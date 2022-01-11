ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

DDoS attacks that come combined with extortion demands are on the rise

By Danny Palmer
ZDNet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's been a significant rise in distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks accompanied by threats of extortion, with criminals demanding ransom payments in exchange for calling off an attack. DDoS attacks pose problems for organisations when attackers flood servers and online infrastructure with requests for access, slowing down services or taking...

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

What Is a DDoS Attack?

DDoS stands for Distributed Denial of Service, one of the oldest types of cyberattacks. A DDoS attack is designed to disrupt a website or network by bombarding it with traffic. These malicious attacks have been a cybersecurity threat since the 1980s. Hackers and others use these attacks for a variety of reasons including revenge, extortion, and financial and political motives. Not only are these damaging to individual operators, they sometimes can render huge chunks of the internet unusable for a period of time. A DDoS attack is often combined with other malicious activity including ransomware to extort money or theft of sensitive data to commit ID theft. Attackers do this by infecting hundreds or thousands of PCs, creating “zombies” or botnets which can create disruptions or spew out malware.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

DDoS attacks soared to new highs in 2021

The web infrastructure and CDN provider Cloudflare has released its DDoS Attack Trends for Q4 2021 report highlighting the steep increase in DDoS attacks last year. The first half of 2021 saw massive ransomware and ransom DDoS attack campaigns that interrupted aspects of critical infrastructure worldwide and a vulnerability in Kaseya's IT management software that was exploited to target schools, the public sector, travel organizations and credit unions. Meanwhile, the second half of the year saw the rise of a new botnet called Meris, record-breaking HTTP DDoS attacks and network-layer attacks observed over the Cloudflare network.
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

Cloudflare reports a massive 175% increase in DDoS attacks

Cloudflare, a web infrastructure and security company, has just released a report titled “DDoS Attack Trends for Q4 2021.” According to Cloudflare, 2021 has been a particularly bad year in terms of DDoS attacks. Ransom distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks increased by over 175 percent quarter over...
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

How to Stop & Prevent DDoS Attacks

With DDoS attacks being an ever growing threat to servers across the globe, it’s become a fundamental part of website security. This impacts businesses both in terms of site presence, availability and profits. Over the last 8 or so years the web has had to evolve to respond to the increase in these attacks. For example, ​​back in 2014 a couple of teenagers were able to take the entire xbox live network offline during Christmas. We’ll be discussing how to stop one of these attacks from affecting you, and prevent them moving forward.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attackers#Extortion#On The Rise#Ip
thefastmode.com

Quantity, Size and Complexity of DDoS Attacks on the Rise, finds Lumen

Data from the Lumen Technologies Q3 DDoS Report, released recently reveals that three fundamental metrics – quantity, size and complexity of DDoS attacks – all increased in the third quarter of 2021. To compile these findings, the security team at Lumen analyzed intelligence from Black Lotus Labs –...
TECHNOLOGY
Itproportal

The rise of double-extortion ransomware

For years businesses have had to face the threat of ransomware attacks. Successful hacks cause havoc for an organization’s day-to-day operations, shutting down systems and stealing private and personal data. In response, technology and prevention systems continue to advance, but so do the tactics used by criminals. The last twelve months has seen a dramatic rise in the number of these attacks, as opportunistic attackers piggyback on the weakened security environments of hybrid working. Thirty-seven percent of UK companies have reported a data breach incident to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) this year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Lady Al Qaeda' the woman Texas synagogue hostage-taker wants freed: She planned chemical attacks on Empire State Building and Brooklyn Bridge and demanded juror at her trial be DNA tested to see if they were Jewish

The man who stormed a Texas synagogue on the Sabbath and is holding hostages is suspected to be the brother of the notorious 'Lady Al Qaeda,' who is serving 86 years in a federal prison less than 30 miles from the hostage standoff. The suspect claims his 'sister' is Aafia...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
spectrumlocalnews.com

Tarrant County DA warns against fraudulent COVID-19 testing sites

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — As Texas continues to report record numbers of new cases of COVID-19, Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson is warning people about fake testing sites. Fraudulent COVID-19 testing sites are popping up around the country, with scammers asking for personal information including credit card and...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Benzinga

Was Solana Really Brought Down Again By DDoS Attackers This Week?

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) was hit by an alleged distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on Tuesday, which caused transactions to fail on the network, but the project’s co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko denied such reports. What Happened: Chinese journalist Colin Wu said on Twitter that Solana went down at 2 a.m. local time....
TECHNOLOGY
cryptonews.com

Solana Reportedly Went Down Again After a DDoS Attack

Public blockchain platform Solana (SOL) went down again in the early morning hours on Tuesday, according to several community members, as well as the major crypto exchange Coinbase, which warned users that Solana was experiencing "network-wide degraded performance." Reportedly, an attacker used spam to conduct a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack,...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Suspect in French Alps murder is biker who was questioned in 2015 – reports

A suspect being questioned over the unsolved murders of three British family members and a French cyclist in the Alps nine years ago is the same motorcyclist who was arrested in 2015 and released without charge, French media has reported.The custody of the suspect, who was rearrested on Wednesday morning, has been extended as investigators “verify the timeline”, Annecy prosecutor Line Bonnet said.She did not give further details on the case or reveal the person’s identity because the investigation is ongoing.#chevaline Le juge d’instruction a décidé de la prolongation de la garde à vue actuellement en cours depuis ce matin...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KCAU 9 News

Cyberattack in Ukraine targets government websites

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A cyberattack left a number of Ukrainian government websites temporarily unavailable Friday, officials said. While it wasn’t immediately clear who was responsible, the disruption came amid heightened tensions with Russia and after talks between Moscow and the West failed to yield any significant progress this week. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Protests in US after white off-duty officer shoots dead Black man

The fatal shooting of an unarmed African American man by an off-duty white police officer under mysterious circumstances has fueled outrage in a North Carolina town, where residents and relatives of the victim protested Thursday night. The death of Jason Walker threatens to catapult racism back into the spotlight as Black Americans demand justice over several killings that have highlighted the United States's struggles with gun laws, police impunity, and racial inequality. Fist raised, prominent civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump led a "rally for justice" where the crowd chanted "Jason Walker matters," a WRAL TV live feed from Fayetteville showed. "Just like the truth was revealed" for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, "the truth will be revealed for Jason Walker," said Crump, referencing three high-profile killings of Black Americans by active or former police officers over the past two years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ZDNet

Russian authorities take down REvil ransomware gang

Suspected members of the cyber criminal REvil ransomware gang have been detained and the group has been dismantled following raids by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Moscow has said. Joint action by the FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia was taken at 25 properties across several regions...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ZDNet

Moscow court charges 8 alleged REvil ransomware hackers

Eight people allegedly involved in the REvil ransomware gang were hit with charges by a court in Moscow on Saturday, according to the Russian News Agency (TASS). The eight were arrested as part of a larger raid by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia on 25 different locations across Moscow, St. Petersburg and Lipetsk on Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy