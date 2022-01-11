ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midwest City, OK

Oklahoma man wins $500,000 playing Powerball

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y8lFN_0dic9yke00

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man is quite a bit richer after winning it big!

Officials with the Oklahoma Lottery say that a man, identified as Jeff from Midwest City, decided to play the Powerball recently.

Prosecutor: Child rape suspect may have victims in 10 states

He added the Power Play feature, which charges you an extra $1 in order to multiply your potential prize.

After the numbers were drawn, Jeff had won $500,000.

Northbound Broadway Extension closed for hours following fatal auto-pedestrian accident

Officials say the Power Play feature actually raised his winnings from $50,000 to $500,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 15

Patricia Munsch
5d ago

I'm happy for him, it's not very often someone here wins a decent amount. Now to just have someone win the jackpot

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Midwest City, OK
Sports
City
Midwest City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
KFOR

Partisan COVID-19 divide continues as Oklahoma schools, parents make tough decisions

Metro hospitals are on the brink of flatlining as staffing shortages continue and patients keep coming in, but healthcare systems and first responders are not alone in their fight. The latest wave also affects schools and work places across Oklahoma while state lawmakers continue to debate how to keep Oklahomans safe from COVID-19 weeks ahead of the 2022 Legislative Session. Republicans are pushing back on federal vaccine mandates and wanting to put those views into state laws.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Snow, ice blast through South with powerful winter storm

Tens of thousands of customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Highway patrols reported hundreds of vehicle accidents, and a tornado ripped through a trailer park in Florida. More than 1,200 Sunday flights at Charlotte Douglas International were cancelled – more than 90% of the airport’s Sunday schedule.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Child Rape#The Oklahoma Lottery#Nexstar Media Inc
KFOR

Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?

Navient made a settlement deal with 39 states to cancel student loan debt of students with private loans after being accused of predatory lending practices and giving out the loans to students who would not be able to pay them off. Now it'll cancel $1.7 billion in loans for thousands of students.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
NewsBreak
Sports
KFOR

KFOR

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy