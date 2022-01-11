Scuttlebutt: Tatte Bakery & Cafe coming to City Ridge (development where the Wegmans is coming)

Wanted to get the take of the hivemind. Last week, I was out at Dacha with some friends and was settling my tab. The server came over and informed me that there was an extra 20% service charge levied on the bill so the restaurant could pay staff $15 an hour. Although he didn’t inform us of this prior to settling my tab, in theory, I have no issue with this. I was a server before and think tipped employees deserve far more than they get. He turned the Clover around and presented me with a screen that then gave me the option to tip. I asked him if the 20% service charge was en lieu of a tip and he told me that it was not. He explained that the service charge gets split up amongst the staff and the tip would be directly for him.

RESTAURANTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO