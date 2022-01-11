Oklahoma man wins $500,000 playing Powerball

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man is quite a bit richer after winning it big!

Officials with the Oklahoma Lottery say that a man, identified as Jeff from Midwest City, decided to play the Powerball recently.

He added the Power Play feature, which charges you an extra $1 in order to multiply your potential prize.

After the numbers were drawn, Jeff had won $500,000.

Officials say the Power Play feature actually raised his winnings from $50,000 to $500,000.

