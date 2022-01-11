Northern Telephone Services AFFECTED

SMART bus service is being significantly impacted due to the spread of the omicron variant and COVID. Approximately 20% – 25% of the current SMART Bus service has been cancelled or delayed on a daily basis. While SMART staff is updating daily service cuts/changes to its real time arrival system they are also working to make changes to the existing bus schedule. By scaling back service levels, riders will be assured of more reliable service to get to work or to other important destinations.

DETROIT, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO