Today* in Hawks* around Town

The last of the snow has melted just in time to get replaced by some fresh powder Sunday night so if you’re looking for your first, or a new home, get out there this weekend while the weather still cooperates. With nearly 200 open houses scheduled across the District this weekend, there are options for everyone. Take a look at our favorites below and to see the full Open House List, click here.

GEORGETOWN, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO