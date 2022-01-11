Weslaco ISD to provide COVID-19 testing to students and staff

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Independent School District (WISD) will be offering COVID-19 PCR testing for all WISD employees and students.

The testing will be available Monday through Friday at the USDA Building (319 W. 4th Street) at the following times:

Mornings: 7:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Afternoons: 12:45 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The testing will be free for students and staff who have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Along with COVID-19 testing, WISD elementary and middle schools will host a COVID-19 vaccine day on Thursday, Jan. 13. The clinics will be available from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

They will be offering first and second doses and boosters for students ages five to 11.

Those interested are asked to contact their campus for registration forms.

