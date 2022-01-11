ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Scuttlebutt: Tatte Bakery & Cafe coming to City Ridge (development where the Wegmans is coming)

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to an eagle eyed reader for passing on this map from Tatte’s IG:. “an illustration of Tatte around Boston, and Tatte around DC and the DMV and we love it! Check out all the new locations”. If you look closely you can see Tatte City Ridge beneath...

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

Related
popville.com

Looks like a new Cafe coming to the former Nicecream space in Adams Morgan

For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. January 7-9 Coronavirus Data New Cases: 6,238 confirmed and 684 probable. Prince Of Petworth Today at 5:55pm. January 6, 2022 there were...
WASHINGTON, DC
thezebra.org

Padaek is coming to Arlington Ridge!

Alexandria, VA – Padaek is coming to Arlington Ridge! Padaek is opening a second location in the former site of Delia’s at 2931 S Glebe Rd. The site has been vacant since early in the pandemic. Padaek is currently located at 6395 Seven Corners Falls Church, a family-owned restaurant by Chef Seng Luangrath, Chef & Co-Owner of Thip Khao and Hanumanh. Chef Seng has been recognized by both Michelin with a Bib Gourmand designation for Thip Kao and the James Beard Foundation as one of the contenders for the 2018 Best Chef in the Mid-Atlantic region. She is also a leader in the #Lao Food Movement.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
popville.com

“New restaurants/retailers just announced for The Wharf’s completion (Oct. 2022)” The Nine coming:

“Officials from Hoffman-Madison Waterfront (HMW), developer of The Wharf, the $3.6 billion, mile-long waterfront neighborhood in Southwest DC, today announced the much-anticipated preliminary line-up of retail businesses and restaurants joining The Wharf when completion of the waterfront is celebrated on October 12, 2022. Following more than a decade of planning...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wegmans#Scuttlebutt#Food Drink#Tatte Bakery Cafe#Virginiabrownart#Ig#Dmv
popville.com

New Tavern coming to the old Grady’s space on 14th

Back July 2020 we learned the space was officially for lease. Finally some progress – the liquor license placard for the new to be named spot says:. “The establishment will be a Tavern serving American food. Total Occupancy Load of 250 which. includes seating for 250 patrons. Summer Garden...
RESTAURANTS
NBC4 Columbus

Corner Bakery Cafe closes its Polaris location

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–A bakery-cafe chain has closed its only Columbus restaurant. Corner Bakery Cafe at 1478 Gemini Place announced its closure in a Tuesday email to customers. The company has not yet responded to questions about the call to shutter that restaurant. According to its email to customers, it has 155 other locations, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
popville.com

“Should I tip extra if places are already adding a service charge onto the bill?”

Wanted to get the take of the hivemind. Last week, I was out at Dacha with some friends and was settling my tab. The server came over and informed me that there was an extra 20% service charge levied on the bill so the restaurant could pay staff $15 an hour. Although he didn’t inform us of this prior to settling my tab, in theory, I have no issue with this. I was a server before and think tipped employees deserve far more than they get. He turned the Clover around and presented me with a screen that then gave me the option to tip. I asked him if the 20% service charge was en lieu of a tip and he told me that it was not. He explained that the service charge gets split up amongst the staff and the tip would be directly for him.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
popville.com

“newly remodeled Union Kitchen at 9th and N looks amazing!!”

Thanks to Ryan for sending: “The newly remodeled @UnionKitchenDC at 9th and N looks amazing!! A semi-hidden gem in the city”. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser.
FOOD & DRINKS
rvahub.com

Change Coming to Positive Vibe Cafe

Well as we kept struggling to find a safe time to open The Cafe this past year, a new option has appeared. We were contacted by a west end restaurant (to be named soon) in October that was unhappy where they were located and interested in partnering with us at our location. Our Board met and we have decided to accept their offer, as long as our Training Program would continue at the location. Of course, our nonprofit mission was always focused on providing training for young adults with disabilities and that will continue. We look forward to this partnership and wanted to let everyone know the good news. The name of the restaurant and more details to follow. Stay tuned….
RESTAURANTS
popville.com

“Support Local Restaurants During Winter Restaurant Week” and Remember “Vaccine Entry Requirement” Effective Today

Ed. Note: Restaurant Week participants or not, support your favorites – now more than ever!. “Today, the Bowser Administration, Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) and local business owners kicked off Winter Restaurant Week taking place Monday, January 17 – Sunday, January 23. Administration officials also highlighted the District’s vaccine entry requirement that goes into effect on Saturday, January 15 at 6:00 a.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Scuttlebutt Tues. Cont. – Foxtrot Market Coming?

We’ve been monitoring the old Barrel House space since they moved next door at the end of 2015. Finally got a bit of interesting scuttlebutt – sounds like Foxtrot Market could be interested in the space. Not sure if it’s big enough for them, but if they do get it, here’s to hoping they save the barrel!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
popville.com

Sticx Asian Barbecue and Grill is “NOW OPEN!”

1728 Wisconsin Ave, NW photo by Georgetown Main Street. Thanks to Georgetown Main Street for sending: “Sticx at 1728 Wisconsin Ave NW is NOW OPEN! For now, open 5pm-10pm daily”. “Sticx explores the rich tradition of Asian street food, focusing on styles of barbecue from Japan, China, Thailand, Malaysia,...
RESTAURANTS
popville.com

“Farewell to Fare Well?” Update: “Welcome Sticky Fingers Diner to the H St. NE family.”

“Let the brand merge begin! Welcome Sticky Fingers Diner to the H St. NE family. Farewell to Eat Fare Well, in name only.”. I just walked by the space formerly occupied by Fare Well, the vegan diner located at 406 H St NE. I noticed that the Fare Well signage has been removed and replaced with Sticky Fingers signage. I know the two eateries share the same ownership group, but I wonder what this means in practical terms for the business model.
RESTAURANTS
popville.com

London Curry House Opens on U Street Today – Check out the menu!

“Restaurateur Asad Sheikh, who since 2018 has opened multiple locations of both Bombay Street Food and the fast casual Butter Chicken Company through DC, is opening his next concept today, January 12th. London Curry House (1301 U Street NW, Washington, DC) will feature and celebrate the most popular Indian dishes, typically found and beloved in London and has a different menu from Sheikh’s other establishments. Featuring London’s most popular Indian dishes, favorites included Fish n Chips with Curry Sauce, Chicken Tikka Masala, Jalfrezi Fries (stir fried bell pepper) and Nargisi Kofta (meatballs with a rich curry sauce). There will also be many Vegan and Vegetarian options, include Saag Panir (spinach and cottage cheese), Daal Makni (whole black lentils) and Chana Masala (chickpeas).
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy