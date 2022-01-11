ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Death row inmates seeking firing squad as alternative to lethal injection

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rpMcL_0dicBw1f00

Two Oklahoma death row inmates are seeking to be executed by firing squad instead of the state’s typical method of lethal injection, reports The Associated Press.

An attorney for inmates Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle asked U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot for a temporary injunction that would delay their executions until the courts determine whether Oklahoma’s three-drug lethal injection is constitutional, according to the wire service.

Oklahoma has never used firing squads as a method of execution, although state law allows for this method if others, like lethal injection, are deemed unconstitutional or are unavailable, according to the AP.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections only currently has protocols in place for executions by lethal injection, the wire service noted.

A trial before Friot will begin on Feb. 28, according to the wire service. Grant is scheduled for execution on Jan. 27 and Postelle for Feb. 17, both before the trial starts.

A hearing occurred Monday in Oklahoma City to consider the motion.

“While it may be gruesome to look at, we all agree it will be quicker,” argued the inmates’ attorney Jim Stronski of the requested switch to a firing squad, according to the AP.

James Williams, an emergency medicine specialist who was a victim of a gunshot wound to the chest and has studied the use of firing squads extensively, testified in favor of their use, per the wire service.

Williams claimed that shots from four or more high-powered firearms to the "cardiac bundle" of the heart would result in death quickly enough to be painless for an inmate, according to the AP. There is low likelihood that an execution by firing squad would be botched, Williams said, as opposed to a higher likelihood for lethal injection.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Chief of Operations Justin Farris, who was inside the death chamber for the executions of death row inmates John Marion Grant and Bigler Stouffer in 2021, also testified at the hearing.

Friot said he hopes to release an order in response to the inmates’ motions by the end of the week, the AP reported.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Texas announces execution date for eldest death row inmate

Authorities in Texas have scheduled the execution of a man who was sentenced to death in 1991 for the killing of a Houston police officer.Carl Wayne Buntion, 81, was convicted more than three decades ago for the death of 37-year-old Houston police officer James Irby, as the Houston Chronicle reported.He had been on parole for six weeks when he fatally shot Irby in a June 1990 traffic stop, and, as NBCDFW reported, had an extensive criminal record. Harris County district attorney Kim Ogg said on Tudesay that it was “time that he be held accountable for his horrific crime”, as the date of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Marconews.com

On death row for 30 years, his execution was the epitome of cruel and unusual

The length of time Bigler "Bud" Stouffer languished on death row was not only cruel, it essentially amounted to state-sanctioned torture. Eliminate the punishment entirely. Whether or not Bigler “Bud” Stouffer was actually a murderer, his execution this month in Oklahoma underscores a central factor making capital punishment both cruel and unusual.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Slate

Why Are Two People on Death Row Asking to Be Executed by a Firing Squad?

Monday marks an important anniversary in death penalty history: It is the 45th anniversary of the day that the United States carried out the first execution after the Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of death penalty statutes across the country and revived capital punishment in 1976. Six months later, on...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Grant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Row Inmates#Lethal Injection#The Inmates#On Death Row#The Associated Press#Ap
Express-Star

Competency trial for death row inmate on hold

An Oklahoma death row inmate's competency trial will not be held this month after the attorney general asked state appellate judges to overturn a county judge's decision to order it before his execution. Oklahoma originally scheduled the lethal injection of death row inmate Wade Lay for Jan. 6 — which...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Associated Press

Federal judge declines to halt upcoming Oklahoma executions

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal judge on Friday declined to temporarily halt the executions of two Oklahoma inmates who are scheduled to die in the coming weeks. In his order, U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot wrote that inmates Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle were not likely to succeed in their claims that Oklahoma’s three-drug lethal injection method presents the risk of subjecting them to severe pain and suffering.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Action News Jax

Justices order new trials for death row inmates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday ordered new trials for two Death Row inmates, including for a man convicted in the murders of a Broward County couple after his mother provided key testimony. In somewhat-unusual moves, justices overturned the convictions of Peter Avsenew in the 2010...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
news9.com

Attorneys For Death Row Inmates Raise Concerns Over Anonymous Deposition

Attorneys for two Oklahoma death row inmates are raising red flags over recent court filings. Federal public defenders for convicted murderers Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle claim an anonymous deposition from a member of the execution team is not what it claims to be. They’re taking issue with the written...
OKLAHOMA STATE
nondoc.com

Lethal injection hides cruelty behind guise of medicine

As Oklahoma plans to start 2022 with another execution, it is time for a sober reassessment of the broken practice of lethal injection. As an emergency physician born and raised in Oklahoma, I am deeply troubled by our state’s insistence on using life-saving medicines to end lives. The American Society of Anesthesiologists has noted, “Although lethal injection mimics certain technical aspects of the practice of anesthesia, capital punishment in any form is not the practice of medicine.” Numerous other medical associations have issued similar statements, and physicians do not actually administer Oklahoma’s lethal injections.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

448K+
Followers
53K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy