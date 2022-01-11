ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Onto Innovation announces $500M total order backlog

By Pranav Ghumatkar
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnto Innovation (ONTO -1.4%) has announced a total order backlog of $500M comprised of more than $100M for its lithography and inspection products in...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

The Gorman-Rupp Company: Fair Value For A Pump-Centric Enterprise

The Gorman-Rupp Company is a niche industrial products firm focused on the manufacture and sale of pumps. In the industrial space, you will find all sorts of businesses with all sorts of areas of focus. One interesting example is a company called The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). With a very particular niche on the pump market, the business offers investors a unique opportunity to buy what could almost be considered a single product enterprise. Having said that, there are some downsides to the business. Although profits and cash flows have been consistent in recent years, the same can also be said of revenue. The company is exhibiting no real growth in the grand scheme of things and while shares are priced at might normally be considered attractive, they probably shouldn't be when you consider the lack of upside the company has achieved in recent years. All things considered, Gorman-Rupp is not a bad company, but it is not a great one either. It probably is more or less fairly valued, meaning that there are likely better opportunities on the market to be had at this time.
AGRICULTURE
Cheddar News

Supply Chain Automation Company Symbotic on Going Public Via SPAC With SoftBank

Specializing in AI, robotics, and automation for the global supply chain, Symbotic announced last month it will be tapping the public markets in a SPAC deal with investment giant SoftBank. Symbotic CFO Tom Ernst and Vikas Parekh, a managing partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers spoke with Cheddar about going public and the future of modernizing logistics amid the constrained supply networks. "The supply chain is fundamentally broken," said Ernst. "By employing the best in modern technology for autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence, we're able to fundamentally rethink the way in which you receive and store and sort goods, making for a dramatically more efficient supply chain."
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

AmeraMex International Announces Equipment Orders Totaling $740,000

ASV RT-120 One Taylor 950 Loaded Container shipping to a dry port in California. Two semi-trailers shipping to a construction company in New Mexico. One Taylor Wheel Loader shipping to scrap metal company in Northern California. Taylor 1023 Wheel Loader. One Taylor TECS155 Empty Container shipping to a customer in...
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Onto Innovation#Total Order#Cagr
Seekingalpha.com

PPG, Cellforce partner to develop sustainable battery solutions for electric vehicles

PPG (PPG +1.5%) partners with Cellforce Group, a joint venture between Porsche and CUSTOMCELLS, to develop exclusive sustainable battery cell solutions for electric vehicles. PPG will supply cathode binder systems, which are free of N-Methylpyrrolidone (NYSE:NMP) solvent, to Cellforce. The tie-up will eliminate NMP use in producing the conductive-carbon slurry...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Ballard announces orders for 31 fuel cell engines

Ballard Power (NASDAQ:BLDP) +1.8% pre-market after saying "a leading global construction, electric power, and off-road equipment manufacturer" ordered 31 modules, totaling 3 MW of hydrogen fuel cell power; financial terms are not disclosed. The orders include the supply of Ballard's new FCmove-HD+ engines, which the company says marks an important...
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Just Eat Total Orders grew 33% to 1.1B in 2021, worth €28.2B

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) provides trading update for Q4 and FY 2021. For Q4, Total Orders grew 14% Y/Y to 273.7M, with Total Delivery Orders up 32% over prior year to 118.9M orders. In FY 2021, the company processed 1.1B orders, representing a 33% increase compared with 2020, Total Delivery...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
aithority.com

ReverseLogix Announces Order Tracking Module – Pulse

ReverseLogix, a provider of end-to-end returns management systems, announced the release of the company’s new order tracking module, Pulse. Pulse is a real-time, cloud-based, order tracking tool that provides organizations and their customers complete visibility of shipping activity in one, centralized location. The Pulse module expands the ReverseLogix returns management system’s (RMS) capabilities to include forward tracking of order shipments, in addition to end-to-end return shipment capabilities included in the RMS platform.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Seekingalpha.com

Johnson Controls buys FogHorn, expanding leadership in Smart and Autonomous Buildings

Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) has completed the acquisition of FogHorn, the leading developer of Edge AI software for the industrial and commercial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. The Edge AI platform brings intelligence to the source of data inside the building, enabling secure, real-time machine learning driven solutions that address the...
BUSINESS
cgmagonline.com

Top 3 CES 2022 Innovative Car Announcements

CES 2022 is filled with the latest innovations from the technology world and there were some seriously cool ideas surrounding the latest car announcements. Throughout the CES 2022 showcase in Las Vegas, there have been a slew of announcements featuring the latest and greatest tech that has been developed. There have been many Razer announcements, TCL showed its hand, and AMD strutted its stuff for the event as well.
CARS
Flight Global.com

Strong 2021 order performance drives backlog growth at Dassault

Dassault Aviation turned in a healthy performance in 2021, boosted by strong sales of its Falcon business jets and Rafale fighter. In total, 30 Falcon jets were delivered – beating its guidance by five units, but down on 2020’s total of 34 aircraft. Dassault does not break down the split between models, however.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
commercialintegrator.com

MSolutions Announces New Innovations for MS-TestPro & Other Products at ISE

MSolutions, a supplier of AV test devices and collaboration solutions will bring its wide scope of AV solutions to ISE 2022. The solutions will bring greater focus to the collaboration room. The company will display its portable, all-in-one MS-TestPro AV test device and will also unveil a range of PTZ cameras and signal extenders built for meeting and learning spaces of all sizes.
ELECTRONICS
Seekingalpha.com

Leslie's: Now Fairly Valued

Leslie's continues to demonstrate that it's a quality firm with a bright future for it and its shareholders. One of the more interesting companies, in terms of its business model, is a firm called Leslie’s (LESL). This enterprise focuses on servicing the pool and spa industry in the US. With a significant market share in its niche, and attractive revenue and cash flow growth in recent years, the company makes for an interesting prospect for long-term investors. But buying into a company of such quality does not come cheap. Although the business gets cheaper each year because of improving fundamentals, shares are now looking either fully valued or close to it. This is even factoring in forecasted growth for the 2022 fiscal year that management has provided.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Fresh Del Monte Produce appoints COO from within ranks

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) said Youssef Zakharia would leave his position as president and COO, effective Jan. 31 and has promoted Mohammed Abbas to serve as executive vice president and COO. Abbas — who has served as the company’s senior vice president, Asia Pacific and Middle East Region since...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Visa moves point-of-sale payment services to cloud

Visa (NYSE:V) introduces Visa Acceptance Cloud that lets acquirers, payment service providers, point of sale manufacturers and Internet of Things players to move payment processing software from being embedded in each hardware device to being universally accessible in the cloud. Expanding beyond phones, Visa (V) Acceptance Cloud enables any POS...
SOFTWARE
Seekingalpha.com

Walgreens: Good Earnings Report On Foot Traffic, But Much Needs To Be Done

Walgreens (WBA) reported a solid quarter on January 6, 2022, with the fiscal Q1 '22 results showing a very nice EPs and revenue beat of 26% and 4% respectively. The stock sold off the day the retail giant reported earnings, but has since found its footing again and closed Friday, January 14, 2022, just a few bucks shy of its 2021 high around $57 per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Newport Daily News

Innovate Newport announces international competition to spur blue tech industry growth

NEWPORT — Innovate Newport’s latest effort to grow the area's tech startup industry will pit companies from greater Newport and Israel in a Blue Tech pitching competition. The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce and Innovate Newport announced a BlueTech Startup Competition as a side event to coincide with the Blue Innovation Symposium starting Feb. 22 at Middletown's Wyndham Hotel.
NEWPORT, RI
irei.com

Hines announces €500m investment for urban regeneration project in Italy

Hines has finalization of the investment into the Unione 0 lot as part of the MilanoSesto urban regeneration project, following the transfer of the lot by MilanoSesto S.p.A. to the newly established Unione 0 real estate fund, managed by Prelios SGR. This investment is in collaboration with Cale Street, a real estate investment firm backed by the Kuwait Investment Office, the London office of the Kuwait Investment Authority and the world’s first sovereign wealth fund.
REAL ESTATE
T3.com

Future 50 Awards winners announced: the most innovative people in tech today

The Future 50 Awards is a celebration of 50 key people who are driving innovation in consumer technology today, selected by a panel of Future Publishing's tech journalists. Including content creators, CEOs, product managers and others, the Future 50 consists of innovators who are making the world a better place for everyone through the use of technology. And right here are this year's winners.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

The Case For Investing In The Software/Cloud Computing Space Now

The investment technology and cloud computing spaces have entered a noticeable bear market. More than a few subscribers and some readers on SA have asked some questions that I have thought appropriate to answer in this article : How low is the market going? What should I be doing? How much longer will this bloodletting last? One subscriber wrote to me that he has been nauseous. He asked how I stay calm.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy