Guess the joke is on Kayvon Thibodeaux. A graduate-transfer quarterback who was educated in Alabama will be leading the Ducks’ football team next season. Thibodeaux, thought prophet, is the Oregon football player who attempted to promote Ducks football on Fox Sports this week, but instead only managed to embarrass shoe company Nike while insulting the entire state of Alabama. We might not be the smartest down here in Alabama, but we do know that stereotyping people only proves someone’s own stupidity.

