Public Safety

‘Meth-rrito’: TSA releases top 10 list of ‘most unusual items’ found in passengers’ bags

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
kxnet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – Don’t try to pretend like you bought that “meth-rrito” at the airport’s food court. The Transportation Security Administration has released its annual list of the “most unusual” things confiscated at airport checkpoints, and 2021’s batch includes a deodorant stick filled with bullets, a machete with a 16-inch blade, and...

www.kxnet.com

