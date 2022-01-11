Dekalb apartment fire costs $500,000 in damage

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters took control an early morning apartment fire at 919 Ridge Drive on Wednesday.

Firefighters had been notified that fire and smoke pushing from the windows and roof of the apartment building before arriving on scene.

After arrival, fire crews said they saw the source of the fire from a third-floor window and later found out it came from the living room.

An “aggressive interior fire attack” was initiated and it was reported that all occupants were out of the building.

Fire, smoke, and water damage reportedly extended to adjacent apartments making six of them unlivable.

The Incident Reporter said it took 40 minutes to get the fire under control due to weather conditions and overhaul operations.

Six residents are displaced due to the fire and is getting assistance from American Red Cross.

The total estimated amount of damage is $500,000.

