ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSEN AM 1150

Northern Telephone Services AFFECTED

By Jerry Puffer
KSEN AM 1150
KSEN AM 1150
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Northern Telephone Cooperative has 2 network maintenance windows scheduled for this week. The 1st "window" will be tonight (Tuesday)...

ksenam.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Clayton County experiencing network issues affecting county internet, phone services

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Officials in Clayton County are reporting significant network connectivity issues impacting services residents regularly rely on. Internet an telephone services provided by the county appear to be experiencing network disruptions. The Information Technology Department says it's working diligently to resolve the issues and restore...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Macomb Daily

SMART bus service affected by shortages due to omicron

SMART bus service is being significantly impacted due to the spread of the omicron variant and COVID. Approximately 20% – 25% of the current SMART Bus service has been cancelled or delayed on a daily basis. While SMART staff is updating daily service cuts/changes to its real time arrival system they are also working to make changes to the existing bus schedule. By scaling back service levels, riders will be assured of more reliable service to get to work or to other important destinations.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telephone#Business Hours#Windows
my40.tv

Phone services in Clay County, NC may be affected Jan. 12, 13 during maintenance

CLAY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Phone lines throughout one of North Carolina's westernmost counties may be affected during maintenance work. The Clay County 911 Center announced Frontier Communications has scheduled maintenance to all phone services in the county on, Wednesday night, Jan. 12, and Thursday night, Jan. 13, beginning at 11 p.m. The maintenance is scheduled to last approximately four hours.
CLAY COUNTY, NC
cbslocal.com

Omicron Surge Affects RTD Services, ‘People Power’ Being Affected

(CBS4) – The omicron surge is starting to affect RTD services with a worker shortage causing the public transit agency to make many changes to their routes. In a 3 week span, 77 new COVID cases were reported across all of their operations. General manager Debra Johnson says a...
TRAFFIC
KSEN AM 1150

Glacier County CLOSED Today

Due to a major water line break which resulted in a loss of heat, the Glacier County Courthouse is CLOSED today (Thursday 12/30.) County services WILL continue to be available at the Glacier County Satellite office over in Browning, at their "satellite" office number, 873 2389. Don't worry about a thing, the courthouse will resume their regular business hours on Monday, the 3rd.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
shorelineareanews.com

Breakthrough COVID-19 ferry crew cases affecting service

The highly contagious omicron variant is affecting transportation agencies around the world – airlines, bus services and marine transport – including Washington State Ferries. Due to COVID-19-related relief requests from hundreds of our ferry employees, combined with ongoing staffing shortages, expect most routes to remain on their alternate...
WASHINGTON STATE
WLOS.com

Phone services in Clay County, NC may be affected Jan. 12, 13 during maintenance

CLAY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Phone lines throughout one of North Carolina's westernmost counties may be affected during maintenance work. The Clay County 911 Center announced Frontier Communications has scheduled maintenance to all phone services in the county on, Wednesday night, Jan. 12, and Thursday night, Jan. 13, beginning at 11 p.m. The maintenance is scheduled to last approximately four hours.
CLAY COUNTY, NC
KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150

Shelby, MT
168
Followers
1K+
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksenam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy