Scuttlebutt: Tatte Bakery & Cafe coming to City Ridge (development where the Wegmans is coming)

“Restaurateur Asad Sheikh, who since 2018 has opened multiple locations of both Bombay Street Food and the fast casual Butter Chicken Company through DC, is opening his next concept today, January 12th. London Curry House (1301 U Street NW, Washington, DC) will feature and celebrate the most popular Indian dishes, typically found and beloved in London and has a different menu from Sheikh’s other establishments. Featuring London’s most popular Indian dishes, favorites included Fish n Chips with Curry Sauce, Chicken Tikka Masala, Jalfrezi Fries (stir fried bell pepper) and Nargisi Kofta (meatballs with a rich curry sauce). There will also be many Vegan and Vegetarian options, include Saag Panir (spinach and cottage cheese), Daal Makni (whole black lentils) and Chana Masala (chickpeas).
Comments / 0