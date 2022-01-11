ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Closures Planned For MLK Jr. Day

 5 days ago
Brian Coddington, Communications Director, 509.625.6740

In observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday on Monday, Jan. 17, Spokane City Hall will be closed along with other City facilities, including Spokane Municipal Court.

On-street paid parking meters will not require payments on Monday, Jan. 17. All Spokane Public Library branches will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17.

The Spokane City Council is not scheduled to meet on Monday, Jan. 17. Council meetings will resume on Monday, Jan. 24, with a 3:30 p.m. briefing session and 6 p.m. legislative session. Meetings are shown live on CityCable 5, the City’s government-access cable station, and are streamed on Facebook and the web at spokanecity.org. Citizens who want to provide testimony on an item on the Council’s agenda can sign-up online.

Other services will proceed on normal schedules. Garbage pickup and curbside recycling will proceed as usual. The garbage transfer station at the Waste-to-Energy facility, along with the County’s North County and Valley transfer stations, will be open.

My Spokane 311 employees will be available for phone or online customer service inquiries on Monday, Jan. 17.

Riverfront Park attractions will be open. Check www.RiverfrontSpokane.com for attraction hours.

