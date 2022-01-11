ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter is a great time to get a jump on spring gardening

By Royal Examiner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanuary is the off-season for most gardens, but the work still continues, with plenty of tasks to be accomplished before the heavy lifting begins in the spring. Clean up your supplies, including pots, tools, and your greenhouse (if you have one) in preparation for spring. You’ll be glad you did it...

sunset.com

Six Houseplants You Need to Add to Your Collection

Collecting plants has become a national pastime, and there’s certainly an aspect of “more is more.” Flora Grubb, the face of the iconic Flora Grubb Gardens in San Francisco, which she co-owns with her partner, Saul Nadler, says she’s seen collection fever firsthand. “I have this...
Woman's World

12 Best Indoor Electric Heaters for Large Rooms to Stay Warm Through The Winter

As the day goes by and turns into night, we can’t help but try to stay warm. And while you’re feeling toasty under the covers and drinking hot chocolate after a long day of work, you may want to suggest getting an indoor electric heater. Instead of increasing the temperature from the thermostat and risking a high electric bill, a space heater can warm an entire room faster, so you don’t have to pile up several layers of sweaters and throw blankets. Here, we have compiled a list of the best indoor electric heaters for large rooms.
dmagazine.com

Get Your Plants Through Any Cold Snap with These Winter-Weather Gardening Tips

Think you can rest on your landscaping laurels in the winter months? Think again. Mark Ruibal of Ruibal’s Plants of Texas shares his top cold-weather garden tips. When it comes to fertilization, once isn’t enough. “Annuals—like pansies, violas, snapdragons, and dianthus—are usually fertilized when planted, but many people forget to do it again as plants grow,” Ruibal says, who notes that monthly fertilization will lead to more color throughout the season.
Bonner County Daily Bee

Violets welcome spring in garden and forest

Every spring since I’ve lived in this house, I’ve been welcomed by the fabulous gift of swaths of purple violets — always in the shadier Sanctuary area and on into the edges of the adjoining front yard. They grow so thickly one must be careful not to crush some underfoot. Always shyly facing downward, their sweet fragrant faces must be lifted by a careful finger so as to be loved and praised and thanked for their return!
SPY

The Best Bioethanol Fireplaces and Pits for Enjoying a Fire, Anywhere

A fireplace can make any home feel like a cozy cabin, but if you live in an apartment, condo, or you don’t have a flue, you might have assumed that owning one would be totally out of reach. But the truth is that there are fireplaces you can safely set up anywhere. The key is to choose the right fuel source, and one of the best options is bioethanol. A bioethanol fireplace can be set up indoors, even in a small apartment. Or, if you want an option for entertaining outdoors, you can invest in a clean-burning outdoor pit. Chemically, bioethanol...
The Guardian

Houseplant of the week: four-coloured silver inch plant

It’s a fast-growing trailing plant in millennial pink. Its cultivar name, Tradescantia fluminensis quadricolor, means “four colours”, for its beautiful, variegated leaves, striped in green, silver, pale pink and red. Not only can it grow up to an inch a day, but you only need an inch of it to grow a new plant (hence its common name). So that’s a few birthday presents sorted.
sfasu.edu

SFA Gardens gears up for spring plant sale

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Stephen F. Austin State University’s SFA Gardens will host its annual Garden Gala Day Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9 and 10 at the Pineywoods Native Plant Center, located at 2900 Raguet St. The sale will feature more than 300 varieties...
The Independent

Places to buy plants online: Our favourite garden centres and nurseries that deliver to your door

Whether you want to put your green fingers to the test with bedding plants, get your balcony prepped for spring or add some life to your indoor space, there’s never been a better time to buy plants for your home and garden.While a visit to your local nursery is always encouraged, if you’re on the hunt for a wider selection or simply don’t want to have to wrestle an unruly shrub into the back seat of your car, the good news is that it’s now super convenient to shop for plants online.That’s right, the magic of home delivery now extends...
Odessa American

GARDENING: Critical time for controlling weeds

Seeds don’t remember things, at least not in the sense we can. If they could, they’d probably like to forget Stevie Wonder’s 1979 album ‘The Secret Life of Plants.’ In it, the singer put artistic license to the test by attributing humanlike thoughts and emotions to plants, threatening to derail his musical winning streak in the process. However, the artist was not entirely off-base. Seeds do develop a memory of sorts; a physiological record, if you will, which helps determine when they’ll sprout. We can use this information to stop weeds before they become a problem in the landscape.
University of Florida

Starting Your Spring Garden Program

Spring gardening is just around the corner. Join UF IFAS Escambia Extension for a few tips and tricks for success with your summer garden. There are two opportunities and locations to join us for this session. Thursday, February 3 at 12:00 p.m. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Avenue, Pensacola, FL...
wisc.edu

Friends of Allen Centennial Garden hosts winter classes

Friends of Allen Centennial Garden is hosting a series of winter classes on Saturdays from 10-11:30 a.m on Zoom. Each class costs $10 to attend, and they are free for members of the Friends of Allen Centennial Garden. Registration is through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/friends-of-allen-centennial-garden-8596202129. Please email info@allencentennialgarden.org if you are a...
East Bay Times

Gardening: Start seeds outdoors with winter sowing

Save money and indoor space used for starting seeds indoors with winter sowing. This easy technique allows you to start transplants from seeds outdoors without a greenhouse or cold frame. Growing your own transplants from seeds can save you money and is often the only option for new, unique, and...
Winter fire prevention advice

Heating equipment is the second leading cause of home fires in North America. But during the winter, it jumps to the leading cause, according to the National Fire Protection Association. To avoid home heating fires, remember these rules:. Portable heaters fueled by gas, kerosene, wood, or coal: All heaters must...
hudsonvalley360.com

2022 WINTER/SPRING Classes & Workshops

Authentic Movement is a meditative, intuitive, improvisational movement practice involving a mover and a witness. It is a practice of listening, attunement; slowing and opening to a deeper sensing of body and psyche. Authentic Movement was developed by dancer and psychotherapist Mary Starks Whitehouse, who, following her work with Carl Jung, became curious about moving without intention, or the practice of “waiting to be moved.” With eyes closed, maintaining a focus on bodily sensation and the flow of consciousness, the mover attunes to the inner landscape of the body and allows herself to be moved by whatever impulses arise from the body in the moment. The mover, in the presence of the compassionate witness, discovers the awareness of and support for their own inner witness.
Bowling Green Daily News

Great times to hunt deer

Deer hunters are constantly trying to figure out what makes deer tick. Knowing what influences whitetails, and encourages them to move, is great information to have. That said, while experts disagree on the level of impact the following seven things have on deer movement, it seems there is enough influence to give these at least some credibility. So keep any eye out for these factors when planning your next outing.
Choose the perfect area rug

If your living room or bedroom is looking a little tired these days, don’t start planning to redecorate just yet — an area rug might be a quick and much cheaper way to refresh a room. First, think about how big you want the rug to be. In...
The Post and Courier

Gardening column: Winter gardening tasks keep plants healthy

Spring may seem like it's far in the future. And a lot can happen in a three month period. But the time can go by quicker than you think. So thinking about the garden is still important, even during the dead of winter. While it does not always feel like...
