WPVI anchor Jim Gardner signed off at 11 p.m. for the Philadelphia ABC owned station for the last time on Tuesday night. “Nobody is more grateful than I for the special, no, unique relationship between Action News and you, our viewers. In a sense, we made a bargain long ago — we give you our respect and commitment to honest and fair reporting, and you give us your trust,” said Gardner. “And I can’t help but feel that that happens here in a way that is more authentic, and even more intimate than anywhere else.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO