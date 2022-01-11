ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

LG Energy Solution IPO attracts $80bn in bids

By Marija Maisch
pv-magazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChemical-based battery company LG Energy Solution‘s (LGES') $10.7 billion initial public offering received bids worth around $80 billion from institutional investors, Reuters reported today. The book for the offering, the largest ever held in South Korea, will close tomorrow with deal pricing set for Friday....

www.pv-magazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
pv-magazine.com

Chinese PV Industry Brief: JinkoSolar announces Jiangxi Jinko’s IPO pricing

Solar giant JinkoSolar yesterday announced it will offer up the 2 billion shares which will constitute the initial public offering of its Jinko Solar Co Ltd main business unit on the Shanghai Stock Exchange for RMB5 (US$0.785) per share to raise a gross RMB10 billion (US$1.57 billion). Some 600,000 shares will be directly placed with “cornerstone investors,” including eight public bodies, two entities which appear to be municipal-owned organizations, and the China Insurance Investment Fund, as well as the Jiangxi Jinko Asset Management Plans funded by the floated business’ management team and “core employees.” With 20% of the company’s stock to be floated on the Sci-Tech Innovation Board of the Shanghai exchange, Jinko said it would own 59% of the business after the float. The shares issuance and subscription is set to take place on Monday with allocations to be confirmed on Thursday.
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Green bond in Bangladesh attracts investors in trading debut

Bangladesh’s first Green Sukuk Bond, floated to raise $400 million to fund 230 MW of solar power generation, made its trading debut on the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges on Thursday. On the first trading day the Tk 100 (US$1.16) per unit priced bond received commendable response from the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Reliance Industries commits over US$75 billion for green energy projects in India

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), India’s largest private-sector company, which recorded a net profit of INR 53,739 crore ($7.4 billion) in FY 2020-21, has agreed to invest INR 5.6 lakh crore (over US$75 billion) in green energy projects in Gujarat. The company signed an agreement today with the government of Gujarat for the proposed investment in the state.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Samsung Electronics#Solution#Lg Energy Solution Ipo#Chemical#Lg Energy Solution S#Lges#Reuters#Bloomberg#Chinese#Catl
insideevs.com

Report: LG Energy Solution IPO Highly Oversubscribed

LG Chem's LG Energy Solution (LGES) IPO is heading towards a successful listing on the Korea Exchange (KRX) on January 27, 2022 as the country's biggest IPO ever. Reuters reports that the company attracted tremendous interest for shares priced at 300,000 won each - the maximum out of the 257,000-300,000 won range announced in 2021 - which will enable it to raise 12.8 trillion won ($10.76 billion) for 42.5 million shares or about 18.2% of the company.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Energy crisis drives up European clean power PPA prices

Renewable power purchase agreement (PPA) prices continued to rise in the last quarter on the back of a deepening European energy crisis that continued to drive wholesale electricity prices to new highs. Seattle-based renewables transaction infrastructure provider LevelTen Energy said the overall price index for European solar and wind PPA price offers rose 7.8%, from Q3 to Q4, with the cheapest 25% of deals reaching €52.46/MWh to mark a €3.78 quarterly rise.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
Seekingalpha.com

Honda, LG Energy plan up to $3.5B U.S. battery plant JV

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) and South Korea's LG Energy (OTCPK:LGCLF) plan to build a battery-making joint venture project in the U.S. that could cost as much as 4T won, or nearly $3.5B, Reuters reports, citing the Maeil Business Newspaper. The potential battery JV could strive for annual production capacity of as...
BUSINESS
Reuters

LG Energy Solution raises $10.8 bln in S.Korea's biggest IPO

SYDNEY/SEOUL, Jan 14 (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution (LGES) raised $10.8 billion in its initial public offering (IPO), attracting record demand for a deal in South Korea, the company said on Friday. LGES shares were priced at 300,000 won each, at the top of a range...
ECONOMY
pv-magazine.com

Array Technologies Completes Acquisition of STI Norland

Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“Array” or “the Company”), a leading provider of tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects, today announced it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Soluciones Técnicas Integrales Norland, S.L. (“STI Norland”), one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of solar trackers. The transaction creates the largest solar tracker company in the world with manufacturing capacity and design and engineering resources on three continents, and establishes Array as a leader in the rapidly growing Brazilian solar market.
BUSINESS
pv-magazine.com

JinkoSolar’s N-type TOPCon Named Most Promising Clean Energy Technology by Forbes China

With the commercialization of N-type TOPCon, investors have seen what this new technology can deliver when challenged process bottlenecks have been overcome, the pace of N-type transformation is going to be dialed up forever. Tomorrow’s winners will be the ones that boast the most advanced technology and its commercialized capacity. According to JinkoSolar, its 8GW-capacity TOPCon cell factory in Hefei, Anhui province has put into volume production and will arrive in peak production by April, which is followed by another 8GW-capacity TOPCon new factory in Jianshan, Zhejiang province being online by February.
ECONOMY
pv-magazine.com

Sungrow SC50HV gains accreditation by Thai Provincial Electricity Authority and supplies Thai energy storage market

The PEA accreditation attests to the SC50HV’s excellent performance and high adaptability to Thai renewable energy sector. More importantly, as SC50HV composes the Power Conversion System unit (PCS) of the ST129CP series, the newly-launched ESS product for APAC’s Commercial& Industrial market, being listed by PEA predicates a strong settlement and supply of ST129CP series to the future Energy Storage projects in this country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Goldman Sachs invests $250 million in Hydrostor to advance compressed air energy storage projects

Hydrostor Inc. today announced a preferred equity financing commitment of US$250 million from the Private Equity and Sustainable Investing businesses within Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Hydrostor, a Canadian company with patented advanced compressed air energy storage (A-CAES) technology designed to provide long-duration energy storage, uses proven components from mining and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
insideevs.com

LG Energy Solution Expects To Overtake CATL, Confirms LFP Chemistry

At a press conference, ahead of the upcoming IPO at the Korea Exchange (KRX) in January 2022, LG Chem's wholly-owned subsidiary LG Energy Solution (LGES) revealed its ambitious expectations. Kwon Young-soo, LGSE CEO, said (via Yonhap News Agency and Reuters) that LG Energy Solution is expected to become the largest...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

UK Scrambles For Solutions To Energy Crisis

The UK government believes it has until April to find a solution to ease the burden of surging natural gas and energy prices on utilities and households, although no immediate fixes have been adopted. As a result of the energy crunch, households in the UK will face much higher electricity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

The Hottest Energy Storage IPOs In 2022

One of the biggest electric-vehicle battery companies in the world is going public. After years of disappointment, the U.S. IPO market has been recording a strong comeback. Traditional initial public offerings raised more money than ever before in 2021, as early investors tried to cash in on sky-high valuations. This year, a record nearly 400 traditional IPOs and an additional 600 special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) listed on the markets. Total deal value for traditional IPOs clocked in at $153.5B while SPACs fetched $162.3B, both record highs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Korean EV battery maker LG Energy going public at record $55B valuation

Korea's largest EV battery maker LG Energy Solution, controlling nearly 25% of the global market, has begun taking orders for an IPO that would make it Korea's largest. With customers like GM (NYSE:GM), Ford (NYSE:F), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), LG Energy Solution is set to fetch $10B+ in the IPO at a valuation of $55B, surpassing the valuation of its parent LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF).
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy