ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Starbucks workers in 9 cities looking to unionize

By Keleigh Beeson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mcEbf_0dic6AfN00

( NewsNation Now ) — A second Starbucks location in Buffalo voted to unionize Monday as employees at the first location returned to work after a five-day strike closed their doors. It was the union’s first major action since voting to organize in December.

Now, Starbucks employees in several other states are following suit, with workers at a location in Ohio announcing Monday that they will begin the process to unionize.

Locations in Massachusetts, Tennessee, New York, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona, Washington and Oregon are also looking to secure what they are calling “appropriate wages and working conditions.”

“Once we have a union, we will be able to hold our company accountable to its own ethics and to its promises,” said Joseph Nappi, a Starbucks employee. “I just hope that Starbucks knows that we are not intimidated. We are not scared.”

COVID-19 concerns overshadowed by economy: poll

Employees of the store in Buffalo walked off the job Wednesday, saying they lacked the staff and resources to work safely amid surging COVID cases.

“The company has again shown that they continue to put profits above people,” Starbucks Workers United said in a statement.

A company spokesperson said Starbucks has met and exceeded Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including offering vaccine and isolation pay. The spokesperson also noted that all Buffalo area stores have been operating as “grab and go” locations since last week.

Brittany Groff has been an employee of Starbucks for five years and says the company paid for her education at Arizona State University.  Still, she says the terms of employment during the pandemic have not been fair.

“The things we are looking for and hoping for are more fair compensation, especially considering how much the company itself makes,” Groff said. “It’s not really fair for us to be working as hard as we are through this pandemic and sometimes struggling to pay our bills.”

As for prices, some experts, including a law professor at University at Buffalo, have said they don’t see major changes heading for consumers at this point.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Two more people charged in connection to 2021 Wood County murder

WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two more people have been arrested in connection to a murder investigation out of Wood County West Virginia. According to the Parkersburg Police Department, Vincent Cross, 30, and Rhonda Bay, 35, both of Parkersburg were arrested Thursday, Jan. 13. They have both been charged with “Accessory After the Fact to […]
WOOD COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Tennessee State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
fox5dc.com

Maryland to distribute 20 million free N95 and KN95 masks to residents

EASTON, Md. - Maryland will begin distributing 20 million free N95 and KN95 masks starting next week. Governor Larry Hogan made the announcement today after visiting a new state-run COVID-19 testing site at the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health in Easton, MD. The N95 and KN95 masks — which...
EASTON, MD
WOWK 13 News

Three arrested in Scioto County drug raid

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Three people are facing charges in Ohio after a drug raid in Scioto County. The investigation and early morning raid were conducted by the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crime Task Force with assistance from the Portsmouth PD S.W.A.T. and Portsmouth Fire Department tactical medics. According to Scioto County Sheriff […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Newsnation#Covid#Starbucks Workers United#Arizona State University
FOX 16 News

Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?

Navient made a settlement deal with 39 states to cancel student loan debt of students with private loans after being accused of predatory lending practices and giving out the loans to students who would not be able to pay them off. Now it'll cancel $1.7 billion in loans for thousands of students.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Starbucks
WOWK 13 News

FBI: Suspect attacked officer “without provocation” at Pentagon bus platform

ARLINGTON (WDVM) — The FBI released preliminary details on the fatal stabbing of Pentagon police officer George Gonzalez Tuesday morning. Federal investigators say on Tuesday around 10:43 am, Austin William Lanz exited a bus at the Pentagon Transit Center in Arlington, VA, and with no provocation immediately attacked officer Gonzalez with a knife. According to […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy