Animals

Today* in Hawks* around Town

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Joe for sending this awesome scene: “Another visit from a pair of foxes to our backyard...

www.popville.com

popville.com

Snow Dogs Vol. 1 Sunday edition

You can send your snow dogs (cats, rabbits, who knows) to [email protected] and let me know your pet’s name and what neighborhood you are in. Thanks!. “Izzy with the arrival of Winter Storm Izzy (in Adams Morgan)”. “Darcy and Bailey of Forest Hills enjoying the snow!”. “Honey absolutely...
PETS
popville.com

Sweet City Rides

Thanks to Michele for sending the beautiful Mercury Montclair above from Georgetown. And thanks to Rash for sending below: “Saw someone driving the Admo cloud car… I thought it was just perpetually parked… is this real life…”. Sweet City Ride is made possible by readers like...
GEORGETOWN, DC
Intelligencer

What’s New for 2022 at Artworks Around Town in Wheeling

WHEELING — The month of January will find both galleries at Artworks boasting works done by its member artists. This promises to be a display full of new pieces never seen before. Some artists will be trying new approaches to their art, while others will add new subject matter to their chosen medium.
WHEELING, WV
popville.com

Friends of the White Whale Society Presents

Thanks to Danna for sending: “This little guy is named Luke and he likes to come eat from my neighbor’s bird feeder. Spotted in eastern market.”. Friends of the White Whale Society is brought to you by the team behind Last Christmas Tree in Town. You can email your sightings to [email protected]
ANIMALS
popville.com

Bonus Snow Friday = Bonus Snow Dogs!

If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
ANIMALS
thecordovatimes.com

Around Town: Membership drive, free documentary, Round Up at the Register

Ilanka Cultural Center is serving to-go style halibut dinners as part of their annual membership drive. Dinner tickets are $25 and include membership, which gains you access to upcoming ICC classes, and a chance at winning 25,000 Alaska Airline miles. A “members only” silent auction will start at noon Monday, Jan. 10, and end at 4 p.m. on Jan. 17 at 32auctions.com/ICC2022. Email danaya.hoover@eyak-nsn.gov or call 907-424-7903 for more info.
CORDOVA, AK
Mountain Xpress

Around Town: Local workshops teach shoemaking skills

The hum of a sewing machine was a constant presence in Deborah Robertson‘s life growing up. “My grandmother made all of her clothing and was very dedicated to getting her stitches just right,” says Robertson, an award-winning shoemaker and former Community Calendar editor for Xpress. “I think it was this devotion to making that led me to shoemaking.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
Times Leader

Around Town: Enjoying the farm-to-table experience

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The other day as I was meandering around town looking for somewhere to eat, I marveled at all of the great restaurants we have in Northeastern Pennsylvania. While I love to support independent restaurants, I also try to support those restaurants...
RESTAURANTS
popville.com

“newly remodeled Union Kitchen at 9th and N looks amazing!!”

Thanks to Ryan for sending: “The newly remodeled @UnionKitchenDC at 9th and N looks amazing!! A semi-hidden gem in the city”. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser.
FOOD & DRINKS
popville.com

DC Open House List for This Weekend

The last of the snow has melted just in time to get replaced by some fresh powder Sunday night so if you’re looking for your first, or a new home, get out there this weekend while the weather still cooperates. With nearly 200 open houses scheduled across the District this weekend, there are options for everyone. Take a look at our favorites below and to see the full Open House List, click here.
GEORGETOWN, DC
myfox28columbus.com

Cam Around Town: World's Toughest Rodeo

Cam heads to Nationwide Arena to get a preview of World's Toughest Rodeo and learn some tricks from the pros. The event is Saturday, January 15th and tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
COLUMBUS, OH
popville.com

A very happy sign

Thanks to Kendra for sharing: “Someone is very happy that a sign is up for Santa Rosa Taqueria. Hopefully that means it will be opening soon.”. here and stay tuned for an exact opening date. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“This is a bittersweet goodbye for us all.”

Thanks to all who sent word about Thamee closing soon on H Street, NE:. “It’s time to give ourselves an “Asian F”. F is not for failure, but rather for future and for farewell. This is a bittersweet goodbye for us all. After nearly two years of...
RESTAURANTS
popville.com

“Lucky Danger Coming Soon To Western Market”

“Lucky Danger, the American-Chinese take-out restaurant by Chinese-American chef Tim Ma, returns to D.C. inside the new Western Market, slated for a summer 2022 opening. “We’re excited to get back to D.C,” says Ma, who opened the first Lucky Danger in November 2020 inside Prather’s on the Alley in Mount Vernon Triangle (now Bar Chinois). “We want to focus on our guests who helped us launch,” says Ma, adding that Luck Danger’s D.C. base of fans continued to order from the Arlington, Virginia location despite the distance to get their fix of cashew chicken.
RESTAURANTS

