Income Tax

Tax Day 2022: When Are the First and Last Days To File?

 3 days ago
The 2022 tax filing season begins Jan. 24, the IRS has announced. For a majority of taxpayers, the deadline to file your 2021 tax return is April 18.

This start date is allowing the IRS “time to perform programming and testing that is critical to ensuring IRS systems run smoothly.” Taking this extra time will help ensure that eligible persons can still claim the child tax credit after reconciling their 2021 advance credits. This also gives individual taxpayers the time to claim any remaining stimulus money as a recovery rebate credit when they file.


“Planning for the nation’s filing season process is a massive undertaking, and IRS teams have been working non-stop these past several months to prepare,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a Jan. 10 statement. “The pandemic continues to create challenges, but the IRS reminds people there are important steps they can take to help ensure their tax return and refund don’t face processing delays.”


An accurate return can avoid processing delays, refund delays and IRS notices.

To avoid delays, Rettig advises taxpayers to file electronically with current direct deposit information. He also recommends that those who received an economic impact payment or an advance child tax credit last year to make sure they report the correct amount on their tax return.


People who don’t normally file — or aren’t required to file — should still consider filing their 2021 tax return. Filing will allow taxpayers to claim a recovery rebate credit to receive the tax credit from the 2021 stimulus payments, or to claim due payments of the child tax credit.


The IRS started sending Letter 6419, 2021 advance Child Tax Credit, in late Dec. 2021 and into Jan. 2022. This letter contains information to help ensure your tax return is accurate. The agency will also send out Letter 6475, Your Third Economic Impact Payment, to those who received a third payment in 2021, in late January. You can also use your IRS online account to view economic impact payment amounts.


IRS Free File is opening on Jan. 14. Participating providers will accept completed returns and hold them until they can be electronically filed. The Free File program is available to those who made $73,000 or less in 2021.

The deadline to file and pay taxes owed is April 18, 2022; however, taxpayers in Maine and Massachusetts have until April 19 to file their returns due to the Patriots’ Day holiday in those states. Taxpayers requesting an extension have until Oct. 17, 2022, to file.

