Mark Ronson Named Audemars Piguet Brand Ambassador

Mark Ronson is taking on a new role in the fashion world.

The British-American DJ has been tapped by Swiss watch manufacturer Audemars Piguet as its new brand ambassador. The appointment furthers the brand’s engagement in the music world after launching its music program in 2019. The program “invites the AP community to live unique encounters, while fostering enriching dialogues between two artistic and technical worlds sharing common values,” according to Audemars Piguet.

“Being in AP’s factory, I really noticed this attention to detail and this combination of analogue instruments and soulful maestros who make watches ,” Ronson said in a statement. “It is so similar to what we are doing in the studio with our heritage, in the sense of dedication and craft.”

In the role, Ronson will work with Audemars Piguet in its mission to connect with customers through music and highlight various artists.

“It is such a pleasure to work with someone like Mark who constantly pushes us to go further and seek excellence in everything we do. We have found each other,” said François-Henry Bennahmias, chief executive officer of Audemars Piguet, in a statement.

Ronson has been a fixture in the music industry since the late 1990s, collaborating with some of today’s biggest musicians like Lady Gaga, Adele, Miley Cyrus and many others. Ronson is an Oscar, Golden Globe and seven-time Grammy winner. Last year, he coproduced and hosted the Apple TV+ documentary “Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson,” which explored his creative process and musical innovations.

