of the compassionate witness, discovers the awareness of and support for their own inner witness.

