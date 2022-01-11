Today* in Hawks* around Town

“Lucky Danger, the American-Chinese take-out restaurant by Chinese-American chef Tim Ma, returns to D.C. inside the new Western Market, slated for a summer 2022 opening. “We’re excited to get back to D.C,” says Ma, who opened the first Lucky Danger in November 2020 inside Prather’s on the Alley in Mount Vernon Triangle (now Bar Chinois). “We want to focus on our guests who helped us launch,” says Ma, adding that Luck Danger’s D.C. base of fans continued to order from the Arlington, Virginia location despite the distance to get their fix of cashew chicken.
