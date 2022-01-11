MAJOR TRAFFIC CRASH: Two Choppers Responding To Delray Beach Scene

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

UPDATE: 12:11 PM — From Delray PD, “Vehicle one was coming out of Catherine Dr. after stopping and pulled until front a truck traveling west on Linton Blvd. Vehicle one’s driver is pregnant.”

UPDATE 11:26 AM: We have learned the patient airlifted to St. Mary’s is pregnant and airlifted as a precaution.

UPDATE: At least one victim was airlifted to St. Mary’s Medical Center.

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (11:02 a.m January 11, 2022) — A major accident is closing Linton Boulevard in the area of I-95.

Two “Trauma Hawk” helicopters have been dispatched to the scene which is identified as Linton and Catherine Drive. A traffic homicide detective has also been requested to respond to the scene.

Linton Boulevard in the area of Catherine Drive is closed until further notice.

We will update as soon as we learn more. Assume the closure will span several hours if this is a fatal crash.

