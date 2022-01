With less than a month to go before the release of their new album, 4, Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators have issued a third single, "Call Off the Dogs." The band previously dropped "The River Is Rising" and "Fill My World." The latter of the two was inspired by Kennedy's pet dog Mozart, a Shih Tzu, though "Call Off the Dogs" does not appear to come from that same well of lyrical inspiration.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO