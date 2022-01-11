ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Can WVU Land USC QB Jaxson Dart?

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 5 days ago

As things currently stand, West Virginia's quarterback room consists of Garrett Greene, Will Crowder, and Nicco Marchiol. Although it is a very talented group, it is one that has very little experience. Greene has seen the most action albeit not much while Crowder has one drive under his belt, and obviously Marchiol just got to campus.

Heading into year four, Neal Brown needs to start winning games, simple as that. To continue to have the support of the administration, the program has to start showing some progress. When you're in year one or two, struggles are expected - not in year four however. On Monday, Brown announced the hiring of Graham Harrell as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. This move is one that was badly needed both for the offense's sake and for Brown's job security moving forward.

Shortly after, the university announced the Harrell hire, USC quarterback Jaxson Dart entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. This intrigued WVU Twitter right away in thinking that there could be a possibility that the former four-star recruit could follow Harrell to Morgantown.

To get some more information and find out if there is any chance that Dart becomes a Mountaineer, I reached out to someone with knowledge of the situation.

"They're tight but Kedon [Slovis] was much closer with Graham," a source said about Dart's relationship with Harrell. "BYU is the one to watch. They recruited him hard out of high school and he is Mormon and from Utah. I really don't see him coming back to USC. From what I hear, he's entering the portal because of Caleb Williams visiting, not so much because of Harrell going to WVU."

The source also added, "There's a shot he could go to West Virginia, certainly. But BYU would be my guess. If Slovis hadn't transferred already, there would have been a good shot for WVU to land him."

Slovis transferred to Pitt which is where his girlfriend attends and plays soccer.

