Meet the real Lucky the Pizza Dog with Marvel’s Hawkeye featurette

But what exactly makes all this possible? Stories from the set of the "Hawkeye" series give us a glimpse at the process. Based on reports from various Marvel cast and crew members, the studio goes to great lengths to preserve its many secrets. They pretty much do everything short of tranquilizing stars, bringing them to a super-secret location for filming, and knocking them out once the day is over. As far as we know, anyway. Some of their methods are pretty pedestrian when it comes to franchise spoilers, like keeping the main team small and letting some details be on a need-to-know basis. Other more extreme methods include drafting dummy scenes, not giving actors the full script, and according to one "Eternals" star, not letting them keep their scripts. Lauren Ridloff cited a man in a trenchcoat knocking on her door at 11:00 at night with a manila envelope filled with script pages. Ya know, typical movie-making stuff.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO