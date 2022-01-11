ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weslaco, TX

Weslaco ISD to provide COVID-19 testing to students and staff

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 5 days ago

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Independent School District (WISD) will be offering COVID-19 PCR testing for all WISD employees and students.

‘Testing right now is a necessity,’ FEMA to open testing sites in Hidalgo and Cameron County

The testing will be available Monday through Friday at the USDA Building (319 W. 4th Street) at the following times:

  • Mornings: 7:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Afternoons: 12:45 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The testing will be free for students and staff who have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Along with COVID-19 testing, WISD elementary and middle schools will host a COVID-19 vaccine day on Thursday, Jan. 13. The clinics will be available from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

COVID-19 cases spike in Hidalgo County causing backlog in reporting accurate count

They will be offering first and second doses and boosters for students ages five to 11.

Those interested are asked to contact their campus for registration forms.

