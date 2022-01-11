LG Energy Solution IPO attracts $80bn in bids

Solar giant JinkoSolar yesterday announced it will offer up the 2 billion shares which will constitute the initial public offering of its Jinko Solar Co Ltd main business unit on the Shanghai Stock Exchange for RMB5 (US$0.785) per share to raise a gross RMB10 billion (US$1.57 billion). Some 600,000 shares will be directly placed with “cornerstone investors,” including eight public bodies, two entities which appear to be municipal-owned organizations, and the China Insurance Investment Fund, as well as the Jiangxi Jinko Asset Management Plans funded by the floated business’ management team and “core employees.” With 20% of the company’s stock to be floated on the Sci-Tech Innovation Board of the Shanghai exchange, Jinko said it would own 59% of the business after the float. The shares issuance and subscription is set to take place on Monday with allocations to be confirmed on Thursday.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO