ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Recommendations Being Set For Virginia Lawmakers For Legal Pot Marketplace Discussions

supertalk929.com
 6 days ago

As Virginian’s continue growing legalized, homegrown marijuana a committee has approved recommendations for the General Assembly when they discuss...

www.supertalk929.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Powerful winter storm slams East Coast with heavy snow, whipping winds and freezing rain

A powerful winter storm that slammed the Southeast over the weekend was moving north Monday, causing widespread power outages and covering roads in a mix of snow and ice. The storm pounded Interstate 90 in western Pennsylvania as its triple punch of heavy snow, whipping winds and freezing rain headed into the Northeast. It also created chaos for cars on North Carolina's highways, including in Durham, where crews worked late into the night to remove a tractor trailer that flipped above an overpass. The driver was taken to the hospital.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legalized Marijuana#Lawmakers#Virginian#The General Assembly#Commonwealth

Comments / 0

Community Policy