DDoS attacks that come combined with extortion demands are on the rise

DDoS stands for Distributed Denial of Service, one of the oldest types of cyberattacks. A DDoS attack is designed to disrupt a website or network by bombarding it with traffic. These malicious attacks have been a cybersecurity threat since the 1980s. Hackers and others use these attacks for a variety of reasons including revenge, extortion, and financial and political motives. Not only are these damaging to individual operators, they sometimes can render huge chunks of the internet unusable for a period of time. A DDoS attack is often combined with other malicious activity including ransomware to extort money or theft of sensitive data to commit ID theft. Attackers do this by infecting hundreds or thousands of PCs, creating “zombies” or botnets which can create disruptions or spew out malware.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO