ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach temporarily suspends recycling pickup as COVID exposure impacts staffing

By David Weissman
myrtlebeachonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn exposure to COVID-19 among the Myrtle Beach Solid Waste Division will restrict residential pickup services the rest of the week. The...

www.myrtlebeachonline.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Baltimore

Public Works Officials Warn Of Frozen Pipe Problems

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works is reminding residents of pipe-protection protocol blustery snowstorm conditions. The cold weather could harm water infrastructure during long periods when cold weather swings back and forth between freezing and thawing temperatures, according to city officials. “Water service lines and water meters can freeze when the temperature remains below 25 degrees for extended periods of time,” the department noted in a press statement. “Sub-freezing temperatures can also impact water mains, causing the ground to buckle and shift, resulting in broken water lines.” The department on Sunday shared its annual tips for protecting pipes as...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMBF

Power restored after outage in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 2,500 Santee Cooper customers were in the dark in North Myrtle Beach on Sunday. Santee Cooper says the outage was first reported at around 2:15 p.m. in an area stretching from 11th Avenue North to 30th Avenue North. It then expanded to include areas along Ocean Boulevard as far along as 53rd Avenue North.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Myrtle Beach, SC
Health
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Coronavirus
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
mynews4.com

Two Reno, Sparks COVID-19 testing sites shut down temporarily for staffing shortages

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — Two pop-up COVID-19 testing sites in Reno and Sparks are shutting down for the weekend due to a staffing shortage. The sites, which just recently opened, at Eagle Canyon Park and Bartley Ranch Regional Park will be closed through Monday, Jan. 17, the health district announced Thursday.
5newsonline.com

CVS, Walgreens temporarily shut some stores amid COVID surges, staffing issues

NEW YORK — As staffing shortages squeeze industries across the U.S., some Walgreens and CVS stores are limiting hours or temporarily closing. A Walgreens spokesperson said while the "vast majority" of the chain's stores are operating with normal business hours, omicron-fueled COVID surges have worsened staffing issues: "The ongoing labor shortage combined with the surge of COVID-19 cases has resulted in isolated instances in which we’ve had to adjust operating hours or temporarily close a limited number of stores."
RETAIL
WAAY-TV

Supply chain issues, COVID surge cause major delays in recycling pickup

Blue recycling bins are lining the streets of Huntsville, as major recycling delays have residents waiting weeks for pickup. "It's COVID related, it's supply chain related, everyone has the same issues," explains Doc Holladay, the executive director for Solid Waste Disposal Authority. The Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA) is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Recyclables#City
KGET

Inmate visitation temporarily suspended due to rise in COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Inmate visitation at county facilities is being temporarily suspended due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the community, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The suspension will start Saturday at the Central Receiving Facility, Lerdo Pretrial Facility, and Lerdo Justice Facility, according to KCSO. The sheriff’s office will reevaluate […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
WMBF

Conway Medical Center stops drive-thru COVID testing

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway Medical Center will no longer offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing after Friday, January 14. According to a statement, CMC will stop offering drive-thru testing due to supply chain issues and to conserve testing supplies while ensuring availability for symptomatic patients. CMC said it will continue to...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Staffing shortage forces Surfside Beach restaurant to temporarily close

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly two years into the pandemic, locally owned restaurants are still dealing with the fallout from the shutdown and staffing shortages. Malibu of Surfside has called Surfside Drive home for nearly eight years. The restaurant is family-owned and operated. “My mother started all the recipes with her great aunt,” Giovanni Massari […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WMBF

COVID absences halt Myrtle Beach recycling service

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach will not provide recycling services again next week for residential customers as staffing issues due to COVID-19 continue. The city says it is still awaiting test results on COVID exposures among the Solid Waste Division staff. Only household garbage, bulk...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachonline.com

Myrtle Beach police close lobby in response to rising COVID cases in Horry County

As the omicron variant of COVID-19 takes hold in Horry County, another public body has limited in-person interaction to curb the spread. The Myrtle Beach Police Department will close its lobby at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center to “limit potential COVID exposure,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. This follows Horry County government restricting access to public buildings starting this week during the latest surge of cases.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

COVID-19 cases impacting area hospitalization rates, hospital staffing

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials from the city of Amarillo, along with representatives from area hospitals, gathered for a “Public Health Update” Wednesday morning, keeping members of the community informed about the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 variant on the Amarillo region.  This comes as the city of Amarillo is reporting a total of 59,737 […]
AMARILLO, TX
abcnews4.com

Temporary COVID order in Charleston upsets some, Governor's Office responds

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new temporary COVID-19 measure in the city of Charleston has left several people upset with City Council. In order to attend a city council meeting in-person, attendees are now required to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours.
Bakersfield Channel

Norris School District temporarily suspends bus service due to COVID

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Norris School District is temporarily suspending regular bus services starting Thursday due to staffing issues because of COVID, the district announced in a letter on Wednesday. The routes will be suspended for two weeks and will resume on Thursday, Jan. 27, according to the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy