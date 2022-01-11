ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

MAJOR TRAFFIC CRASH: Two Choppers Responding To Delray Beach Scene

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GEgvB_0dicBGOV00

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

UPDATE: 12:11 PM — From Delray PD, “Vehicle one was coming out of Catherine Dr. after stopping and pulled until front a truck traveling west on Linton Blvd. Vehicle one’s driver is pregnant.”

UPDATE 11:26 AM: We have learned the patient airlifted to St. Mary’s is pregnant and airlifted as a precaution.

UPDATE: At least one victim was airlifted to St. Mary’s Medical Center.

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (11:02 a.m January 11, 2022) — A major accident is closing Linton Boulevard in the area of I-95.

Two “Trauma Hawk” helicopters have been dispatched to the scene which is identified as Linton and Catherine Drive. A traffic homicide detective has also been requested to respond to the scene.

Linton Boulevard in the area of Catherine Drive is closed until further notice.

We will update as soon as we learn more. Assume the closure will span several hours if this is a fatal crash.

The article MAJOR TRAFFIC CRASH: Two Choppers Responding To Delray Beach Scene appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

BREAKING: Two Children, One Adult In Water Rescue On Intercoastal

Fire Rescue On Scene At 2:20 PM. Two Children Pulled From Water, Grandfather “Face Down” In Water… BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 2:45 PM — The United States Coast Guard was called to the scene in the Intracoastal. UPDATE: 2:34 PM — An adult was pronounced dead at the scene. Rescuers have told […] The article BREAKING: Two Children, One Adult In Water Rescue On Intercoastal appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
HIGHLAND BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BREAKING: Adult Dead, Two Children Critical Following Boat Crash On Intracoastal

Fire Rescue On Scene At 2:20 PM. Two Children Pulled From Water, Grandfather “Face Down” In Water… BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 6:25 PM — Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is now the lead agency. We are awaiting an official report from FWC. UPDATE: 2:45 PM — The United States Coast Guard was […] The article BREAKING: Adult Dead, Two Children Critical Following Boat Crash On Intracoastal appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
HIGHLAND BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Assaults In Delray Beach, Sick On I-95, Dead On The Intracoastal

You Heard Sirens On Saturday. We Know Where They Went. BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Multiple assaults in Delray Beach, a sick person on I-95, someone drunk at Palm Beach International Airport, and the deadly boat crash we first reported on Saturday all […] The article SIRENS: Assaults In Delray Beach, Sick On I-95, Dead On The Intracoastal appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Philadelphia’s Domenico Cerruti Killed In Local Crash

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that a Philadelphia-area man was killed in a Boynton Beach crash on Thursday. Domenico Cerruti, 78, of Huntington Valley, Pennsylvania was traveling southbound on Hagen Ranch Road south of Flavor Pict […] The article Philadelphia’s Domenico Cerruti Killed In Local Crash appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Delray Beach, FL
Accidents
Delray Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Delray Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

BREAKING: TORNADO WARNING IN EFFECT FOR PALM BEACH COUNTY

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 12:57 p.m. — From the National Weather Service: …Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Broward and southeastern Palm Beach Counties through 130 PM EST… At 1255 PM EST, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a funnel cloud along a line extending from Delray Beach […] The article BREAKING: TORNADO WARNING IN EFFECT FOR PALM BEACH COUNTY appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Hard Fall In CVS, Bleeding In Gleneagles, Fire Report At Uptown Boca

You Heard Sirens On Thursday. We Know Where They Went. BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Bleeding in Gleneagles Country Club, report of a fire in Uptown Boca, and a bad fall at an area CVS all required EMS professionals to do their thing […] The article SIRENS: Hard Fall In CVS, Bleeding In Gleneagles, Fire Report At Uptown Boca appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Delray Beach Man Hangs Flier Accusing Ex-Girlfriend Of Cheating

Guy Loeliger Allegedly Threatened Ex, Hung Flier With Her Photo Telling Others That She Cheated On Him… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man is facing aggravated stalking, assault, and harassment charges after he allegedly hung a flier with his now ex-girlfriend’s […] The article POLICE: Delray Beach Man Hangs Flier Accusing Ex-Girlfriend Of Cheating appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Unconscious In Valencia Isles, Fuel Spill At PBIA, Dead In Boca Delray

You Heard Sirens On Wedneday. We Know Where They Went. BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A deceased person in Boca Delray, a fuel spill at the airport, and an unconscious person in Valencia Isles all required help from first responders on Wednesday. The […] The article SIRENS: Unconscious In Valencia Isles, Fuel Spill At PBIA, Dead In Boca Delray appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
BOCANEWSNOW

TRAFFIC HAVOC: Quick Look At Upcoming, Ongoing Boca Raton, Delray Construction

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Driving in the winter in South Palm Beach County is often challenging. Snowbirds — who have no idea where they’re going or how to get there — clog the streets while the Florida Department of Transportation uses the cooler […] The article TRAFFIC HAVOC: Quick Look At Upcoming, Ongoing Boca Raton, Delray Construction appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

URINE TROUBLE! At Seven Bridges, Cops Called When Teens Allegedly Urinate On Adults

Vandalism Latest Security Issue For Seven Bridges Delray Beach. HOA Official Update: Water, Not Urine… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office was called to the clubhouse at Seven Bridges in Delray Beach Friday night when a group of as […] The article URINE TROUBLE! At Seven Bridges, Cops Called When Teens Allegedly Urinate On Adults appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Dead in Boca Fontana, Dead In Villages Of Oriole, Convulsions At Publix On Glades Road

You Heard Sirens On Sunday. We Know Where They Went. BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A deceased person in Villages of Oriole, another deceased person in Boca Fontana, and convulsions in Publix at Glades Road and US 441 were among incidents requiring EMS […] The article SIRENS: Dead in Boca Fontana, Dead In Villages Of Oriole, Convulsions At Publix On Glades Road appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

AARON SINGERMAN’S BOND REVOKED, DECLARED A DANGER TO THE COMMUNITY

Redcon1 Founder Now In Federal Holding. Sentencing Still Set For End Of January. Faces 13 Years In Prison. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Redcon1 Founder Aaron Singerman was just ordered into federal holding by Federal Magistrate Judge William Matthewman. Singerman was taken […] The article AARON SINGERMAN’S BOND REVOKED, DECLARED A DANGER TO THE COMMUNITY appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Delray Pd#Metrodesk Media
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Man Charged With Battering Boca Raton Police

Alleged Incident Followed Issue With Bouncer At “The Standard” On Mizner Blvd. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach resident Justin Woll is facing two “battery on an officer” charges after he allegedly got into a tussle with Boca Raton cops following an incident […] The article Delray Beach Man Charged With Battering Boca Raton Police appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HUGE SURGE: Palm Beach County Schools Logs 332 COVID Cases In Two Days

BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District just logged one of its largest single day COVID counts since the start of the pandemic. At least 275 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on January 10th. Another 57 cases were added early […] The article HUGE SURGE: Palm Beach County Schools Logs 332 COVID Cases In Two Days appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Sick In Publix, Fainting Near Chipotle, Trauma In Boca Bridges

You Heard Sirens On Friday. We Know Where They Went. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A hard fall at Publix, a traumatic injury in Boca Bridges, and someone fainting near Chipotle in Boca Raton all required emergency responders responding. The following is a list […] The article SIRENS: Sick In Publix, Fainting Near Chipotle, Trauma In Boca Bridges appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Toothbrush Bandit Escapes Brush With Law, Gumshoes Ask For Your Help

Police Seek Suspects Who Have Stolen More Than $1000 In Toothbrushes In South Florida BY: BROWARD BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the person you see above. That person is wanted in connection with the theft of […] The article Toothbrush Bandit Escapes Brush With Law, Gumshoes Ask For Your Help appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
BOCANEWSNOW

No COVID Home Test Distribution Today In Palm Beach County

Supply Is Depleted For Now. Thousands Of Kits Were Distributed Daily. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The distribution of home COVID-19 test kits sponsored by Palm Beach County will not take place today, Sunday, January 9th. Thousands of kits were distributed at multiple locations […] The article No COVID Home Test Distribution Today In Palm Beach County appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Falls Resident Removed From Life Support Following Crash At 441 And Glades

POLICE: Joseph LaBianca, 21, Crashed Motorcycle On December 28th In West Boca Raton. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reports that 21 year old Joseph LaBianca, Jr., of Falls Ridge Way in Boca Raton, was removed from life support […] The article Boca Falls Resident Removed From Life Support Following Crash At 441 And Glades appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Trauma At Publix, Plane Alert At PBIA, Choking In Kings Point

You Heard Sirens On Thursday. We Know Where They Went. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A commercial plane alert for an incoming airliner at Palm Beach International Airport caused a high-level alert on Thursday, as first responders prepared for the worst. Fortunately, the problem […] The article SIRENS: Trauma At Publix, Plane Alert At PBIA, Choking In Kings Point appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Trauma At Hillel Boca Raton, Fall At The Mall, Scare At Urgent Care

You Heard Sirens On Wedneday. We Know Where They Went. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A traumatic injury at Boca Raton’s Hillel School, two emergency runs to Express Docs Urgent Care in Delray, and a hard fall at an areal mall required paramedics to […] The article SIRENS: Trauma At Hillel Boca Raton, Fall At The Mall, Scare At Urgent Care appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy