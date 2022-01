The latest surge in the number of COVID-19 cases reported to the county health department is setting records — and the health commissioner says the peak isn't over. In the week ending Wednesday, a record 350 cases were reported to her department, according to Health Commissioner Kate Siefert of Crawford County Public Health. A daily record of 71 was set on Dec. 30, and December's total number of cases, 971, is a new monthly record.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO